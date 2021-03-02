With the mission of reducing the risk of work accidents, CONFIAN always relied on its strong technical competencies and simplicity of its business relationships. Except for the acquisition of Hotte in 2019, CONFIAN achieved organic growth between 25% and 30% each year since its foundation in 1978. A collaboration between SPI and CONFIAN, both founded in Quebec and sharing the same health and safety expertise in key sectors such as mining, construction, manufacturing and energy, was a natural outcome.

With four branches in Quebec, including a head office and a distribution center of more than 25,000 square feet in Bonaventure, CONFIAN ensures overnight delivery everywhere in the province. Those locations are now part of the current 18 branches and two distribution centers of SPI across Canada.

Wishing for his company's sustainability, Guy Desroches, President of CONFIAN, welcomes this new chapter that will offer the benefits of SPI's corporate structure, strong e-commerce base and national offering of services and training. CONFIAN will also distribute the Kosto brand, exclusive to SPI and already well positioned on the market.

"Despite our rapid growth over the past few years, we always maintained direct contact with our clients. It is important for me that through this agreement, we can keep this close relationship with our customers and offer a work environment where our employees can continue to have fun," mentions Guy Desroches.

This is the 22nd acquisition for SPI Health and Safety since its foundation in 1972. Last year, SPI acquired a company from British Columbia specialized in health and safety services and training. "We are always actively creating acquisition and alliance opportunities that align with our expertise and culture. Those who are familiar with SPI know that our values are based on people. Our employees and clients are at the very heart of our concerns. We are thrilled to see our family grow by welcoming the CONFIAN team," mentions Kim Levesque, President of SPI Health and Safety.

CONFIAN and SPI will continue to operate as two separate entities over the next year, and no change is expected for the customers and suppliers.

About SPI Health and Safety

Founded in 1972, SPI Health and Safety is a Canadian leader in occupational health and safety products and services. SPI Health and Safety helps meet OHS challenges by proposing comprehensive and specialized technical equipment and services, fire protection services, consulting services and training.

SOURCE SPI Health and Safety

For further information: Isabelle Delphine, Marketing Director, SPI Health and Safety Inc., 450-420-2012, ext. 4244, [email protected]

Related Links

www.spi-s.com

