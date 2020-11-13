Rural residents in New Brunswick now have access to plans offering download speeds up 50 Mbps and upload speeds up to 10 Mbps, with unlimited data

MONCTON, NB, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Xplornet Communications Inc., Canada's largest rural-focused broadband service provider, has exciting news to share for rural residents in New Brunswick looking for faster speeds and more data.

"New Brunswickers want to go faster – and Xplornet has delivered," said Allison Lenehan, President and CEO of Xplornet. "Today, we are beyond excited to make 50/10 Mbps with unlimited data plans available to rural households and businesses in our home province."

Enabled by substantial investment in the capacity and expansion of Xplornet's LTE fixed wireless network in recent years, the launch of 50 Mbps download and 10 Mbps upload speed plans to over 150 communities in New Brunswick means that rural residents will now be able to take full advantage of online technologies enabling remote work, telehealth, e-learning and entertainment streaming. With this announcement, Xplornet will now be providing services that meet the CRTC's Universal Service Objective of 50 Mbps download and 10 Mbps upload on its entire LTE fixed wireless network in New Brunswick.

"With the COVID-19 pandemic moving so much of our lives online, rural Canadians are asking for Internet services that keep pace with the biggest cities," said Lenehan. "Xplornet is focused on investing in our network so we make sure that rural Canadians stay connected to family, friends and work – no matter where they choose to live."

Xplornet also announced the signing of an agreement with the Province to deliver the second phase of a comprehensive next-generation broadband (Internet) infrastructure project for rural New Brunswick. Supported by a $40 million contribution from Infrastructure Canada's Rural and Northern Communities funding stream, Xplornet will be investing over $90 million in the construction of this project which will deliver the next generation of rural Internet service – up to 100 Mbps download speeds – to 73,000 rural homes and businesses, by 2022.

"Our work with the Province of New Brunswick and the Government of Canada have helped make our home province a leader in Internet connectivity," said Lenehan. "We are grateful for their support and are excited to get to work on making this next-generation network a reality."

Xplornet's 50/10 Mbps packages are available across New Brunswick and are affordably priced starting at $59.99 per month for the first three months. Details can be found at www.xplornet.com/internet-packages/.

About Xplornet Communications Inc.

Headquartered in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplornet Communications Inc. is one of Canada's leading broadband service providers. For over a decade, Xplornet has been providing innovative fixed and mobile broadband solutions to rural customers at work, home and play across Canada. Today, Xplornet offers voice and data communication services through its unique hybrid fibre wireless and satellite network that connects Canadians to what matters.

Backgrounder: New Brunswick Communities with Available 50/10 Services







Adamsville Gagetown Miscou St. Martins Allardville Galloway Miscou Island St. Norbert Alnwick Gardner Creek Molus River Stanley Anfield Grand Falls Mount Champlain Steeves Mountain Aulac Halls Hills Mountain Brook Sutton POP Bannon Hampton Mt. Middleton Taylor Villiage Barnaby Hamtown Corner Muniac Titusville Barnesville Hartfield Murray Settlement Tracadie Bass River Havelock Musquash Tracy Bath Hawkins Corner Nackawic Trois-Ruisseaux Beaconsfield Hillsborough Napan Tunaville Beaver Harbour Holmesville Nashwaak Upper Hainesville Beechwood Hope Well Cape New Denmark Upper Kent Bell Grove Hopewell Noinville Upper South Benton Howland Ridge North Lake Hampton Black Harbour Jacksontown Oak Bay Warwick Blue Hill Jemseg Otter Lake Waterborough Bon Accord Jericho Pennfield Welch Cove Botsford Portage Jewetts Mills Pickett's Cove White's Settlement Bouctouche Jordan Mountain Pineville Whitney Bristol Kars Plaster Rock Whittier Ridge Caledonia Keswick Port Elgin Williamsburg Cambridge Keswick Ridge

Williamstown Cardwell Kingsclear Portage Vale

Carrs Mountain Knoxford Queenstown

Caverhill Lake George Riceville

Central Hainsville Lake Utopia Richibucto

Charlo Lavillette Ripples

Chatham Lewis Mountain Rockland

Cherry Hill Lindys Rocky Corner

Codys Longpoint Saint Charles

Coles Island Lower Anfield Saint David

Cormier-Village Lower Newcastle Saint George

Crockets Corner Lower Queensbury Saint- Ignace

Crombie Lower Wakefield Saint Margarets

Settlement Lower Windsor Saint-Joseph-de-Kent

Cumberland Bay Lower Woodstock Salt Springs

Davidson Lake Maces Bay Shampers

Dawson Settlement Mayfield Sharpes Mountain

Dipper Harbour McCully Shemogue

Dorchester Mckees Mills Skiff Lake

Douglas Harbour Meductic Smithfield

Durham Bridge Melrose St Paul

Edmundston Memramcook St. Damien

Fairfield Millville St. Leonard



