BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards announces 12th annual Most Trusted brands in Canada for 2025

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - BrandSpark International has unveiled the winners of the 2025 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, celebrating the brands that have earned the trust of Canadians. This year's awards reflect insights gathered from 35,200 Canadians, providing a comprehensive view of consumer trust with 190,000 brand evaluations across 292 categories.

"At a time when Canadians are more selective with their spending, trust remains an essential purchase driver", said Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice-President of the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards. "This exclusive club of brands has earned the highest levels of consumer trust by consistently delivering high value, quality, and reliability to consumers".

Last night, BrandSpark and its presenting sponsor, the Association of Canadian Advertisers, welcomed winning brands to a release event at Corus Quay in Toronto, the home of Corus Entertainment. The night included a welcome by The Global Morning Show hosts Carolyn Mackenzie and Jeff McArthur, trust insights from the BrandSpark research and consulting professionals on how to build trust and the value of being a most trusted brand, and discussions with Claire Bara, President of Lassonde (Oasis and SunRype winning Fruit Juice and Fruit Bar brands) and Nuno Bamberg, Senior Vice President, Brand & Marketing at Sleep Country, (Sleep Country / Dormez-vous winning Mattress Retailer brand).

New Categories, Top 3, and Quebec

The 2025 Most Trusted awards had 165 new or returning categories and expanded into new areas of importance to consumers such as the most trusted Retailer for Lower Prices on various shopping segments, Petcare, and a deeper dive into Dairy. BrandSpark President Robert Levy noted that "our goal with the Most Trusted Awards is to capture the pulse of consumer sentiment across Canada. Whether in food and beverage, personal care, household cleaning, retail, household goods, insurance, or emerging new product lines, these brands have secured their place in the minds of shoppers."

In addition to national winners, BrandSpark is also releasing those brands that have achieved a 2nd or 3rd place ranking nationally, and top-performing brands in Quebec's distinct market, with 88 categories featuring different trust leaders compared to the rest of Canada, highlighting how trust can take on different dimensions across regions.

Resilient Brands shine through Economic Uncertainty

The BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study research shows that, even in the face of economic challenges, Canadians are willing to invest in brands they trust. "New market challengers are emerging, and we see the presence of private label brands continuing to provide a challenge to brands", said Philip Scruton, Vice-President of Shopper Insights, "but consumers continue to gravitate toward established brands that communicate their strengths and deliver on their promises."

Being most trusted has financial value beyond market share. BrandSpark's trust research revealed that consumers are willing to pay a premium, averaging 15% or more, for the brand they trust most in a category. This premium reflects the perceived value that brand trust adds to each purchase, making consumers less likely to switch to alternatives, even when they're lower-priced.

Below are some of the standout winners from the 2025 BrandSpark Most Trusted list:

Walmart: The everyday low-price retailer had 8 wins across a variety of grocery categories, displaying Canadians' regard for the brand as a destination for affordability and good customer service.

The everyday low-price retailer had 8 wins across a variety of grocery categories, displaying Canadians' regard for the brand as a destination for affordability and good customer service. Behr: Sold exclusively at Home Depot, Behr repeated all its victories from 2024, becoming a multiyear winner in Interior Paint, Exterior Paint, and Exterior Stain.

Sold exclusively at Home Depot, Behr repeated all its victories from 2024, becoming a multiyear winner in Interior Paint, Exterior Paint, and Exterior Stain. CAA: As Canada gears up for the winter season, the Canadian Automobile Association and its clubs across the country were voted Most Trusted for Roadside Assistance, Travel Insurance, and their nationally distributed CAA Magazine as Magazine for Travel.

As gears up for the winter season, the Canadian Automobile Association and its clubs across the country were voted Most Trusted for Roadside Assistance, Travel Insurance, and their nationally distributed CAA Magazine as Magazine for Travel. Desjardins: The Quebec -based financial services company displayed its dominance in the province with 7 regional wins: Rewards Credit Card Provider, No Annual Fee Credit Card Provider, Travel Rewards Credit Card Provider, Retirement Investment Services, Credit Union (regional only), and Auto Insurance Provider (in a tie).

The -based financial services company displayed its dominance in the province with 7 regional wins: Rewards Credit Card Provider, No Annual Fee Credit Card Provider, Travel Rewards Credit Card Provider, Retirement Investment Services, Credit Union (regional only), and Auto Insurance Provider (in a tie). Sleep Country/Dormez-vous: In its 30 th anniversary year, the brand was voted the country's most trusted Mattress Retailer and showed how specialty retail is as important as ever in high ticket, high involvement categories such as sleep.

