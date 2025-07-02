CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- Specialty Products & Insulation (SPI), a leading global distributor of value-added insulation solutions, today announced the acquisition of Dispro. Headquartered in Montreal, Québec, Canada, with additional locations in Québec City and Ottawa, Dispro is a trusted distributor and fabricator of thermal and acoustical insulation. The company has served the mechanical, commercial, HVAC, and OEM markets since 1982, earning a strong reputation for tailored systems, technical expertise, and service excellence.

"I am excited to welcome the Dispro team to the SPI Family," said Ray Sears, CEO, SPI. "Dispro's exceptionally skilled team, advanced fabrication capabilities, and established regional presence throughout Eastern Canada strengthen SPI's reach and enhance how we serve local customers. Our organizations share a deep commitment to safety, quality, and innovation, and we are united by a belief in the value of our people, who are the foundation of our success."

"Joining SPI marks an exciting new chapter for Dispro," said Luc Barriault, President and CEO, Dispro. "This acquisition allows us to expand our capabilities while remaining true to what has always set us apart – technical expertise, responsive service, and trusted relationships. We look forward to the opportunities ahead as part of the SPI family."

Dispro will continue to operate under its brand name and retain its locations in Montreal, Québec City, and Ottawa.

About Specialty Products & Insulation (SPI)

Specialty Products & Insulation (SPI) is a leading value-added distributor and fabricator of insulation and related products with over 100 locations worldwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, SPI delivers trusted solutions to the mechanical, commercial, and industrial insulation markets. SPI operates with a rigorous focus on safety, quality, and innovation, and is committed to driving customer success, advancing insulation technology, and fostering strong partnerships with suppliers globally. Learn more at https://www.spi-co.com/.

