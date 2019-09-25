Special Offers Invite Canadian Residents to Enjoy Discount on Theme Park Tickets for Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort

ANAHEIM, Calif. and LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ -- With a magical holiday season just around the corner and even more excitement planned for both resorts in 2020, this is a great time to visit Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. To make a visit even more magical, Canadian residents are now invited to take advantage of special ticket discounts.

Starting today and continuing into February 2020, Canadian residents can save 20% on theme park tickets when they purchase a 3-day or longer Disneyland Resort theme park ticket* or a 4-day or longer Walt Disney World Resort theme park ticket**. This value option is a great way to experience new magic across both destinations. Here are some additional details on these special offers:

Disneyland Resort theme park tickets must be purchased today through Feb. 16, 2020 , and prior to travel to the Disneyland Resort. Offer is not available at the Disneyland Resort Main Entrance ticket booths.

, and prior to travel to the Disneyland Resort. Walt Disney World Resort theme park tickets must be purchased today through Feb. 7, 2020 , and guests must select a start date on or before Dec. 31, 2020 . Offer is not available at the Walt Disney World Resort theme park ticket windows.

, and guests must select a start date on or before . Offer is valid on 1-Park tickets and Park Hopper tickets at the Disneyland Resort. The offer is also valid on Base theme park tickets and Park Hopper option at the Walt Disney World Resort, as well as the Park Hopper Plus option at the Walt Disney World Resort.

tickets at the Disneyland Resort. The offer is also valid on Base theme park tickets and option at the Walt Disney World Resort, as well as the Park Hopper Plus option at the Walt Disney World Resort. Proof of Canadian residency is required.

For more information about these special ticket offers, visit Disneyland.ca/tickets or Disneyworld.ca/tickets.

New magical experiences coming to both coasts this year and throughout 2020 make this a great time for Canadian residents to start planning their next Disney vacation:

Inside the new Star Wars : Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park in California and Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida , guests live out their own Star Wars adventures in this immersive 14-acre land. During their visit, guests can take control of the Millennium Falcon , taste Blue Milk, build their own lightsabers and droids***, and much more.

at Disneyland Park in and Disney's Hollywood Studios in , guests live out their own adventures in this immersive 14-acre land. During their visit, guests can take control of the , taste Blue Milk, build their own lightsabers and droids***, and much more. Star Wars : Rise of the Resistance , the second anchor attraction set to debut in Star Wars : Galaxy's Edge, will bring guests into the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance. This first-of-its-kind attraction – one of the most ambitious, advanced and immersive experiences ever undertaken by Walt Disney Imagineering – is scheduled to open Dec. 5 . 2019, at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida , and Jan. 17, 2020 , at Disneyland Park in California .

, the second anchor attraction set to debut in : Galaxy's Edge, will bring guests into the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance. This first-of-its-kind attraction – one of the most ambitious, advanced and immersive experiences ever undertaken by Walt Disney Imagineering – is scheduled to open . 2019, at Disney's Hollywood Studios in , and , at Disneyland Park in . The new " Magic Happens" parade debuts at Disneyland Park in spring 2020, bringing awe-inspiring moments of magic to life accompanied by an energetic musical score and a new song produced with singer-songwriter Todrick Hall .

parade debuts at Disneyland Park in spring 2020, bringing awe-inspiring moments of magic to life accompanied by an energetic musical score and a new song produced with singer-songwriter . In 2020 at the Walt Disney World Resort, Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida will unveil Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, the first ride-through attraction themed to Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse . In addition, Epcot will welcome the much-anticipated Remy's Ratatouille Adventure attraction to the France pavilion in World Showcase.

*Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same ticket at the Disneyland Resort Main Entrance ticket booths. Offer only for Canadian residents, and valid proof of Canadian residency, including government-issued photo ID, is required for purchase and admission. Canadian residency will be validated for each adult guest in the party prior to theme park admission. Tickets expire 13 days after first use or on Jan. 13, 2021 whichever occurs first. Each day of use constitutes one full day of use. Tickets may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and exclude activities/events separately priced. Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions. Subject to capacity, restrictions and change without notice.

**Savings based on the non-discounted price a non-Canadian resident pays for the same ticket. Tickets will be sold as exchange certificates, which must be redeemed at the theme park Main Entrance for admission. Valid proof of Canadian residency required. Canadian residency will be validated for each adult guest in the party prior to theme park admission. Ticket valid for admission beginning on date you select as start date and must be used within a limited number of days, depending on ticket length and type. Visit Disneyworld.com/usage for more details. All tickets are non-transferable and non-refundable and exclude activities/events separately priced.

***Reservations are highly recommended.

SOURCE Walt Disney Parks and Resorts

For further information: Disneyland Resort Public Relations, 714-781-4500, DisneylandNews.com, DisneyParksBlog.com, Twitter.com/Disneyland / Walt Disney World Resort Public Relations, 407-566-6397, WDW.Public.Relations@disney.com, WDWNews.com, DisneyParksBlog.com, http://www.Disneyworld.ca/, http://www.Disneyland.ca/