In its 30 anniversary year, the brand was voted the country's most trusted Mattress Retailer and showed how specialty retail is as important as ever in high ticket, high involvement categories such as sleep. Oasis: The 50-year-old brand from the 100-year-old Lassonde was again voted the most trusted Fruit Juice brand despite heavy competition from international players.

For a full list of the 2025 winners and to see how brands promote their wins, visit www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com

Alcohol Category National Winner Quebec Winner Gin Bombay Sapphire Romeo's Gin / Bombay Sapphire (TIE) Hard Seltzer White Claw White Claw Light Beer Coors Light Coors Light Non-alcoholic Beer Corona 0% Corona 0% Rye Whisky Crown Royal

Value Beer Budweiser Coors Vodka Smirnoff Smirnoff

Baby & Kids (Voted by Parents) Category National and/or Regional

Winner Quebec Winner Baby and Kids Laundry Detergent Ivory Snow Ivory Snow Baby Monitor Vtech

Baby Probiotics BioGaia

Baby Wash & Shampoo Johnson's Baby Johnson's Baby Baby Wipes Huggies Huggies Breast Pump Medela Medela Children's Cough & Cold Relief Children's Tylenol Children's Tylenol Children's Thermometer Braun

Diaper Cream Sudocrem Zincofax Dolls Barbie

Educational Toys Fisher-Price

Infant / Baby Feeding Products Philips Avent Philips Avent Nipple Cream Lansinoh

Organic Kids Snacks Annie's / Gerber / MadeGood (Tie)

Toy Cars Hot Wheels



Banking & Insurance Category National and/or Regional Winner Quebec Winner Auto Insurance Provider Intact Insurance Intact / Desjardins (TIE) Bank for Customer Service RBC / TD (TIE) National Bank Credit Union (Ontario) Meridian Credit Union

Credit Union (Quebec)

Desjardins Credit Union (West) Coast Capital / Vancity / Servus (TIE)

Home Insurance Provider Intact Insurance / TD Insurance (TIE) Intact / Beneva / Desjardins (TIE) Individual / Family Health Insurance Provider (Non-Employer) Blue Cross Blue Cross Life Insurance Provider Sun Life Industrial Alliance No Annual Fee Credit Card Provider PC Financial Desjardins Prepaid Credit Card for Credit Building Koho Koho Retirement Investment Services RBC / TD (TIE) Desjardins Rewards Credit Card Provider PC Financial Desjardins Travel Rewards Credit Card Provider RBC Avion Desjardins

Dairy Category National and/or Regional Winner Quebec Winner Butter Lactantia Lactantia Cheddar Cheese Black Diamond / Cracker Barrel (TIE) P'tit Québec Cottage Cheese Dairyland Sealtest Cream Cheese Philadelphia Philadelphia Drinkable Yogurt Yop Yop Greek Yogurt Oikos Oikos / Liberte (TIE) Halal Yogurt Khaas

High Protein Milk Fairlife / Natrel (TIE) Natrel Icelandic Yogurt/Skyr Siggi's Siggi's Kefir Drink Liberté

Milk (Atlantic) Farmers / Scotsburn (TIE)

Milk (Ontario) Neilson

Milk (Quebec)

Québon Milk (West) Dairyland

Mozzarella Saputo Saputo Organic Yogurt Olympic Liberté Premium Aged Cheddar Cheese Balderson Balderson Single Serve Bottled Milk Milk2Go Québon Sour Cream Gay Lea Sealtest Whipped Dairy Cream Dairyland Québon

Food & Beverage Category National Winner Quebec Winner Almond Plant-Based Beverage Silk Silk Baked Kids Cracker Goldfish Goldfish Baking Yeast Fleischmann's Fleischmann's Basmati Rice Ben's Original Ben's Original Bottled Water Pure Life eska Canned Chili Stagg Chili

Canned Fruit Del Monte Del Monte Canned Luncheon Meat Spam Spam Canned Seafood Clover Leaf Clover Leaf Canned Vegetables Green Giant Green Giant Cooking Oil Mazola / No Name (TIE) Mazola / No Name (TIE) Corn Starch Fleischmann's Fleischmann's Corn Syrup Crown Crown Dairy Free Cheese Daiya

