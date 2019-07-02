Space, SYFY, IDW Entertainment, SEVEN24 Films Announce Return to Production for Wynonna Earp

Crave Comes on Board as New Production Partner in Canada

Cineflix Studios to Co-Produce - Cineflix Rights to Handle International Sales

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - IDW Entertainment, SEVEN24 Films, Space (soon to be CTV Sci-fi Channel), and SYFY announced today that "Wynonna Earp," the award-winning series based on the IDW comic created by Beau Smith, has been greenlit to start production for its fourth season. With a major commitment from Bell Media's Crave as a new production partner and streaming platform, production is slated to begin later this year. Season 4 is expected to debut in Summer 2020 on Space in Canada and SYFY in the US, with Seasons 1-3 streaming on Crave in the fall. Additionally, IDW Entertainment announced that Cineflix Studios has come aboard to co-produce, with Cineflix rights handling international sales for all four seasons of the series.

Winner of the 2018 People's Choice Award for Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show, "Wynonna Earp" follows the life of the great, great granddaughter (Melanie Scrofano, "Bad Blood") of famous lawman Wyatt Earp. The action-packed supernatural sci-fi series stars Scrofano, Tim Rozon ("Schitt's Creek"), Dominique Provost-Chalkley ("Avengers: Age of Ultron") and Katherine Barrell ("Working Moms").

"We are absolutely thrilled that we get to make more 'Wynonna Earp,' and are grateful to our networks and partners for working hard to ensure we can," said Emily Andras, Showrunner and Executive Producer. "This is an enormous testament to our passionate and fierce fans, the Earpers, who remind us every day how to fight like hell for the things you love with wit, ferocity and kindness."

