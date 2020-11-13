Speed Boost: Xplornet Deploys 50/10 Mbps Services in New Brunswick Français
Nov 13, 2020, 09:15 ET
Rural residents in New Brunswick now have access to plans offering download speeds up 50 Mbps and upload speeds up to 10 Mbps, with unlimited data
MONCTON, NB, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Xplornet Communications Inc., Canada's largest rural-focused broadband service provider, has exciting news to share for rural residents in New Brunswick looking for faster speeds and more data.
"New Brunswickers want to go faster – and Xplornet has delivered," said Allison Lenehan, President and CEO of Xplornet. "Today, we are beyond excited to make 50/10 Mbps with unlimited data plans available to rural households and businesses in our home province."
Enabled by substantial investment in the capacity and expansion of Xplornet's LTE fixed wireless network in recent years, the launch of 50 Mbps download and 10 Mbps upload speed plans to over 150 communities in New Brunswick means that rural residents will now be able to take full advantage of online technologies enabling remote work, telehealth, e-learning and entertainment streaming. With this announcement, Xplornet will now be providing services that meet the CRTC's Universal Service Objective of 50 Mbps download and 10 Mbps upload on its entire LTE fixed wireless network in New Brunswick.
"With the COVID-19 pandemic moving so much of our lives online, rural Canadians are asking for Internet services that keep pace with the biggest cities," said Lenehan. "Xplornet is focused on investing in our network so we make sure that rural Canadians stay connected to family, friends and work – no matter where they choose to live."
Xplornet also announced the signing of an agreement with the Province to deliver the second phase of a comprehensive next-generation broadband (Internet) infrastructure project for rural New Brunswick. Supported by a $40 million contribution from Infrastructure Canada's Rural and Northern Communities funding stream, Xplornet will be investing over $90 million in the construction of this project which will deliver the next generation of rural Internet service – up to 100 Mbps download speeds – to 73,000 rural homes and businesses, by 2022.
"Our work with the Province of New Brunswick and the Government of Canada have helped make our home province a leader in Internet connectivity," said Lenehan. "We are grateful for their support and are excited to get to work on making this next-generation network a reality."
Xplornet's 50/10 Mbps packages are available across New Brunswick and are affordably priced starting at $59.99 per month for the first three months. Details can be found at www.xplornet.com/internet-packages/.
About Xplornet Communications Inc.
Headquartered in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplornet Communications Inc. is one of Canada's leading broadband service providers. For over a decade, Xplornet has been providing innovative fixed and mobile broadband solutions to rural customers at work, home and play across Canada. Today, Xplornet offers voice and data communication services through its unique hybrid fibre wireless and satellite network that connects Canadians to what matters.
|
Backgrounder: New Brunswick Communities with Available 50/10 Services
|
Adamsville
|
Gagetown
|
Miscou
|
St. Martins
|
Allardville
|
Galloway
|
Miscou Island
|
St. Norbert
|
Alnwick
|
Gardner Creek
|
Molus River
|
Stanley
|
Anfield
|
Grand Falls
|
Mount Champlain
|
Steeves Mountain
|
Aulac
|
Halls Hills
|
Mountain Brook
|
Sutton POP
|
Bannon
|
Hampton
|
Mt. Middleton
|
Taylor Villiage
|
Barnaby
|
Hamtown Corner
|
Muniac
|
Titusville
|
Barnesville
|
Hartfield
|
Murray Settlement
|
Tracadie
|
Bass River
|
Havelock
|
Musquash
|
Tracy
|
Bath
|
Hawkins Corner
|
Nackawic
|
Trois-Ruisseaux
|
Beaconsfield
|
Hillsborough
|
Napan
|
Tunaville
|
Beaver Harbour
|
Holmesville
|
Nashwaak
|
Upper Hainesville
|
Beechwood
|
Hope Well Cape
|
New Denmark
|
Upper Kent
|
Bell Grove
|
Hopewell
|
Noinville
|
Upper South
|
Benton
|
Howland Ridge
|
North Lake
|
Hampton
|
Black Harbour
|
Jacksontown
|
Oak Bay
|
Warwick
|
Blue Hill
|
Jemseg
|
Otter Lake
|
Waterborough
|
Bon Accord
|
Jericho
|
Pennfield
|
Welch Cove
|
Botsford Portage
|
Jewetts Mills
|
Pickett's Cove
|
White's Settlement
|
Bouctouche
|
Jordan Mountain
|
Pineville
|
Whitney
|
Bristol
|
Kars
|
Plaster Rock
|
Whittier Ridge
|
Caledonia
|
Keswick
|
Port Elgin
|
Williamsburg
|
Cambridge
|
Keswick Ridge
|
Williamstown
|
Cardwell
|
Kingsclear
|
Portage Vale
|
Carrs Mountain
|
Knoxford
|
Queenstown
|
Caverhill
|
Lake George
|
Riceville
|
Central Hainsville
|
Lake Utopia
|
Richibucto
|
Charlo
|
Lavillette
|
Ripples
|
Chatham
|
Lewis Mountain
|
Rockland
|
Cherry Hill
|
Lindys
|
Rocky Corner
|
Codys
|
Longpoint
|
Saint Charles
|
Coles Island
|
Lower Anfield
|
Saint David
|
Cormier-Village
|
Lower Newcastle
|
Saint George
|
Crockets Corner
|
Lower Queensbury
|
Saint- Ignace
|
Crombie
|
Lower Wakefield
|
Saint Margarets
|
Settlement
|
Lower Windsor
|
Saint-Joseph-de-Kent
|
Cumberland Bay
|
Lower Woodstock
|
Salt Springs
|
Davidson Lake
|
Maces Bay
|
Shampers
|
Dawson Settlement
|
Mayfield
|
Sharpes Mountain
|
Dipper Harbour
|
McCully
|
Shemogue
|
Dorchester
|
Mckees Mills
|
Skiff Lake
|
Douglas Harbour
|
Meductic
|
Smithfield
|
Durham Bridge
|
Melrose
|
St Paul
|
Edmundston
|
Memramcook
|
St. Damien
|
Fairfield
|
Millville
|
St. Leonard
