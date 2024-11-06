BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards announces 12th annual Most Trusted brands in Canada for 2025

BrandSpark International names the Nation's and Quebec's Most Trusted brands across Products, Services, and Retail Categories

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - BrandSpark International has unveiled the winners of the 2025 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, celebrating the brands that have earned the trust of Canadians. This year's awards reflect insights gathered from 35,200 Canadians, providing a comprehensive view of consumer trust with 190,000 brand evaluations across 292 categories.

2025 Program Seal (CNW Group/BrandSpark International)
"At a time when Canadians are more selective with their spending, trust remains an essential purchase driver", said Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice-President of the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards. "This exclusive club of brands has earned the highest levels of consumer trust by consistently delivering high value, quality, and reliability to consumers".

Last night, BrandSpark and its presenting sponsor, the Association of Canadian Advertisers, welcomed winning brands to a release event at Corus Quay in Toronto, the home of Corus Entertainment. The night included a welcome by The Global Morning Show hosts Carolyn Mackenzie and Jeff McArthur, trust insights from the BrandSpark research and consulting professionals on how to build trust and the value of being a most trusted brand, and discussions with Claire Bara, President of Lassonde (Oasis and SunRype winning Fruit Juice and Fruit Bar brands) and Nuno Bamberg, Senior Vice President, Brand & Marketing at Sleep Country, (Sleep Country / Dormez-vous winning Mattress Retailer brand).

New Categories, Top 3, and Quebec

The 2025 Most Trusted awards had 165 new or returning categories and expanded into new areas of importance to consumers such as the most trusted Retailer for Lower Prices on various shopping segments, Petcare, and a deeper dive into Dairy. BrandSpark President Robert Levy noted that "our goal with the Most Trusted Awards is to capture the pulse of consumer sentiment across Canada. Whether in food and beverage, personal care, household cleaning, retail, household goods, insurance, or emerging new product lines, these brands have secured their place in the minds of shoppers."

In addition to national winners, BrandSpark is also releasing those brands that have achieved a 2nd or 3rd place ranking nationally, and top-performing brands in Quebec's distinct market, with 88 categories featuring different trust leaders compared to the rest of Canada, highlighting how trust can take on different dimensions across regions.

Resilient Brands shine through Economic Uncertainty

The BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study research shows that, even in the face of economic challenges, Canadians are willing to invest in brands they trust. "New market challengers are emerging, and we see the presence of private label brands continuing to provide a challenge to brands", said Philip Scruton, Vice-President of Shopper Insights, "but consumers continue to gravitate toward established brands that communicate their strengths and deliver on their promises."

Being most trusted has financial value beyond market share. BrandSpark's trust research revealed that consumers are willing to pay a premium, averaging 15% or more, for the brand they trust most in a category. This premium reflects the perceived value that brand trust adds to each purchase, making consumers less likely to switch to alternatives, even when they're lower-priced.

 Below are some of the standout winners from the 2025 BrandSpark Most Trusted list:

  • Walmart: The everyday low-price retailer had 8 wins across a variety of grocery categories, displaying Canadians' regard for the brand as a destination for affordability and good customer service.
  • Behr: Sold exclusively at Home Depot, Behr repeated all its victories from 2024, becoming a multiyear winner in Interior Paint, Exterior Paint, and Exterior Stain.
  • CAA: As Canada gears up for the winter season, the Canadian Automobile Association and its clubs across the country were voted Most Trusted for Roadside Assistance, Travel Insurance, and their nationally distributed CAA Magazine as Magazine for Travel.
  • Desjardins: The Quebec-based financial services company displayed its dominance in the province with 7 regional wins: Rewards Credit Card Provider, No Annual Fee Credit Card Provider, Travel Rewards Credit Card Provider, Retirement Investment Services, Credit Union (regional only), and Auto Insurance Provider (in a tie).
  • Sleep Country/Dormez-vous: In its 30th anniversary year, the brand was voted the country's most trusted Mattress Retailer and showed how specialty retail is as important as ever in high ticket, high involvement categories such as sleep.
  • Oasis: The 50-year-old brand from the 100-year-old Lassonde was again voted the most trusted Fruit Juice brand despite heavy competition from international players.

