SPACE KINGDOM ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF LETTER OF INTENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TSX-V: YSK.P

VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Space Kingdom Digital Capital Corp. (the "Company"), a capital pool company ("CPC") listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "TSXV"), announces that the previously announced letter of intent ("LOI") dated September 25, 2024 between the Company and Supchalernphunmai Mining Sole Co. ("Supcha Mining"), in respect of the proposed business combination transaction between the Company and Supcha Mining ("Proposed Transaction") has terminated in accordance with the terms of the LOI. The Proposed Transaction was expected to constitute the "Qualifying Transaction" of the Company, as such term is defined in TSXV Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies ("Policy 2.4").

The Corporation has re-engaged in the process of identifying and evaluating assets or businesses a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction.

Trading in the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") was halted at the request of the Company and will resume once TSXV has completed its resumption review, if applicable.

About Space Kingdom Digital Capital Corp.

The Company is designated as a Capital Pool Company under Policy 2.4. The Company has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Until the completion of a Qualifying Transaction, the Company will not carry on any business other than the identification and evaluation of businesses or assets with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction. Any proposed Qualifying Transaction must be approved by the TSXV and, in the case of a non-arm's length Qualifying Transaction, must also receive majority approval of the minority shareholders.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words ‎‎"anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar ‎expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions ‎on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking ‎statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address ‎future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements in this news ‎release include statements regarding the completion of a proposed Qualifying Transaction by the Company and resumption of trading of Common Shares.‎

The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, forecasts, projections, analysis and opinions ‎of management made considering its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as ‎other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but ‎which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements contained in this ‎news release include, but are not limited to: ‎general business, economic and political conditions; the Company's ability to successfully ‎execute its plans ‎and intentions in connection with the Qualifying Transaction; and market competition. ‎

The forward-looking statement involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, ‎performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or ‎implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation a downturn in general economic conditions; the speculative nature of the Common Shares; until Completion of the Qualifying Transaction, the Company is not permitted to carry on any business other than the identification and evaluation of potential Qualifying Transactions; the Company has only limited funds with which to identify and evaluate proposed Qualifying Transactions and the ‎completion of the Qualifying Transaction is subject to a number of conditions including acceptance by the TSXV and, in the case of a "Non Arm's Length Qualifying Transaction", "Majority of the Minority Approval" (as such terms are defined in the policies of the TSXV); upon public announcement a Qualifying Transaction, trading in the Common Shares will be halted and will remain halted for an indefinite period of time; and the other risks described in the Company's publicly filed disclosure‎.‎

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this news release in ‎order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, ‎performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, ‎accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if ‎any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this ‎news release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update ‎publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.‎

SOURCE Space Kingdom Digital Capital Corp.

Contact Information: For further information regarding the Company, the Offering, and the Company's management team, please contact: Christopher Farnworth, Chief Executive Officer, (604) 250-1060