SPAM® and STAGG® Chili Brands Recognized for Trustworthiness in Canada

AUSTIN, Minn., March 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, is proud to announce that two of its signature brands — the SPAM® and STAGG® chili brands — were both named category winners in the 2024 Most Trusted Awards, an annual honor presented by BrandSpark International to recognize the brands most trusted by Canadians.

The SPAM® brand took home the prize in the canned luncheon meat category, while the STAGG® chili brand was honored in the canned chili category.

Members of the Hormel Foods Canadian retail team attended BrandSpark International’s 2024 Most Trusted Awards, a ceremony celebrating brands most trusted by Canadian consumers. From left to right: Shawn Levy, country manager of Canada retail at Hormel Foods; Nathan Halnin, social media strategist at Hormel Foods; and Paul Manley, vice president of business development at CB Powell.

"This is very exciting. The family of brands at Hormel Foods is beloved around the world, and Canada is certainly no exception," said Shawn Levy, Canadian country manager for Hormel Foods. "The SPAM® and STAGG® chili brands are two of the company's most long-standing and iconic brands, and it is our honor to have their products be recognized as two of the most trusted food brands in our country."

This Most Trusted Awards are in its 11th year of existence, the results from which stem from an extensive national survey that garnered responses from over 25,000 Canadian shoppers, representing 181,000 individual brand evaluations across 262 consumer product and service categories, from home goods to pet care to over-the-counter health. For the complete list of category winners from BrandSpark International, visit brandsparkmosttrusted.com/canada.

For more information on the international business at Hormel Foods, visit hormelfoods.com/about/our-family/hormel-foods-international.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized on Fast Company's list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, received a perfect score of 100 on the 2023–24 Corporate Equality Index and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

