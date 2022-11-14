MONTREAL, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Space for Life Foundation unveils the name of the Aisha Savoie-Weider Gallery in recognition of an exceptional and generous donation from Louis Weider and the Weider Family, in time for the first edition of its 100% Nature fundraising cocktail event on November 16. Housing the Biodôme's tropical ecosystem, the Gallery is named in loving memory of Aisha Savoie-Weider to honour her dedication to animals and nature and will, from now on, welcome guests and visitors into the flourishing realm of the rainforest.

"The Biodôme and the other natural science museums of Space for Life are vibrant and thriving Montreal venues," says Sebastien Fassier, Chair of the Foundation's Board. "They bring us to appreciate our connection to nature, they help us teach our children about animals and the environment, and with the extraordinary generosity of philanthropists such as Louis Weider and the Weider Family, we can ensure that they continue to shine at the heart of our community for generations to come."

As the Foundation prepares to welcome 300 guests at the Biodôme on November 16 for the first edition of its 100% Nature fundraising cocktail, the unveiling of the name of the Aisha Savoie-Weider Gallery couldn't be more timely and important. "Hundreds of guests will be invited to visit the Aisha Savoie-Weider Gallery during our fundraising event," says Stephanie Barker, Executive Director of the Foundation. "We couldn't be happier to introduce the community to this inspiring gesture from Louis Weider and the Weider Family."

Nicolas Gruyer, Director of the Biodôme, is delighted to see his museum buzzing with excitement: "The Biodôme's team is honoured to be the custodian of the Aisha Savoie-Weider Gallery and delighted to host our Foundation's fundraising event." "The Biodôme won numerous awards for its spectacular renovations," adds Julie Jodoin, Director of Space for Life, "yet the praise that is closest to our hearts is the feedback from our visitors and the generous support from our Foundation's donors - we feel immense gratitude for this important naming gift that shows visionary philanthropic leadership for our world class museums."

Supported by Space for Life Foundation and encompassing the Biodôme, the Biosphere, the Insectarium, the Botanical Garden and the Planetarium Rio Tinto Alcan, Space for Life is Canada's leading natural science museum district and welcomes more than 2 million visitors every year. Home to hundreds of plants and animals, the rainforest ecosystem of the Biodôme occupies an area of 2,600 sq. m. and is the largest of the Biodôme's five ecosystems.

For further information: Stephanie Barker, Executive Director, Space for Life Foundation, [email protected], 514-872-6956; Virginie Aubé Pelletier, Conseillère, TACT Conseil, [email protected], 514-243-0329