Xplornet Communications Inc.

Nov 13, 2020

Rural residents in New Brunswick now have access to plans offering download speeds up 50 Mbps and upload speeds up to 10 Mbps, with unlimited data

MONCTON, NB, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Xplornet Communications Inc., Canada's largest rural-focused broadband service provider, has exciting news to share for rural residents in New Brunswick looking for faster speeds and more data.  

"New Brunswickers want to go faster – and Xplornet has delivered," said Allison Lenehan, President and CEO of Xplornet. "Today, we are beyond excited to make 50/10 Mbps with unlimited data plans available to rural households and businesses in our home province."

Enabled by substantial investment in the capacity and expansion of Xplornet's LTE fixed wireless network in recent years, the launch of 50 Mbps download and 10 Mbps upload speed plans to over 150 communities in New Brunswick means that rural residents will now be able to take full advantage of online technologies enabling remote work, telehealth, e-learning and entertainment streaming. With this announcement, Xplornet will now be providing services that meet the CRTC's Universal Service Objective of 50 Mbps download and 10 Mbps upload on its entire LTE fixed wireless network in New Brunswick.

"With the COVID-19 pandemic moving so much of our lives online, rural Canadians are asking for Internet services that keep pace with the biggest cities," said Lenehan. "Xplornet is focused on investing in our network so we make sure that rural Canadians stay connected to family, friends and work – no matter where they choose to live."

Xplornet also announced the signing of an agreement with the Province to deliver the second phase of a comprehensive next-generation broadband (Internet) infrastructure project for rural New Brunswick. Supported by a $40 million contribution from Infrastructure Canada's Rural and Northern Communities funding stream, Xplornet will be investing over $90 million in the construction of this project which will deliver the next generation of rural Internet service – up to 100 Mbps download speeds – to 73,000 rural homes and businesses, by 2022.

"Our work with the Province of New Brunswick and the Government of Canada have helped make our home province a leader in Internet connectivity," said Lenehan. "We are grateful for their support and are excited to get to work on making this next-generation network a reality." 

Xplornet's 50/10 Mbps packages are available across New Brunswick and are affordably priced starting at $59.99 per month for the first three months. Details can be found at www.xplornet.com/internet-packages/.

About Xplornet Communications Inc.

Headquartered in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplornet Communications Inc. is one of Canada's leading broadband service providers.  For over a decade, Xplornet has been providing innovative fixed and mobile broadband solutions to rural customers at work, home and play across Canada.  Today, Xplornet offers voice and data communication services through its unique hybrid fibre wireless and satellite network that connects Canadians to what matters.

Backgrounder: New Brunswick Communities with Available 50/10 Services




Adamsville

Gagetown

Miscou

St. Martins

Allardville

Galloway

Miscou Island

St. Norbert

Alnwick

Gardner Creek

Molus River

Stanley

Anfield

Grand Falls

Mount Champlain

Steeves Mountain

Aulac

Halls Hills

Mountain Brook

Sutton POP

Bannon

Hampton

Mt. Middleton 

Taylor Villiage

Barnaby

Hamtown Corner

Muniac

Titusville

Barnesville

Hartfield

Murray Settlement 

Tracadie

Bass River

Havelock

Musquash

Tracy

Bath 

Hawkins Corner

Nackawic

Trois-Ruisseaux

Beaconsfield

Hillsborough

Napan

Tunaville

Beaver Harbour

Holmesville

Nashwaak

Upper Hainesville

Beechwood

Hope Well Cape 

New Denmark

Upper Kent 

Bell Grove

Hopewell

Noinville

Upper South  

Benton

Howland Ridge 

North Lake

Hampton

Black Harbour

Jacksontown

Oak Bay

Warwick 

Blue Hill

Jemseg

Otter Lake

Waterborough

Bon Accord

Jericho

Pennfield

Welch Cove

Botsford Portage

Jewetts Mills

Pickett's Cove

White's Settlement

Bouctouche

Jordan Mountain

Pineville

Whitney

Bristol

Kars

Plaster Rock

Whittier Ridge

Caledonia

Keswick

Port Elgin

Williamsburg

Cambridge

Keswick Ridge

Williamstown

Cardwell

Kingsclear

Portage Vale 

Carrs Mountain

Knoxford

Queenstown

Caverhill

Lake George

Riceville

Central Hainsville

Lake Utopia 

Richibucto

Charlo

Lavillette

Ripples

Chatham

Lewis Mountain

Rockland

Cherry Hill

Lindys

Rocky Corner

Codys

Longpoint

Saint Charles

Coles Island

Lower Anfield

Saint David

Cormier-Village

Lower Newcastle 

Saint George

Crockets Corner

Lower Queensbury

Saint- Ignace

Crombie 

Lower Wakefield

Saint Margarets

Settlement

Lower Windsor

Saint-Joseph-de-Kent

Cumberland Bay

Lower Woodstock

Salt Springs

Davidson Lake

Maces Bay

Shampers

Dawson Settlement

Mayfield

Sharpes Mountain

Dipper Harbour

McCully

Shemogue

Dorchester  

Mckees Mills

Skiff Lake

Douglas Harbour

Meductic 

Smithfield

Durham Bridge

Melrose

St Paul

Edmundston

Memramcook

St. Damien

Fairfield

Millville

St. Leonard

