BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards announces 12th annual Most Trusted brands in Canada for 2025
News provided byBrandSpark International
Nov 06, 2024, 08:37 ET
BrandSpark International names the Nation's and Quebec's Most Trusted brands across Products, Services, and Retail Categories
TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - BrandSpark International has unveiled the winners of the 2025 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, celebrating the brands that have earned the trust of Canadians. This year's awards reflect insights gathered from 35,200 Canadians, providing a comprehensive view of consumer trust with 190,000 brand evaluations across 292 categories.
"At a time when Canadians are more selective with their spending, trust remains an essential purchase driver", said Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice-President of the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards. "This exclusive club of brands has earned the highest levels of consumer trust by consistently delivering high value, quality, and reliability to consumers".
Last night, BrandSpark and its presenting sponsor, the Association of Canadian Advertisers, welcomed winning brands to a release event at Corus Quay in Toronto, the home of Corus Entertainment. The night included a welcome by The Global Morning Show hosts Carolyn Mackenzie and Jeff McArthur, trust insights from the BrandSpark research and consulting professionals on how to build trust and the value of being a most trusted brand, and discussions with Claire Bara, President of Lassonde (Oasis and SunRype winning Fruit Juice and Fruit Bar brands) and Nuno Bamberg, Senior Vice President, Brand & Marketing at Sleep Country, (Sleep Country / Dormez-vous winning Mattress Retailer brand).
New Categories, Top 3, and Quebec
The 2025 Most Trusted awards had 165 new or returning categories and expanded into new areas of importance to consumers such as the most trusted Retailer for Lower Prices on various shopping segments, Petcare, and a deeper dive into Dairy. BrandSpark President Robert Levy noted that "our goal with the Most Trusted Awards is to capture the pulse of consumer sentiment across Canada. Whether in food and beverage, personal care, household cleaning, retail, household goods, insurance, or emerging new product lines, these brands have secured their place in the minds of shoppers."
In addition to national winners, BrandSpark is also releasing those brands that have achieved a 2nd or 3rd place ranking nationally, and top-performing brands in Quebec's distinct market, with 88 categories featuring different trust leaders compared to the rest of Canada, highlighting how trust can take on different dimensions across regions.
Resilient Brands shine through Economic Uncertainty
The BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study research shows that, even in the face of economic challenges, Canadians are willing to invest in brands they trust. "New market challengers are emerging, and we see the presence of private label brands continuing to provide a challenge to brands", said Philip Scruton, Vice-President of Shopper Insights, "but consumers continue to gravitate toward established brands that communicate their strengths and deliver on their promises."
Being most trusted has financial value beyond market share. BrandSpark's trust research revealed that consumers are willing to pay a premium, averaging 15% or more, for the brand they trust most in a category. This premium reflects the perceived value that brand trust adds to each purchase, making consumers less likely to switch to alternatives, even when they're lower-priced.
Below are some of the standout winners from the 2025 BrandSpark Most Trusted list:
- Walmart: The everyday low-price retailer had 8 wins across a variety of grocery categories, displaying Canadians' regard for the brand as a destination for affordability and good customer service.
- Behr: Sold exclusively at Home Depot, Behr repeated all its victories from 2024, becoming a multiyear winner in Interior Paint, Exterior Paint, and Exterior Stain.
- CAA: As Canada gears up for the winter season, the Canadian Automobile Association and its clubs across the country were voted Most Trusted for Roadside Assistance, Travel Insurance, and their nationally distributed CAA Magazine as Magazine for Travel.
- Desjardins: The Quebec-based financial services company displayed its dominance in the province with 7 regional wins: Rewards Credit Card Provider, No Annual Fee Credit Card Provider, Travel Rewards Credit Card Provider, Retirement Investment Services, Credit Union (regional only), and Auto Insurance Provider (in a tie).
- Sleep Country/Dormez-vous: In its 30th anniversary year, the brand was voted the country's most trusted Mattress Retailer and showed how specialty retail is as important as ever in high ticket, high involvement categories such as sleep.
