Special Statement from President Chartrand on the announced resignation of Justin Trudeau

WINNIPEG, MB, IN THE NATIONAL HOMELAND OF THE RED RIVER MÉTIS, Jan. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, as President of the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF), the National Government of the Red River Métis, I wish to extend my thanks and well wishes to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his leadership of Canada, and his extensive contributions to reconciliation with the Red River Métis, and all Indigenous people in Canada.

Clearly, Justin Trudeau has been the most visionary Canadian Prime Minister we have ever experienced, in terms of reconciliation. Under his leadership, Canada has made the most significant advancements in recognizing the history and contributions of the Red River Métis in shaping of the country now called Canada.

From the implementation of UNDRIP, the signing of our 2021 Self-Government Recognition and Implementation Agreement, Bill C-92's recognition of our right to care for our children, and other initiatives too numerous to name, this track record is undeniable.

Through the vision and strength of Justin Trudeau and this government, we have been able to change the lives of tens of thousands of Red River Métis Citizens. This government has understood that the Red River Métis are a hardworking people. And we have clearly proved that an investment of our taxes back into us can achieve great things, showing that we can be strong economic contributors to the country we helped create.

Because of Prime Minister Trudeau and his team's confidence, we have been able to change the lives of tens of thousands of Red River Métis people, through education, training and career supports. We were also able to introduce a highly successful first-time home purchaser program, which has outstripped every other program in the country. We have undertaken economic development initiatives, capitalized on Indigenous set-asides in the federal procurement program, ushered in a new era of culturally focused early learning and childcare, created supports for the revitalization of our language and culture, and so many other things. These simply would not have been possible without the extraordinary partnership the Red River Métis have experienced with the Government of Canada during Justin Trudeau's tenure.

Our Citizens have their own political affiliations and perspectives and have every right to their own views. But let me be clear that these advancements were never available to us in the past, and our place in Canada's confederation as proud founders and builders remained unacknowledged for decades. Until this government, we had not experienced the return on our taxes so we could determine our own path forward. We had never experienced being on a Nation-to-Nation, government-to-government footing.

These are not small changes, and they have allowed us to create opportunity for generations of Red River Métis. And we are not alone in this, as many sectors of Canadians have experienced greater support, from municipal and provincial governments and business, Indigenous peoples to newcomers, northerners to residents of our most populated urban centres.

The Red River Métis Government will always be thankful for the opportunities we have created because of this partnership. Without a doubt, we can prove and showcase the amount of progress we have made as a result of this work. We have been able to ensure that our Citizens can continue working hard for their families and deliver value back to Canada and Canadians as a result of our economic undertakings and social advancement. Our longstanding faith and belief in this country have been validated by this Prime Minister, ensuring that we can continue to help build and defend our country, and do our part in making Canada the best country in the world.

I know our Citizens have questions about what this announcement means for our Treaty. I can assure you that, from our perspective, nothing has changed. Our Treaty is not up for partisan debate. It has been signed by Canada and we, the Red River Métis, fully anticipate that any individual or party who undertakes leadership of this country will recognize and honour the commitments made by their predecessors.

Being an elected official is never an easy task. It takes a toll on the mind, body and soul of anyone who steps up to navigate a way forward for any Nation. Canadians recognize and honour firefighters, doctors, paramedics and military personnel, but rarely honour the sacrifices made by those they elect to lead them into the future, who do so much for so little in return.

To Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on behalf of my people, I thank you for your unprecedented contributions to reconciliation with us, and for your steadfast determination and vision to guide us toward a better Canada. Thank you for understanding that reconciliation is not the work of one party or another, but the work of all of us together. You have delivered strong leadership, and it is strong leadership that Canada must continue to have, in order to keep advancing. The individual who undertakes to lead Canada next will have big shoes to fill, and should never ignore the rich legacy of Justin Trudeau.

Believe in Yourself; Believe in Métis.

The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) is the democratically elected National Government of the Red River Métis, also known as the Manitoba Métis. The Red River Métis are a distinct Indigenous Nation and People and Canada's Negotiating Partners in Confederation and the Founders of the Province of Manitoba.