Eggs Burnbrae Farms Burnbrae Farms / Selection (TIE) Flour Robin Hood Five Roses / Robin Hood (TIE) Fresh Berries Driscoll's Driscoll's Fresh Fruits Dole Dole Frozen Breaded Chicken Products Jane's Flamingo Frozen Fish High Liner High Liner Frozen Pizza Dr. Oetker Dr. Oetker Frozen Plant-based Meat Alternatives Beyond Meat Beyond Meat / Yves (TIE) Frozen Potato Products McCain McCain Fruit Bar SunRype

Fruit Juice Oasis Oasis Gluten Free Bread Little Northern Bakehouse / Promise (TIE)

Gluten Free Snacks Made Good

Granola Quaker Quaker Granola Bar Nature Valley Nature Valley Hazelnut Spread Nutella Nutella Hemp Hearts Manitoba Harvest

High Value-for-Money Private Label Food President's Choice No Name Hummus Fontaine Santé Fontaine Santé Innovative Private Label Food President's Choice President's Choice Instant Coffee Nescafé Nescafé K-Cup Coffee Pods Tim Hortons Tim Hortons Ketchup Heinz Heinz Kombucha Rise Rise Macaroni & Cheese Kraft Dinner Kraft Dinner Mortadella San Daniele San Daniele Oat Plant-Based Beverage Silk Silk Oatmeal Quaker Quaker Olive Oil Bertolli Bertolli Organic Coffee Kicking Horse Café William Packaged Side Dish Knorr Knorr Packaged Soup Mix Lipton Lipton Pasta Catelli Catelli Peanut Butter Kraft Kraft Pita Chips Stacy's

Plant-Based Yogurt Silk Silk Premade Garlic Bread Furlani

Prosciutto San Daniele San Daniele Salad Kit Taylor Farms Fresh Attitude Salami Mastro / Schneiders (TIE) Mastro / Roma (TIE) Sparkling Water (Flavoured) Bubly Bubly Sparkling Water (Non-flavoured) Perrier Perrier Tea Tetley David's Tea / Twinings (TIE) Tea Concentrate Tazo Nestea Tortilla Wraps Dempster's Pom Vegan Chocolate Lindt

White Bread Wonder Pom Whole Grain Bread Dempster's St-Méthode

Health, Beauty, & Personal Care Category National Winner Quebec Winner Anti-nauseant Gravol Gravol Beauty Tools Revlon / Sephora (TIE) Revlon / Sephora / Personelle (TIE) Black Elderberry Products Sambucol

Blood Glucose Monitor Accu-Chek / Contour Next / OneTouch (TIE) Contour Next Cold & Flu Relief Tylenol Tylenol Cold Sore Remedy Abreva Abreva Collagen Powder Organika Organika Contact Lens Solution Bausch & Lomb (Renu, Biotrue) Bausch & Lomb (Renu, Biotrue) Cough & Cold Medicine Tylenol Tylenol Electric Razor / Trimmer for Men Philips Philips Electric Toothbrush Oral-B Oral-B Electrolyte Powder Gatorade Gatorade Epilator Braun / Philips (TIE)

Face Moisturizer CeraVe / Olay (TIE) CeraVe / Nivea (TIE) Face Wipes Neutrogena Neutrogena Fibre Supplement Metamucil Metamucil Foot Cream O'Keeffes Healthy Feet Yves Rocher / Aveeno (TIE) Gas and Bloating Relief Gas X

Hair Regrowth Products Rogaine

Hair Removal Nair Veet Hair Styling Tools Conair Conair Headache Relief Tylenol Tylenol Heartburn Relief Tums Tums Hemorrhoid Relief Preparation H Anusol Laxative RestoraLAX / Senokot (TIE) Laxaday Memory Support Supplement Jamieson Adrien Gagnon Mouthwash Listerine Listerine Nasal Allergy Spray Flonase Nasonex / Hydrasense (TIE) Nasal Decongestant Spray Dristan Hydrasense Natural Cosmetics Burt's Bees

Oral Back Pain Relief Robax Robax Ovulation Test Clearblue

Pain Relief Patch Salonpas

Personal EKG Monitor KardiaMobile

Probiotic Supplements Jamieson Bio K+ / Jamieson (TIE) Prostate Health Supplement Webber Naturals

