Spark Real Estate Software Expands Product Offering with Strategic Acquisition of Juniper Homeowner Care

The acquisition expands Spark's value proposition beyond the marketing & sales enablement of New Development homes.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Spark Real Estate Software is pleased to announce the acquisition of Juniper, a modern homeowner care and warranty service platform for residential developers. The acquisition of Juniper extends the Spark offering beyond the sales and marketing timeline, and into completion, warranty management and homeowner care, covering more of the real estate development journey.

"We have been working alongside Juniper's Founder, Chris Miller, for many years, with a number of mutual customers," said Cody Curley, President and Co-Founder of Spark. "We had a shared vision in that we see huge opportunities to transform the New Development real estate industry through technology and create incredible experiences for builders and homebuyers – that at its core is what drives us both. Their product begins where ours ends and when enough people tell you to combine the two companies, it's time to start listening. It just made perfect sense."

Since launching in 2019, Juniper has grown rapidly to provide homeowner care for more than 12,000 units and 60 projects from Canada's top developers.

"The acquisition will provide a more seamless experience for homeowners as well as Spark customers. Spark is doubling down on its commitment to offer the most advanced platform for New Development management, encompassing marketing, sales, and customer care. This addition of Juniper further emphasizes the compounding benefit of having all of the tools developers need to access in one place."

Chris Miller is an experienced operator and entrepreneur with over 25 years of building and launching numerous digital products and 10 years of working within the proptech space.

"The post purchase, completion and warranty stage is often an overlooked part of the presale customer journey," says Miller. "Juniper provides the tools for developers to deliver a superior customer experience in order to mitigate areas of risk and enhance their brand reputation. Our goal is to make the final part of the process the best one."

Spark and Juniper will continue to focus on delivering superior tools that meet the evolving needs of the real estate industry.

For media inquiries, please contact: Chris Baird, Director of Marketing & Partnerships, [email protected]