MONTRÉAL, Feb. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Spring break is often the time of year families spend precious time together to enjoy some fun and excitement. As always, the Old Port of Montréal is the place many choose to be… and with reason! Sharing in outdoor activities, exploring the wonders of science, offering each other some well-earned R&R, there's just so much to do at the Old Port for everyone, big and small.

The Old Port Skating Rink is open until March 5 to enjoy one last hurrah on the ice in a stunning outdoor setting at the foot of the Montréal Observation Wheel right along the waters of the Mighty St. Lawrence. On the evenings on March 3 and 4, visitors can enjoy the sounds of DJ Lady Oracle during our DJ on Ice event (March 3) and a live show by Duo Urbeat (March 4) right at the rink.

Spring break is also everyone's last chance to visit the highly acclaimed Dinosaurs Around the World exhibition that helped the Montréal Science Centre set an all-new attendance record — on until March 12! If you haven't already (or if you loved it the first time), make a day of coming to visit this wonderfully immersive exhibition and explore all the other exhibitions featuring the fun and wonders of science and tech. Buying tickets online in advance is the best way to secure a spot to enjoy this dino-tastic experience! Visit montrealsciencecentre.com.

For a delightfully unique R&R experience, Bota Bota presents its Pirates Layover event, a special opportunity to teens ages 12 to 17 to enjoy a fun spa experience with their favourite adult between 9am and 1pm. The water circuits and the three-step hot-cold-relaxation experience just can't be beat. Event ongoing from February 28 to March 4, as well as March 7.

For those looking from thrills instead of chill, the Old Port's MTL Zipline opens on weekends starting March 4 from 11am to 6pm. Zipliners merely need to say "season opener promotion" to enjoy a special rate offered just for spring break!

Spring break at the Old Port promises to be an unforgettable time for the whole family. Join us and come enjoy some fun and the return of springtime under the sun!

The Old Port of Montréal, a division of the Canada Lands Company, has been home to a variety of interactive cultural and leisure activities for over 25 years, including countless opportunities to discover science at Montréal Science Centre, the second most visited science centre in Canada. Located along the St. Lawrence River on a 2.5 km stretch of land, the Old Port of Montréal is Québec's most visited tourist site and welcomes more than 6 million visitors each year.