Protein Powder Vega Shop Santé Self-Tanner Jergens Nuda Shampoo & Conditioner Dove / Head & Shoulders (TIE) Dove Sleep Aid Jamieson / Sleep-eze (TIE) Adrien Gagnon Sunscreen Banana Boat / Coppertone (TIE) Coppertone / La Roche-Posay (TIE) Teeth Whitening Crest Crest Upset Stomach Relief Pepto-Bismol Tums Vitamin C Powder Emergen-C



Home Goods & Outdoor Category National Winner Quebec Winner Action Camera GoPro GoPro Air Fryer Ninja Ninja Air Purifier Dyson

At-Home Printer HP HP Barbeque Grill Weber Napoleon Beverage Tumbler Yeti

Blender Ninja Ninja Carpet Cleaner Bissell

Clothes Iron Black+Decker

Clothes Steamer Conair

Cookware Lagostina / T-Fal (TIE) Lagostina Dashcam Garmin

Dehumidifier Danby / Honeywell / Noma (TIE)

Dishwasher Bosch / LG / Samsung (TIE) LG / Samsung (TIE) Disposable Lighter Bic Bic Electric Fan Honeywell Honeywell / Dyson (TIE) Electric Kettle Black+Decker / Hamilton Beach (TIE) Hamilton Beach / Black+Decker (TIE) Electric Yard Tools Black+Decker / Ryobi / Yardworks (TIE) Black+Decker Fishing Lures Rapala

Fishing Rod Ugly Stik

Food Processor Ninja Ninja Handheld GPS Garmin Garmin Home Generator Generac / Honda (TIE)

Humidifier Honeywell Honeywell HVAC (Heating / Air Conditioning) Lennox

Ice Cream Maker Ninja Ninja Kitchen Faucet Moen Moen Light Bulbs GE / Philips (TIE) GE Mattress Sealy Sealy Mattress-in-a-Box Endy Endy Oven / Range LG / Samsung (TIE) LG Portable Speaker Bose / JBL (TIE) Bose Refrigerator LG LG / Samsung (TIE) Single Serve Coffee Maker Keurig Keurig Smart Doorbell Ring

Space Heater Honeywell

Stand Mixer KitchenAid

Tires (Automotive) Michelin Michelin Toaster Oven Black+Decker Black+Decker Toilet American Standard

Vacuum Dyson Dyson Washer / Dryer LG LG

Household & Cleaning Category National Winner Quebec Winner Bathroom Cleaner Lysol Lysol Bathroom Tissue Charmin / Kirkland / Royale (TIE) Kirkland Broom & Dustpan Vileda

Carpet Stain Remover Resolve

Cleaning Products for Wood Floors Pine-Sol Pine-Sol Dishwasher Detergent Cascade Cascade Dishwasher Rinse Aid Finish Finish Disinfectant Spray Lysol Lysol Dryer Sheets Bounce Bounce Exterior Paint Behr

Exterior Stain Behr

Fabric Softener Downy Downy Food Storage Bags Ziploc Ziploc Food Storage Containers Rubbermaid Tupperware Garbage Bags Glad Glad Household Cleaner with Natural Ingredients Attitude / Method (TIE) Attitude Insect Control Raid Raid Insect Repellant OFF! OFF! Interior Paint Behr

Laundry Detergent Tide Tide Laundry Detergent for Sensitive Skin Tide Tide Laundry Disinfectant Lysol Lysol Laundry Scent Booster (In-wash) Downy Downy Laundry Stain Remover Oxi Clean / Resolve (TIE) Tide Laundry Wrinkle Protection (In-wash) Downy Downy Mop & Bucket Vileda Vileda Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Wipes Lysol Lysol Odour Fighting Fabric Rinse Downy Downy Painters Tape Frog Tape Frog Tape Paper Towels Bounty Bounty Toilet Bowl Cleaner Lysol Lysol

Petcare (Voted by Pet Owners) Category National Winner Quebec Winner Cat Litter Arm & Hammer / Purina Tidy Cats (TIE) Odourlock Dental Chews for Dogs Pedigree Dentastix Pedigree Dentastix Dog Treats Milk-Bone Pedigree Dryer Sheets to Repel Pet Hair Bounce Bounce Flea & Tick Prevention Advantage II / K9 Advantix II

Pet Food Delivery Amazon / PetSmart (TIE) Amazon / Mondou (TIE) Pet Insurance Trupanion Trupanion / Desjardins (TIE) Premium Cat Food Hill's Science Diet / Purina (TIE) Hill's Science Diet / Royal Canin (TIE) Premium Dog Food Purina Royal Canin Virtual / Online Veterinary Service Provider Vetster