- Oasis: The 50-year-old brand from the 100-year-old Lassonde was again voted the most trusted Fruit Juice brand despite heavy competition from international players.
For a full list of the 2025 winners and to see how brands promote their wins, visit www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com
|
Alcohol
|
Category
|
National Winner
|
Quebec Winner
|
Gin
|
Bombay Sapphire
|
Romeo's Gin / Bombay Sapphire (TIE)
|
Hard Seltzer
|
White Claw
|
White Claw
|
Light Beer
|
Coors Light
|
Coors Light
|
Non-alcoholic Beer
|
Corona 0%
|
Corona 0%
|
Rye Whisky
|
Crown Royal
|
Value Beer
|
Budweiser
|
Coors
|
Vodka
|
Smirnoff
|
Smirnoff
|
Baby & Kids (Voted by Parents)
|
Category
|
National and/or Regional
|
Quebec Winner
|
Baby and Kids Laundry Detergent
|
Ivory Snow
|
Ivory Snow
|
Baby Monitor
|
Vtech
|
Baby Probiotics
|
BioGaia
|
Baby Wash & Shampoo
|
Johnson's Baby
|
Johnson's Baby
|
Baby Wipes
|
Huggies
|
Huggies
|
Breast Pump
|
Medela
|
Medela
|
Children's Cough & Cold Relief
|
Children's Tylenol
|
Children's Tylenol
|
Children's Thermometer
|
Braun
|
Diaper Cream
|
Sudocrem
|
Zincofax
|
Dolls
|
Barbie
|
Educational Toys
|
Fisher-Price
|
Infant / Baby Feeding Products
|
Philips Avent
|
Philips Avent
|
Nipple Cream
|
Lansinoh
|
Organic Kids Snacks
|
Annie's / Gerber / MadeGood (Tie)
|
Toy Cars
|
Hot Wheels
|
Banking & Insurance
|
Category
|
National and/or Regional Winner
|
Quebec Winner
|
Auto Insurance Provider
|
Intact Insurance
|
Intact / Desjardins (TIE)
|
Bank for Customer Service
|
RBC / TD (TIE)
|
National Bank
|
Credit Union (Ontario)
|
Meridian Credit Union
|
Credit Union (Quebec)
|
Desjardins
|
Credit Union (West)
|
Coast Capital / Vancity / Servus (TIE)
|
Home Insurance Provider
|
Intact Insurance / TD Insurance (TIE)
|
Intact / Beneva / Desjardins (TIE)
|
Individual / Family Health Insurance Provider (Non-Employer)
|
Blue Cross
|
Blue Cross
|
Life Insurance Provider
|
Sun Life
|
Industrial Alliance
|
No Annual Fee Credit Card Provider
|
PC Financial
|
Desjardins
|
Prepaid Credit Card for Credit Building
|
Koho
|
Koho
|
Retirement Investment Services
|
RBC / TD (TIE)
|
Desjardins
|
Rewards Credit Card Provider
|
PC Financial
|
Desjardins
|
Travel Rewards Credit Card Provider
|
RBC Avion
|
Desjardins
|
Dairy
|
Category
|
National and/or Regional Winner
|
Quebec Winner
|
Butter
|
Lactantia
|
Lactantia
|
Cheddar Cheese
|
Black Diamond / Cracker Barrel (TIE)
|
P'tit Québec
|
Cottage Cheese
|
Dairyland
|
Sealtest
|
Cream Cheese
|
Philadelphia
|
Philadelphia
|
Drinkable Yogurt
|
Yop
|
Yop
|
Greek Yogurt
|