For a full list of the 2025 winners and to see how brands promote their wins, visit www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com

Alcohol

Category

National Winner

Quebec Winner

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

Romeo's Gin / Bombay Sapphire (TIE)

Hard Seltzer

White Claw

White Claw

Light Beer

Coors Light

Coors Light

Non-alcoholic Beer

Corona 0%

Corona 0%

Rye Whisky

Crown Royal

Value Beer

Budweiser

Coors

Vodka

Smirnoff

Smirnoff

Baby & Kids (Voted by Parents)

Category

National and/or Regional
Winner

Quebec Winner

Baby and Kids Laundry Detergent

Ivory Snow

Ivory Snow

Baby Monitor

Vtech

Baby Probiotics

BioGaia

Baby Wash & Shampoo

Johnson's Baby

Johnson's Baby

Baby Wipes

Huggies

Huggies

Breast Pump

Medela

Medela

Children's Cough & Cold Relief

Children's Tylenol

Children's Tylenol

Children's Thermometer

Braun

Diaper Cream

Sudocrem

Zincofax

Dolls

Barbie

Educational Toys

Fisher-Price

Infant / Baby Feeding Products

Philips Avent

Philips Avent

Nipple Cream

Lansinoh

Organic Kids Snacks

Annie's / Gerber / MadeGood (Tie)

Toy Cars

Hot Wheels

Banking & Insurance

Category

National and/or Regional Winner

Quebec Winner

Auto Insurance Provider

Intact Insurance

Intact / Desjardins (TIE)

Bank for Customer Service

RBC / TD (TIE)

National Bank

Credit Union (Ontario)

Meridian Credit Union

Credit Union (Quebec)

Desjardins

Credit Union (West)

Coast Capital / Vancity / Servus (TIE)

Home Insurance Provider

Intact Insurance / TD Insurance (TIE)

Intact / Beneva / Desjardins (TIE)

Individual / Family Health Insurance Provider (Non-Employer)

Blue Cross

Blue Cross

Life Insurance Provider

Sun Life

Industrial Alliance

No Annual Fee Credit Card Provider

PC Financial

Desjardins

Prepaid Credit Card for Credit Building

Koho

Koho

Retirement Investment Services

RBC / TD (TIE)

Desjardins

Rewards Credit Card Provider

PC Financial

Desjardins

Travel Rewards Credit Card Provider

RBC Avion

Desjardins

Dairy

Category

National and/or Regional Winner

Quebec Winner

Butter

Lactantia

Lactantia

Cheddar Cheese

Black Diamond / Cracker Barrel (TIE)

P'tit Québec

Cottage Cheese

Dairyland

Sealtest

Cream Cheese

Philadelphia

Philadelphia

Drinkable Yogurt

Yop

Yop

Greek Yogurt

Oikos

Oikos / Liberte (TIE)

Halal Yogurt

Khaas

High Protein Milk

Fairlife / Natrel (TIE)

Natrel

Icelandic Yogurt/Skyr

Siggi's

Siggi's

Kefir Drink

Liberté

Milk (Atlantic)

Farmers / Scotsburn (TIE)

Milk (Ontario)

Neilson

Milk (Quebec)

Québon

Milk (West)

