Spectral Medical Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Dr. Paul Walker, CEO & President, Spectral Medical Inc. (EDT), joined Dani Lipkin, Innovation Sector Head, Capital Formation, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market to celebrate 25 years listed on Toronto Stock Exchange. Spectral Medical Inc. is a therapeutic development company focused on the development and commercialization of a treatment for septic shock utilizing its Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA) and the Toraymyxin (PMX) therapeutic. Spectral Medical Inc. commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on June 6, 1994.