Oikos
|
Oikos / Liberte (TIE)
|
Halal Yogurt
|
Khaas
|
High Protein Milk
|
Fairlife / Natrel (TIE)
|
Natrel
|
Icelandic Yogurt/Skyr
|
Siggi's
|
Siggi's
|
Kefir Drink
|
Liberté
|
Milk (Atlantic)
|
Farmers / Scotsburn (TIE)
|
Milk (Ontario)
|
Neilson
|
Milk (Quebec)
|
Québon
|
Milk (West)
|
Dairyland
|
Mozzarella
|
Saputo
|
Saputo
|
Organic Yogurt
|
Olympic
|
Liberté
|
Premium Aged Cheddar Cheese
|
Balderson
|
Balderson
|
Single Serve Bottled Milk
|
Milk2Go
|
Québon
|
Sour Cream
|
Gay Lea
|
Sealtest
|
Whipped Dairy Cream
|
Dairyland
|
Québon
|
Food & Beverage
|
Category
|
National Winner
|
Quebec Winner
|
Almond Plant-Based Beverage
|
Silk
|
Silk
|
Baked Kids Cracker
|
Goldfish
|
Goldfish
|
Baking Yeast
|
Fleischmann's
|
Fleischmann's
|
Basmati Rice
|
Ben's Original
|
Ben's Original
|
Bottled Water
|
Pure Life
|
eska
|
Canned Chili
|
Stagg Chili
|
Canned Fruit
|
Del Monte
|
Del Monte
|
Canned Luncheon Meat
|
Spam
|
Spam
|
Canned Seafood
|
Clover Leaf
|
Clover Leaf
|
Canned Vegetables
|
Green Giant
|
Green Giant
|
Cooking Oil
|
Mazola / No Name (TIE)
|
Mazola / No Name (TIE)
|
Corn Starch
|
Fleischmann's
|
Fleischmann's
|
Corn Syrup
|
Crown
|
Crown
|
Dairy Free Cheese
|
Daiya
|
Eggs
|
Burnbrae Farms
|
Burnbrae Farms / Selection (TIE)
|
Flour
|
Robin Hood
|
Five Roses / Robin Hood (TIE)
|
Fresh Berries
|
Driscoll's
|
Driscoll's
|
Fresh Fruits
|
Dole
|
Dole
|
Frozen Breaded Chicken Products
|
Jane's
|
Flamingo
|
Frozen Fish
|
High Liner
|
High Liner
|
Frozen Pizza
|
Dr. Oetker
|
Dr. Oetker
|
Frozen Plant-based Meat Alternatives
|
Beyond Meat
|
Beyond Meat / Yves (TIE)
|
Frozen Potato Products
|
McCain
|
McCain
|
Fruit Bar
|
SunRype
|
Fruit Juice
|
Oasis
|
Oasis
|
Gluten Free Bread
|
Little Northern Bakehouse / Promise (TIE)
|
Gluten Free Snacks
|
Made Good
|
Granola
|
Quaker
|
Quaker
|
Granola Bar
|
Nature Valley
|
Nature Valley
|
Hazelnut Spread
|
Nutella
|
Nutella
|
Hemp Hearts
|
Manitoba Harvest
|
High Value-for-Money Private Label Food
|
President's Choice
|
No Name
|
Hummus
|
Fontaine Santé
|
Fontaine Santé
|
Innovative Private Label Food
|
President's Choice
|
President's Choice
|
Instant Coffee
|
Nescafé
|
Nescafé
|
K-Cup Coffee Pods
|
Tim Hortons
|
Tim Hortons
|
Ketchup
|
Heinz
|
Heinz
|
Kombucha
|
Rise
|
Rise
|
Macaroni & Cheese
|
Kraft Dinner
|
Kraft Dinner
|
Mortadella
|
San Daniele
|
San Daniele
|
Oat Plant-Based Beverage
|
Silk
|
Silk
|
Oatmeal
|
Quaker
|
Quaker
|
Olive Oil
|
Bertolli
|
Bertolli
|
Organic Coffee
|
Kicking Horse
|
Café William
|
Packaged Side Dish
|
Knorr
|
Knorr
|
Packaged Soup Mix
|
Lipton
|
