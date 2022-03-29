Sovereign Insurance announces Colette Taylor as Chief Operating Officer

Phillips, will maintain executive oversight for Sovereign, however, he will be stepping back from the organization's day-to-day operations and execution to focus on a broadened portfolio. In this role, Phillips will focus on an expanded portfolio with accountability to build out new business models in emerging and adjacent markets.

"I am excited that Colette is taking on this expanded role," said Phillips. "I am confident in her leadership approach which is purpose-driven and focused on high performance."

Taylor has been in the P&C insurance industry for more than 20 years. Prior to joining Sovereign, she had extensive experience in the mid-market commercial and specialty space as an executive and senior leader. She has led front-line commercial underwriting teams, managed strategic broker relationships, and spent time during her career as a broker working directly with commercial end-clients.

Since joining Sovereign in 2018, Taylor has had significant impact implementing a new comprehensive underwriting strategy. She has streamlined Sovereign's distribution function and fostered a more collaborative and improved experience for our distribution partners. As COO, Colette will lead the organization with a growth mandate to support more Canadian businesses.

"We have been fortunate to benefit from Colette's breadth and depth of experience and to witness her success over these last four years," said Phillips. "Under Colette's leadership, Sovereign is well positioned to collaborate with our distribution partners and offer enhanced risk solutions to Canadian companies."

About Sovereign Insurance