Dairyland

Mozzarella

Saputo

Saputo

Organic Yogurt

Olympic

Liberté

Premium Aged Cheddar Cheese

Balderson

Balderson

Single Serve Bottled Milk

Milk2Go

Québon

Sour Cream

Gay Lea

Sealtest

Whipped Dairy Cream

Dairyland

Québon

Food & Beverage

Category

National Winner

Quebec Winner

Almond Plant-Based Beverage

Silk

Silk

Baked Kids Cracker

Goldfish

Goldfish

Baking Yeast

Fleischmann's

Fleischmann's

Basmati Rice

Ben's Original

Ben's Original

Bottled Water

Pure Life

eska

Canned Chili

Stagg Chili

Canned Fruit

Del Monte

Del Monte

Canned Luncheon Meat

Spam

Spam

Canned Seafood

Clover Leaf

Clover Leaf

Canned Vegetables

Green Giant

Green Giant

Cooking Oil

Mazola / No Name (TIE)

Mazola / No Name (TIE)

Corn Starch

Fleischmann's

Fleischmann's

Corn Syrup

Crown

Crown

Dairy Free Cheese

Daiya

Eggs

Burnbrae Farms

Burnbrae Farms / Selection (TIE)

Flour

Robin Hood

Five Roses / Robin Hood (TIE)

Fresh Berries

Driscoll's

Driscoll's

Fresh Fruits

Dole

Dole

Frozen Breaded Chicken Products

Jane's

Flamingo

Frozen Fish

High Liner

High Liner

Frozen Pizza

Dr. Oetker

Dr. Oetker

Frozen Plant-based Meat Alternatives

Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat / Yves (TIE)

Frozen Potato Products

McCain

McCain

Fruit Bar

SunRype

Fruit Juice

Oasis

Oasis

Gluten Free Bread

Little Northern Bakehouse / Promise (TIE)

Gluten Free Snacks

Made Good

Granola

Quaker

Quaker

Granola Bar

Nature Valley

Nature Valley

Hazelnut Spread

Nutella

Nutella

Hemp Hearts

Manitoba Harvest

High Value-for-Money Private Label Food

President's Choice

No Name

Hummus

Fontaine Santé

Fontaine Santé

Innovative Private Label Food

President's Choice

President's Choice

Instant Coffee

Nescafé

Nescafé

K-Cup Coffee Pods

Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons

Ketchup

Heinz

Heinz

Kombucha

Rise

Rise

Macaroni & Cheese

Kraft Dinner

Kraft Dinner

Mortadella

San Daniele

San Daniele

Oat Plant-Based Beverage

Silk

Silk

Oatmeal

Quaker

Quaker

Olive Oil

Bertolli

Bertolli

Organic Coffee

Kicking Horse

Café William

Packaged Side Dish

Knorr

Knorr

Packaged Soup Mix

Lipton

Lipton

Pasta

Catelli

Catelli

Peanut Butter

Kraft

Kraft

Pita Chips

Stacy's

Plant-Based Yogurt

Silk

Silk

Premade Garlic Bread

Furlani

Prosciutto

San Daniele

San Daniele

Salad Kit

Taylor Farms

Fresh Attitude

Salami

Mastro / Schneiders (TIE)

Mastro / Roma (TIE)

Sparkling Water (Flavoured)

Bubly

Bubly

Sparkling Water (Non-flavoured)

Perrier

Perrier

Tea

Tetley

David's Tea / Twinings (TIE)

Tea Concentrate

Tazo

Nestea

Tortilla Wraps

Dempster's

Pom

Vegan Chocolate

Lindt

White Bread

Wonder

Pom

Whole Grain Bread

Dempster's

St-Méthode

Health, Beauty, & Personal Care

Category

National Winner

Quebec Winner

Anti-nauseant

Gravol

Gravol

Beauty Tools

Revlon / Sephora (TIE)

Revlon / Sephora / Personelle (TIE)

Black Elderberry Products

Sambucol

Blood Glucose Monitor

Accu-Chek / Contour Next / OneTouch (TIE)

Contour Next

Cold & Flu Relief

Tylenol

Tylenol

Cold Sore Remedy

Abreva

Abreva

Collagen Powder

Organika

Organika

Contact Lens Solution

Bausch & Lomb (Renu, Biotrue)