Lipton
|
Pasta
|
Catelli
|
Catelli
|
Peanut Butter
|
Kraft
|
Kraft
|
Pita Chips
|
Stacy's
|
Plant-Based Yogurt
|
Silk
|
Silk
|
Premade Garlic Bread
|
Furlani
|
Prosciutto
|
San Daniele
|
San Daniele
|
Salad Kit
|
Taylor Farms
|
Fresh Attitude
|
Salami
|
Mastro / Schneiders (TIE)
|
Mastro / Roma (TIE)
|
Sparkling Water (Flavoured)
|
Bubly
|
Bubly
|
Sparkling Water (Non-flavoured)
|
Perrier
|
Perrier
|
Tea
|
Tetley
|
David's Tea / Twinings (TIE)
|
Tea Concentrate
|
Tazo
|
Nestea
|
Tortilla Wraps
|
Dempster's
|
Pom
|
Vegan Chocolate
|
Lindt
|
White Bread
|
Wonder
|
Pom
|
Whole Grain Bread
|
Dempster's
|
St-Méthode
|
Health, Beauty, & Personal Care
|
Category
|
National Winner
|
Quebec Winner
|
Anti-nauseant
|
Gravol
|
Gravol
|
Beauty Tools
|
Revlon / Sephora (TIE)
|
Revlon / Sephora / Personelle (TIE)
|
Black Elderberry Products
|
Sambucol
|
Blood Glucose Monitor
|
Accu-Chek / Contour Next / OneTouch (TIE)
|
Contour Next
|
Cold & Flu Relief
|
Tylenol
|
Tylenol
|
Cold Sore Remedy
|
Abreva
|
Abreva
|
Collagen Powder
|
Organika
|
Organika
|
Contact Lens Solution
|
Bausch & Lomb (Renu, Biotrue)
|
Bausch & Lomb (Renu, Biotrue)
|
Cough & Cold Medicine
|
Tylenol
|
Tylenol
|
Electric Razor / Trimmer for Men
|
Philips
|
Philips
|
Electric Toothbrush
|
Oral-B
|
Oral-B
|
Electrolyte Powder
|
Gatorade
|
Gatorade
|
Epilator
|
Braun / Philips (TIE)
|
Face Moisturizer
|
CeraVe / Olay (TIE)
|
CeraVe / Nivea (TIE)
|
Face Wipes
|
Neutrogena
|
Neutrogena
|
Fibre Supplement
|
Metamucil
|
Metamucil
|
Foot Cream
|
O'Keeffes Healthy Feet
|
Yves Rocher / Aveeno (TIE)
|
Gas and Bloating Relief
|
Gas X
|
Hair Regrowth Products
|
Rogaine
|
Hair Removal
|
Nair
|
Veet
|
Hair Styling Tools
|
Conair
|
Conair
|
Headache Relief
|
Tylenol
|
Tylenol
|
Heartburn Relief
|
Tums
|
Tums
|
Hemorrhoid Relief
|
Preparation H
|
Anusol
|
Laxative
|
RestoraLAX / Senokot (TIE)
|
Laxaday
|
Memory Support Supplement
|
Jamieson
|
Adrien Gagnon
|
Mouthwash
|
Listerine
|
Listerine
|
Nasal Allergy Spray
|
Flonase
|
Nasonex / Hydrasense (TIE)
|
Nasal Decongestant Spray
|
Dristan
|
Hydrasense
|
Natural Cosmetics
|
Burt's Bees
|
Oral Back Pain Relief
|
Robax
|
Robax
|
Ovulation Test
|
Clearblue
|
Pain Relief Patch
|
Salonpas
|
Personal EKG Monitor
|
KardiaMobile
|
Probiotic Supplements
|
Jamieson
|
Bio K+ / Jamieson (TIE)
|
Prostate Health Supplement
|
Webber Naturals
|
Protein Powder
|
Vega
|
Shop Santé
|
Self-Tanner
|
Jergens
|
Nuda
|
Shampoo & Conditioner
|
Dove / Head & Shoulders (TIE)
|
Dove
|
Sleep Aid
|
Jamieson / Sleep-eze (TIE)
|
Adrien Gagnon
|
Sunscreen
|
