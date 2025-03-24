SPACE KINGDOM ANNOUNCES WORKING CAPITAL LOAN FROM MANAGEMENT

TSX-V: YSK.P

VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Space Kingdom Digital Capital Corp. (the "Company"), a capital pool company ("CPC") listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "TSXV"), announces that it has entered into a loan agreement dated March 24, 2025 ("Effective Date") with its chairman and director, Mr. Xingtao Zhou ("Lender") for a maximum principal amount of up to C$1,000,000 (the "Loan"), to provide the Company with the necessary working capital.

The Company may request the Loan to be disbursed in one or multiple advance(s) during the term, depending on the working capital requirements of the Company. The Company has elected for an initial drawdown of CAD 30,000. The Loan shall be unsecured and be due and payable on a date that is one year from the Effective Date or such other date as agreed by the Lender and the Company (the "Maturity Date"). The Loan shall not bear any interest.

The Loan by the Lender to the Borrower may be deemed to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-‎‎101- Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation approval requirements of MI 61-‎‎101 since none of the securities of the Company are listed on a prescribed stock exchange. The ‎transaction is exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 since it is a prescribed loan as contemplated in section 5.7(f) of MI 61-‎‎101.

The Company is designated as a Capital Pool Company under Policy 2.4. The Company has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Any proposed Qualifying Transaction (as defined in the policies of the TSXV) must be approved by the TSXV and, in the case of a non-arm's length Qualifying Transaction, must also receive majority approval of the minority shareholders. Until the completion of a Qualifying Transaction, the Company will not carry on any business other than the identification and evaluation of businesses or assets with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction.