Bausch & Lomb (Renu, Biotrue)

Cough & Cold Medicine

Tylenol

Tylenol

Electric Razor / Trimmer for Men

Philips

Philips

Electric Toothbrush

Oral-B

Oral-B

Electrolyte Powder

Gatorade

Gatorade

Epilator

Braun / Philips (TIE)

Face Moisturizer

CeraVe / Olay (TIE)

CeraVe / Nivea (TIE)

Face Wipes

Neutrogena

Neutrogena

Fibre Supplement

Metamucil

Metamucil

Foot Cream

O'Keeffes Healthy Feet

Yves Rocher / Aveeno (TIE)

Gas and Bloating Relief

Gas X

Hair Regrowth Products

Rogaine

Hair Removal

Nair

Veet

Hair Styling Tools

Conair

Conair

Headache Relief

Tylenol

Tylenol

Heartburn Relief

Tums

Tums

Hemorrhoid Relief

Preparation H

Anusol

Laxative

RestoraLAX / Senokot (TIE)

Laxaday

Memory Support Supplement

Jamieson

Adrien Gagnon

Mouthwash

Listerine

Listerine

Nasal Allergy Spray

Flonase

Nasonex / Hydrasense (TIE)

Nasal Decongestant Spray

Dristan

Hydrasense

Natural Cosmetics

Burt's Bees

Oral Back Pain Relief

Robax

Robax

Ovulation Test

Clearblue

Pain Relief Patch

Salonpas

Personal EKG Monitor

KardiaMobile

Probiotic Supplements

Jamieson

Bio K+ / Jamieson (TIE)

Prostate Health Supplement

Webber Naturals

Protein Powder

Vega

Shop Santé

Self-Tanner

Jergens

Nuda

Shampoo & Conditioner

Dove / Head & Shoulders (TIE)

Dove

Sleep Aid

Jamieson / Sleep-eze (TIE)

Adrien Gagnon

Sunscreen

Banana Boat / Coppertone (TIE)

Coppertone / La Roche-Posay (TIE)

Teeth Whitening

Crest

Crest

Upset Stomach Relief

Pepto-Bismol

Tums

Vitamin C Powder

Emergen-C

Home Goods & Outdoor

Category

National Winner

Quebec Winner

Action Camera

GoPro

GoPro

Air Fryer

Ninja

Ninja

Air Purifier

Dyson

At-Home Printer

HP

HP

Barbeque Grill

Weber

Napoleon

Beverage Tumbler

Yeti

Blender

Ninja

Ninja

Carpet Cleaner

Bissell

Clothes Iron

Black+Decker

Clothes Steamer

Conair

Cookware

Lagostina / T-Fal (TIE)

Lagostina

Dashcam

Garmin

Dehumidifier

Danby / Honeywell / Noma (TIE)

Dishwasher

Bosch / LG / Samsung (TIE)

LG / Samsung (TIE)

Disposable Lighter

Bic

Bic

Electric Fan

Honeywell

Honeywell / Dyson (TIE)

Electric Kettle

Black+Decker / Hamilton Beach (TIE)

Hamilton Beach / Black+Decker (TIE)

Electric Yard Tools

Black+Decker / Ryobi / Yardworks (TIE)

Black+Decker

Fishing Lures

Rapala

Fishing Rod

Ugly Stik

Food Processor

Ninja

Ninja

Handheld GPS

Garmin

Garmin

Home Generator

Generac / Honda (TIE)

Humidifier

Honeywell

Honeywell

HVAC (Heating / Air Conditioning)

Lennox

Ice Cream Maker

Ninja

Ninja

Kitchen Faucet

Moen

Moen

Light Bulbs

GE / Philips (TIE)

GE

Mattress

Sealy

Sealy

Mattress-in-a-Box

Endy

Endy

Oven / Range

LG / Samsung (TIE)