Banana Boat / Coppertone (TIE)
|
Coppertone / La Roche-Posay (TIE)
|
Teeth Whitening
|
Crest
|
Crest
|
Upset Stomach Relief
|
Pepto-Bismol
|
Tums
|
Vitamin C Powder
|
Emergen-C
|
Home Goods & Outdoor
|
Category
|
National Winner
|
Quebec Winner
|
Action Camera
|
GoPro
|
GoPro
|
Air Fryer
|
Ninja
|
Ninja
|
Air Purifier
|
Dyson
|
At-Home Printer
|
HP
|
HP
|
Barbeque Grill
|
Weber
|
Napoleon
|
Beverage Tumbler
|
Yeti
|
Blender
|
Ninja
|
Ninja
|
Carpet Cleaner
|
Bissell
|
Clothes Iron
|
Black+Decker
|
Clothes Steamer
|
Conair
|
Cookware
|
Lagostina / T-Fal (TIE)
|
Lagostina
|
Dashcam
|
Garmin
|
Dehumidifier
|
Danby / Honeywell / Noma (TIE)
|
Dishwasher
|
Bosch / LG / Samsung (TIE)
|
LG / Samsung (TIE)
|
Disposable Lighter
|
Bic
|
Bic
|
Electric Fan
|
Honeywell
|
Honeywell / Dyson (TIE)
|
Electric Kettle
|
Black+Decker / Hamilton Beach (TIE)
|
Hamilton Beach / Black+Decker (TIE)
|
Electric Yard Tools
|
Black+Decker / Ryobi / Yardworks (TIE)
|
Black+Decker
|
Fishing Lures
|
Rapala
|
Fishing Rod
|
Ugly Stik
|
Food Processor
|
Ninja
|
Ninja
|
Handheld GPS
|
Garmin
|
Garmin
|
Home Generator
|
Generac / Honda (TIE)
|
Humidifier
|
Honeywell
|
Honeywell
|
HVAC (Heating / Air Conditioning)
|
Lennox
|
Ice Cream Maker
|
Ninja
|
Ninja
|
Kitchen Faucet
|
Moen
|
Moen
|
Light Bulbs
|
GE / Philips (TIE)
|
GE
|
Mattress
|
Sealy
|
Sealy
|
Mattress-in-a-Box
|
Endy
|
Endy
|
Oven / Range
|
LG / Samsung (TIE)
|
LG
|
Portable Speaker
|
Bose / JBL (TIE)
|
Bose
|
Refrigerator
|
LG
|
LG / Samsung (TIE)
|
Single Serve Coffee Maker
|
Keurig
|
Keurig
|
Smart Doorbell
|
Ring
|
Space Heater
|
Honeywell
|
Stand Mixer
|
KitchenAid
|
Tires (Automotive)
|
Michelin
|
Michelin
|
Toaster Oven
|
Black+Decker
|
Black+Decker
|
Toilet
|
American Standard
|
Vacuum
|
Dyson
|
Dyson
|
Washer / Dryer
|
LG
|
LG
|
Household & Cleaning
|
Category
|
National Winner
|
Quebec Winner
|
Bathroom Cleaner
|
Lysol
|
Lysol
|
Bathroom Tissue
|
Charmin / Kirkland / Royale (TIE)
|
Kirkland
|
Broom & Dustpan
|
Vileda
|
Carpet Stain Remover
|
Resolve
|
Cleaning Products for Wood Floors
|
Pine-Sol
|
Pine-Sol
|
Dishwasher Detergent
|
Cascade
|
Cascade
|
Dishwasher Rinse Aid
|
Finish
|
Finish
|
Disinfectant Spray
|
Lysol
|
Lysol
|
Dryer Sheets
|
Bounce
|
Bounce
|
Exterior Paint
|
Behr
|
Exterior Stain
|
Behr
|
Fabric Softener
|
Downy
|
Downy
|
Food Storage Bags
|
Ziploc
|
Ziploc
|
Food Storage Containers
|
Rubbermaid
|
Tupperware
|
Garbage Bags
|
Glad
|
Glad
|
Household Cleaner with Natural Ingredients
|
Attitude / Method (TIE)
|
Attitude
|
Insect Control
|
Raid
|
Raid
|
Insect Repellant
|
OFF!