Retail & Grocery Category National and/or Regional Winner Quebec Winner Convenience Store 7-Eleven / Circle K (TIE) Couche-Tard Conventional Grocery Store (Atlantic) Sobey's

Conventional Grocery Store (Ontario) Metro

Conventional Grocery Store (Quebec)

IGA / IGA Extra Conventional Grocery Store (West) RCSS / Safeway (TIE)

Department Store for Fashion Hudson Bay / Winners (TIE) Simons Grocery Pickup and Delivery Walmart

Grocery Store for Customer Service Walmart IGA / Maxi (TIE) Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (Atlantic) Walmart

Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (Ontario) No Frills

Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (Quebec)

Maxi Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (West) Walmart

Home Improvement Retailer Home Depot

Jewellery Store Peoples

Mattress Retailer Sleep Country / Dormez-vous Dormez-vous Neighbourhood Hardware Store Home Hardware Rona Pharmacy Shoppers Drug Mart / Pharmaprix Jean Coutu Quick Service Restaurant for Chicken Kentucky Fried Chicken St-Hubert Quick Service Restaurant for Sandwiches Subway Subway Restaurant for Family Dining Swiss Chalet St-Hubert Retailer for Hunting & Fishing Gear Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's Sail / Pronature (TIE) Retailer for Lower Prices on Baby & Kids Products Walmart

Retailer for Lower Prices on Electronics Best Buy Best Buy Retailer for Lower Prices on Health, Beauty & Personal Care Walmart Jean Coutu Retailer for Lower Prices on Home Décor & Furnishings Homesense Homesense / Ikea (TIE) Retailer for Lower Prices on Large Appliances Costco Meubles RD / Tanguay (TIE) Retailer for Lower Prices on Pet Products Petsmart / Walmart (TIE) Mondou Retailer for Lower Prices on Small Appliances Walmart Walmart Retailer for Lower Prices on Toys Walmart Walmart Retailer of Camping Gear Canadian Tire Sail

Services Category National and/or Regional Winner Quebec Winner Cruiseline Princess / Royal Caribbean (TIE) Norwegian Digital Document Signature Docusign Docusign DNA Testing Ancestry

Express Package Delivery Fedex Purolator Health Diagnostic Services Lifelabs Biron / Telus (TIE) Hearing Centre Hearing Life Forget Loyalty Program PC Optimum MOI / PC Optimum (TIE) Meal Kit Delivery Service Hellofresh Goodfood Moving & Storage Company U-Haul U-Haul Online Casino (Ontario) OLG

Online Casino (Quebec)

Loto-Québec Online Healthcare Platform Telus Health

Professional Movers Two Men And A Truck

Real Estate Agency Re/Max Re/Max Roadside Assistance Service CAA CAA Sports Betting Provider Bet365 Loto Québec Mise-o-jeu Tool Rental Service Home Depot Lou-Tec Travel Insurance Provider CAA Insurance Blue Cross Travel Price Comparison App Expedia Expedia Weight Loss Program WW (Weight Watchers) WW (Weight Watchers)

Telecommunications & Media Category National Winner Quebec Winner Cellular Service Provider Bell / Rogers / Telus (TIE)

High Speed Internet Provider for Wi-Fi Connectivity Bell

High Speed Internet Provider for Wi-Fi Performance Bell

Home Phone Service Provider Bell

Home Security Provider Telus Smarthome Security Telus Smarthome Security Magazine for Celebrity News People 7 jours Magazine for Health (Men) Men's Health

Magazine for Health (Women) Women's Health

Magazine for Travel CAA Magazine CAA Magazine TV Service Provider Bell / Rogers (TIE)



How Winners Are Determined

The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards are based on the 2025 BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study, in which BrandSpark surveyed a nationally representative sample of 35,200 Canadian shoppers to determine the most trusted brands in Canada. Their top-of-mind unaided responses for categories they actively shop and services they use formed the basis for ranking, with ties declared if the margin of victory was within 3%. To be declared a winner or within the top 3 most trusted brands, a brand had to achieve a minimum 10% trust share in its category. For more information about the methodology consult www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm dedicated to providing brands with the insights necessary to understand omnichannel shoppers, refine strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and enhance the success of new product launches.

Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the Most Trusted Logo or winning Claims.