LG

Portable Speaker

Bose / JBL (TIE)

Bose

Refrigerator

LG

LG / Samsung (TIE)

Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig

Keurig

Smart Doorbell

Ring

Space Heater

Honeywell

Stand Mixer

KitchenAid

Tires (Automotive)

Michelin

Michelin

Toaster Oven

Black+Decker

Black+Decker

Toilet

American Standard

Vacuum

Dyson

Dyson

Washer / Dryer

LG

LG

Household & Cleaning

Category

National Winner

Quebec Winner

Bathroom Cleaner

Lysol

Lysol

Bathroom Tissue

Charmin / Kirkland / Royale (TIE)

Kirkland

Broom & Dustpan

Vileda

Carpet Stain Remover

Resolve

Cleaning Products for Wood Floors

Pine-Sol

Pine-Sol

Dishwasher Detergent

Cascade

Cascade

Dishwasher Rinse Aid

Finish

Finish

Disinfectant Spray

Lysol

Lysol

Dryer Sheets

Bounce

Bounce

Exterior Paint

Behr

Exterior Stain

Behr

Fabric Softener

Downy

Downy

Food Storage Bags

Ziploc

Ziploc

Food Storage Containers

Rubbermaid

Tupperware

Garbage Bags

Glad

Glad

Household Cleaner with Natural Ingredients

Attitude / Method (TIE)

Attitude

Insect Control

Raid

Raid

Insect Repellant

OFF!

OFF!

Interior Paint

Behr

Laundry Detergent

Tide

Tide

Laundry Detergent for Sensitive Skin

Tide

Tide

Laundry Disinfectant

Lysol

Lysol

Laundry Scent Booster (In-wash)

Downy

Downy

Laundry Stain Remover

Oxi Clean / Resolve (TIE)

Tide

Laundry Wrinkle Protection (In-wash)

Downy

Downy

Mop & Bucket

Vileda

Vileda

Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Wipes

Lysol

Lysol

Odour Fighting Fabric Rinse

Downy

Downy

Painters Tape

Frog Tape

Frog Tape

Paper Towels

Bounty

Bounty

Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Lysol

Lysol

Petcare (Voted by Pet Owners)

Category

National Winner

Quebec Winner

Cat Litter

Arm & Hammer / Purina Tidy Cats (TIE)

Odourlock

Dental Chews for Dogs

Pedigree Dentastix

Pedigree Dentastix

Dog Treats

Milk-Bone

Pedigree

Dryer Sheets to Repel Pet Hair

Bounce

Bounce

Flea & Tick Prevention

Advantage II / K9 Advantix II

Pet Food Delivery

Amazon / PetSmart (TIE)

Amazon / Mondou (TIE)

Pet Insurance

Trupanion

Trupanion / Desjardins (TIE)

Premium Cat Food

Hill's Science Diet / Purina (TIE)

Hill's Science Diet / Royal Canin (TIE)

Premium Dog Food

Purina

Royal Canin

Virtual / Online Veterinary Service Provider

Vetster

Retail & Grocery

Category

National and/or Regional Winner

Quebec Winner

Convenience Store

7-Eleven / Circle K (TIE)

Couche-Tard

Conventional Grocery Store (Atlantic)

Sobey's

Conventional Grocery Store (Ontario)

Metro

Conventional Grocery Store (Quebec)

IGA / IGA Extra

Conventional Grocery Store (West)

RCSS / Safeway (TIE)

Department Store for Fashion

Hudson Bay / Winners (TIE)

Simons

Grocery Pickup and Delivery

Walmart

Grocery Store for Customer Service

Walmart

IGA / Maxi (TIE)

Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (Atlantic)

Walmart

Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (Ontario)

No Frills

Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (Quebec)

Maxi

Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (West)

