Sphera Wins Three Environment + Energy Leader Product of the Year Awards for Sustainability and Product Compliance

Corporate Sustainability, Life Cycle Assessment and BOMcheck have each been recognized as a Top Product of the Year

CHICAGO, July 21, 2020 /CNW/ -- Sphera, a leading provider of Integrated Risk Management (IRM) software, data and consulting services, is proud to announce that it has won three Product of the Year awards from Environment + Energy Leader.

The three Sphera products recognized as Top Product of the Year Award winners are:

Corporate Sustainability (formerly SoFi Software): With automated data collection capabilities, market-leading reporting tools, advanced planning features and the most comprehensive source of sustainability data available globally, Sphera's Corporate Sustainability solution makes disclosure and performance management efficient, precise and easy.

With automated data collection capabilities, market-leading reporting tools, advanced planning features and the most comprehensive source of sustainability data available globally, Sphera's Corporate Sustainability solution makes disclosure and performance management efficient, precise and easy. Life Cycle Assessment (formerly GaBi Envision): Every day, over 10,000 users, including Fortune 500 companies, rely on Sphera's Life Cycle Assessment software and renowned data to model their product's life cycle and to reduce environmental footprint, carbon emissions, water consumption and waste.

Every day, over 10,000 users, including 500 companies, rely on Sphera's Life Cycle Assessment software and renowned data to model their product's life cycle and to reduce environmental footprint, carbon emissions, water consumption and waste. BOMcheck: This centralized blockchain database expediates compliance processes with continuous monitoring of global substance regulations. With BOMcheck, suppliers can manage their data securely within the database and download declarations in industry standard formats, providing both time and cost savings.

"Enabling our customers to understand, optimize and communicate their corporate and product sustainability is critical to our mission of creating a safer, more sustainable and productive world," said Sphera President & CEO Paul Marushka. "We are honored to be recognized by Environment + Energy Leader for our products delivering on that mission."

For close to a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Product of the Year Awards have recognized the top products to help sustainability professionals achieve their goals.

For further information, please contact:

Ellen Bremseth, Manager, Marketing Comms, Sphera, [email protected]

About Sphera

Sphera creates a safer, more sustainable and productive world. Our innovative cloud-based risk management platform connects an unprecedented amount of information that leads to deeper insights across an enterprise. We operationalize, scale and optimize Integrated Risk Management strategies to help customers identify, manage, and mitigate risk in the areas of Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHS&S), Operational Risk Management and Product Stewardship.

SOURCE Sphera Solutions

Related Links

http://spherasolutions.com

