SPARTAN DELTA CORP. REPORTS VOTING RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

CALGARY, AB, May 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Spartan Delta Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX:SDE) is pleased to announce that all resolutions presented for approval at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders ("Shareholders") held on May 23, 2025 (the "Meeting"), were duly passed. A total of 121,892,370 common shares, representing approximately 60.93% of Spartan's issued and outstanding common shares, were represented at the Meeting.

The following individuals, being the six nominees listed in the management information circular of the Company dated April 11, 2025, were elected as directors of Spartan to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, unless such office is vacated earlier in accordance with Spartan's articles or by-laws. Results of the votes are as follows.



Votes For Votes Withheld Director # % # % Fotis Kalantzis 105,547,191 99.96 % 44,592 0.04 % Richard McHardy 99,733,681 94.45 % 5,858,102 5.55 % Donald Archibald 98,762,249 93.53 % 6,829,534 6.47 % Reginald Greenslade 98,750,453 93.52 % 6,841,330 6.48 % Kevin Overstrom 105,529,941 99.94 % 61,842 0.06 % Tamara MacDonald 97,781,423 92.60 % 7,810,360 7.40 %

For complete voting results on all matters approved at the Meeting, please see the Company's Report of Voting Results dated May 23, 2025, which is available under Spartan's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT SPARTAN DELTA CORP.

Spartan is committed to creating value for its Shareholders, focused on sustainability both in operations and financial performance. The Company's culture is centered on generating Free Funds Flow through responsible oil and gas exploration and development. The Company has established a portfolio of high-quality production and development opportunities in the Deep Basin and the Duvernay. Spartan will continue to focus on the execution of the Company's organic drilling program across its portfolio, delivering operational synergies in a respectful and responsible manner to the environment and communities it operates in. The Company is well positioned to continue pursuing optimization in the Deep Basin, participate in the consolidation of the Deep Basin fairway, and continue growing and developing its Duvernay asset.