|
OFF!
|
Interior Paint
|
Behr
|
Laundry Detergent
|
Tide
|
Tide
|
Laundry Detergent for Sensitive Skin
|
Tide
|
Tide
|
Laundry Disinfectant
|
Lysol
|
Lysol
|
Laundry Scent Booster (In-wash)
|
Downy
|
Downy
|
Laundry Stain Remover
|
Oxi Clean / Resolve (TIE)
|
Tide
|
Laundry Wrinkle Protection (In-wash)
|
Downy
|
Downy
|
Mop & Bucket
|
Vileda
|
Vileda
|
Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Wipes
|
Lysol
|
Lysol
|
Odour Fighting Fabric Rinse
|
Downy
|
Downy
|
Painters Tape
|
Frog Tape
|
Frog Tape
|
Paper Towels
|
Bounty
|
Bounty
|
Toilet Bowl Cleaner
|
Lysol
|
Lysol
|
Petcare (Voted by Pet Owners)
|
Category
|
National Winner
|
Quebec Winner
|
Cat Litter
|
Arm & Hammer / Purina Tidy Cats (TIE)
|
Odourlock
|
Dental Chews for Dogs
|
Pedigree Dentastix
|
Pedigree Dentastix
|
Dog Treats
|
Milk-Bone
|
Pedigree
|
Dryer Sheets to Repel Pet Hair
|
Bounce
|
Bounce
|
Flea & Tick Prevention
|
Advantage II / K9 Advantix II
|
Pet Food Delivery
|
Amazon / PetSmart (TIE)
|
Amazon / Mondou (TIE)
|
Pet Insurance
|
Trupanion
|
Trupanion / Desjardins (TIE)
|
Premium Cat Food
|
Hill's Science Diet / Purina (TIE)
|
Hill's Science Diet / Royal Canin (TIE)
|
Premium Dog Food
|
Purina
|
Royal Canin
|
Virtual / Online Veterinary Service Provider
|
Vetster
|
Retail & Grocery
|
Category
|
National and/or Regional Winner
|
Quebec Winner
|
Convenience Store
|
7-Eleven / Circle K (TIE)
|
Couche-Tard
|
Conventional Grocery Store (Atlantic)
|
Sobey's
|
Conventional Grocery Store (Ontario)
|
Metro
|
Conventional Grocery Store (Quebec)
|
IGA / IGA Extra
|
Conventional Grocery Store (West)
|
RCSS / Safeway (TIE)
|
Department Store for Fashion
|
Hudson Bay / Winners (TIE)
|
Simons
|
Grocery Pickup and Delivery
|
Walmart
|
Grocery Store for Customer Service
|
Walmart
|
IGA / Maxi (TIE)
|
Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (Atlantic)
|
Walmart
|
Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (Ontario)
|
No Frills
|
Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (Quebec)
|
Maxi
|
Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (West)
|
Walmart
|
Home Improvement Retailer
|
Home Depot
|
Jewellery Store
|
Peoples
|
Mattress Retailer
|
Sleep Country / Dormez-vous
|
Dormez-vous
|
Neighbourhood Hardware Store
|
Home Hardware
|
Rona
|
Pharmacy
|
Shoppers Drug Mart / Pharmaprix
|
Jean Coutu
|
Quick Service Restaurant for Chicken
|
Kentucky Fried Chicken
|
St-Hubert
|
Quick Service Restaurant for Sandwiches
|
Subway
|
Subway
|
Restaurant for Family Dining
|
Swiss Chalet
|
St-Hubert
|
Retailer for Hunting & Fishing Gear
|
Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's
|
Sail / Pronature (TIE)
|
Retailer for Lower Prices on Baby & Kids Products
|
Walmart
|
Retailer for Lower Prices on Electronics
|
Best Buy
|
Best Buy
|
Retailer for Lower Prices on Health, Beauty & Personal Care
|
Walmart
|
Jean Coutu
|
Retailer for Lower Prices on Home Décor & Furnishings
|
Homesense
|
Homesense / Ikea (TIE)
|
Retailer for Lower Prices on Large Appliances
|
Costco
|
Meubles RD / Tanguay (TIE)
|
Retailer for Lower Prices on Pet Products
|
Petsmart / Walmart (TIE)
|
Mondou
|
Retailer for Lower Prices on Small Appliances
