SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ANNOUNCES FILING OF SHORT FORM PROSPECTUS

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Spartan Delta Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX: SDE) is pleased to announce that it has filed and been receipted for a final short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the Provinces of Canada, other than Québec, in connection with a bought-deal prospectus offering (the "Offering") of common shares of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $85.0 million.

Delivery of the Prospectus and any amendments thereto will be satisfied in accordance with the "access equals delivery" provisions of applicable securities legislation. The Prospectus is accessible on the Company's SEDAR+ profile on www.sedarplus.ca. Prospective investors under the Offering should read the Prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference therein before making an investment decision.

An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus and any amendment thereto may be obtained, without charge, from National Bank Financial Inc. ("NBF") by email at [email protected] by providing NBF with an email address or address, as applicable.

Spartan is committed to creating value for its shareholders, focused on sustainability both in operations and financial performance. The Company's culture is centered on generating Free Funds Flow through responsible oil and gas exploration and development. The Company has established a portfolio of high-quality production and development opportunities in the Deep Basin and the Duvernay. Spartan will continue to focus on the execution of the Company's organic drilling program across its portfolio, delivering operational synergies in a respectful and responsible manner to the environment and communities it operates in. The Company is well positioned to continue pursuing optimization in the Deep Basin, participate in the consolidation of the Deep Basin fairway, and continue growing and developing its Duvernay asset.