Walmart

Home Improvement Retailer

Home Depot

Jewellery Store

Peoples

Mattress Retailer

Sleep Country / Dormez-vous

Dormez-vous

Neighbourhood Hardware Store

Home Hardware

Rona

Pharmacy

Shoppers Drug Mart / Pharmaprix

Jean Coutu

Quick Service Restaurant for Chicken

Kentucky Fried Chicken

St-Hubert

Quick Service Restaurant for Sandwiches

Subway

Subway

Restaurant for Family Dining

Swiss Chalet

St-Hubert

Retailer for Hunting & Fishing Gear

Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's

Sail / Pronature (TIE)

Retailer for Lower Prices on Baby & Kids Products

Walmart

Retailer for Lower Prices on Electronics

Best Buy

Best Buy

Retailer for Lower Prices on Health, Beauty & Personal Care

Walmart

Jean Coutu

Retailer for Lower Prices on Home Décor & Furnishings

Homesense

Homesense / Ikea (TIE)

Retailer for Lower Prices on Large Appliances

Costco

Meubles RD / Tanguay (TIE)

Retailer for Lower Prices on Pet Products

Petsmart / Walmart (TIE)

Mondou

Retailer for Lower Prices on Small Appliances

Walmart

Walmart

Retailer for Lower Prices on Toys

Walmart

Walmart

Retailer of Camping Gear

Canadian Tire

Sail

Services

Category

National and/or Regional Winner

Quebec Winner

Cruiseline

Princess / Royal Caribbean (TIE)

Norwegian

Digital Document Signature

Docusign

Docusign

DNA Testing

Ancestry

Express Package Delivery

Fedex

Purolator

Health Diagnostic Services

Lifelabs

Biron / Telus (TIE)

Hearing Centre

Hearing Life

Forget

Loyalty Program

PC Optimum

MOI / PC Optimum (TIE)

Meal Kit Delivery Service

Hellofresh

Goodfood

Moving & Storage Company

U-Haul

U-Haul

Online Casino (Ontario)

OLG

Online Casino (Quebec)

Loto-Québec

Online Healthcare Platform

Telus Health

Professional Movers

Two Men And A Truck

Real Estate Agency

Re/Max

Re/Max

Roadside Assistance Service

CAA

CAA

Sports Betting Provider

Bet365

Loto Québec Mise-o-jeu

Tool Rental Service

Home Depot

Lou-Tec

Travel Insurance Provider

CAA Insurance

Blue Cross

Travel Price Comparison App

Expedia

Expedia

Weight Loss Program

WW (Weight Watchers)

WW (Weight Watchers)

Telecommunications & Media

Category

National Winner

Quebec Winner

Cellular Service Provider

Bell / Rogers / Telus (TIE)

High Speed Internet Provider for Wi-Fi Connectivity

Bell

High Speed Internet Provider for Wi-Fi Performance

Bell

Home Phone Service Provider

Bell

Home Security Provider

Telus Smarthome Security

Telus Smarthome Security

Magazine for Celebrity News

People

7 jours

Magazine for Health (Men)

Men's Health

Magazine for Health (Women)

Women's Health

Magazine for Travel

CAA Magazine

CAA Magazine

TV Service Provider

Bell / Rogers (TIE)

How Winners Are Determined

The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards are based on the 2025 BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study, in which BrandSpark surveyed a nationally representative sample of 35,200 Canadian shoppers to determine the most trusted brands in Canada. Their top-of-mind unaided responses for categories they actively shop and services they use formed the basis for ranking, with ties declared if the margin of victory was within 3%. To be declared a winner or within the top 3 most trusted brands, a brand had to achieve a minimum 10% trust share in its category. For more information about the methodology consult www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm dedicated to providing brands with the insights necessary to understand omnichannel shoppers, refine strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and enhance the success of new product launches.

Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the Most Trusted Logo or winning Claims.

For media inquiries, licensing requests, or interview opportunities, please contact:

Adam Bellisario
Associate Vice-President, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards
[email protected]

SOURCE BrandSpark International

