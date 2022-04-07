Special Olympics Canada Applauds Federal Government Supporting a Shared Vision of Sports for All Through Renewed Funding in 2022 Budget

TORONTO, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Today marks another important milestone for Special Olympics Canada (SOC), the Government of Canada's 2022 federal budget includes a renewal of $1.8M in incremental funding for SOC bringing their total annual commitment to $6.6M on an ongoing basis. This sustainable funding lays the groundwork and provides stability for the 12 Provincial/Territorial Chapters that deliver Special Olympics programs across Canada.

As a national multi-sport organization, SOC is the sole organization providing year-round community sport, training and competition opportunities for Canadian athletes with an intellectual disability. Our programs reach athletes of all ages and abilities where they live. Each day of the week, from coast to coast to coast, Special Olympics programs impact communities large and small.

"Special Olympics Canada is extremely grateful to be included in today's 2022 federal budget. Maintaining our current level of funding allows Special Olympics Canada and our twelve Provincial and Territorial Chapters to get back on the playing field and extend our reach to even more Canadians with an intellectual disability," said Sharon Bollenbach, CEO of Special Olympics Canada. "The pandemic has posed significant challenges and we know there is much we need to do. We are honored that the Government of Canada has made this investment in providing all Canadians the opportunity to access sport and we thank them for their ongoing support and commitment to Special Olympics in Canada."

Special Olympics develops healthy athletes with life-long physical fitness habits, instills confidence, self-esteem, and other life skills. This impact goes beyond the individual athletes and is a catalyst for creating inclusive communities across the country.

This support is integral to the success of Special Olympics athletes and to the ability of Special Olympics to enrich the lives of Canadians with an intellectual disability.

About Special Olympics Canada

Established in 1969, the Canadian chapter of this international movement is dedicated to enriching the lives of Canadians with an intellectual disability through the transformative power and joy of sport. Operating out of sport clubs in 12 Provincial and Territorial Chapters, this grassroots movement reaches beyond the sphere of sport to empower individuals, change attitudes, and build communities. From two-year-olds to mature adults, more than 41,000 athletes with an intellectual disability are registered in Special Olympics year-round programs across Canada. They are supported by more than 17,000 volunteers, including more than 12,000 trained coaches.

