Spark Dating App Comes to Android Devices, Marking Major Development Milestone

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Spark, the self-expression focused dating app from Spark Networks, has launched an Android-compatible version, available for immediate download from the Canadian Google Play store.

The Android app release marks the latest development milestone for Spark, which made its iOS debut in Canada in June. The Spark team expects that releasing on Android in addition to iOS will double the potential user base of the app, resulting in continued growth throughout 2021.

Screenshots from the Spark dating app, now available on Android and iOS

Spark project manager Tobias Plaputta says, "I'm delighted to announce the release of our Android app. While our initial focus on iOS allowed us to quickly develop and release Spark, it's now time to focus on expansion. Bringing Spark to Android will help us do just that."

Plaputta adds, "Spark welcomes everyone. We're here to create genuine connections without limits on sexuality or gender identification, so of course we don't want to limit those connections based on something as arbitrary as an operating system. Our new Android app aims to at least double matching choices for our users, increasing platform engagement and giving everyone a much better chance to spark love."

As well as adding Android support, Spark has released a range of new features in recent months, including innovative matching quizzes, profile photo filters, and Change My Mind, a video feature that lets users bond via short clips of themselves debating popularly divisive topics like whether pineapple belongs on pizza.

The Spark app is currently available across Canada on Android and on iOS.

About Spark

Launched in 2020, Spark is a dating app centered around the concepts of creativity and self-expression. It is one of the portfolio brands of Spark Networks SE, a global leader in online dating with headquarters in Berlin and offices in New York and Utah.

Instagram: @spark.dating.app | Twitter: @Spark_DatingApp | Facebook: @SparkAppDating