|
Walmart
|
Walmart
|
Retailer for Lower Prices on Toys
|
Walmart
|
Walmart
|
Retailer of Camping Gear
|
Canadian Tire
|
Sail
|
Services
|
Category
|
National and/or Regional Winner
|
Quebec Winner
|
Cruiseline
|
Princess / Royal Caribbean (TIE)
|
Norwegian
|
Digital Document Signature
|
Docusign
|
Docusign
|
DNA Testing
|
Ancestry
|
Express Package Delivery
|
Fedex
|
Purolator
|
Health Diagnostic Services
|
Lifelabs
|
Biron / Telus (TIE)
|
Hearing Centre
|
Hearing Life
|
Forget
|
Loyalty Program
|
PC Optimum
|
MOI / PC Optimum (TIE)
|
Meal Kit Delivery Service
|
Hellofresh
|
Goodfood
|
Moving & Storage Company
|
U-Haul
|
U-Haul
|
Online Casino (Ontario)
|
OLG
|
Online Casino (Quebec)
|
Loto-Québec
|
Online Healthcare Platform
|
Telus Health
|
Professional Movers
|
Two Men And A Truck
|
Real Estate Agency
|
Re/Max
|
Re/Max
|
Roadside Assistance Service
|
CAA
|
CAA
|
Sports Betting Provider
|
Bet365
|
Loto Québec Mise-o-jeu
|
Tool Rental Service
|
Home Depot
|
Lou-Tec
|
Travel Insurance Provider
|
CAA Insurance
|
Blue Cross
|
Travel Price Comparison App
|
Expedia
|
Expedia
|
Weight Loss Program
|
WW (Weight Watchers)
|
WW (Weight Watchers)
|
Telecommunications & Media
|
Category
|
National Winner
|
Quebec Winner
|
Cellular Service Provider
|
Bell / Rogers / Telus (TIE)
|
High Speed Internet Provider for Wi-Fi Connectivity
|
Bell
|
High Speed Internet Provider for Wi-Fi Performance
|
Bell
|
Home Phone Service Provider
|
Bell
|
Home Security Provider
|
Telus Smarthome Security
|
Telus Smarthome Security
|
Magazine for Celebrity News
|
People
|
7 jours
|
Magazine for Health (Men)
|
Men's Health
|
Magazine for Health (Women)
|
Women's Health
|
Magazine for Travel
|
CAA Magazine
|
CAA Magazine
|
TV Service Provider
|
Bell / Rogers (TIE)
How Winners Are Determined
The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards are based on the 2025 BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study, in which BrandSpark surveyed a nationally representative sample of 35,200 Canadian shoppers to determine the most trusted brands in Canada. Their top-of-mind unaided responses for categories they actively shop and services they use formed the basis for ranking, with ties declared if the margin of victory was within 3%. To be declared a winner or within the top 3 most trusted brands, a brand had to achieve a minimum 10% trust share in its category. For more information about the methodology consult www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com
About BrandSpark International
Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm dedicated to providing brands with the insights necessary to understand omnichannel shoppers, refine strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and enhance the success of new product launches.
Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the Most Trusted Logo or winning Claims.
For media inquiries, licensing requests, or interview opportunities, please contact:
Adam Bellisario
Associate Vice-President, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards
[email protected]
SOURCE BrandSpark International
Share this article