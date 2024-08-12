Sovereign Advisory Inc. launches modern strategic communications offering for executives, boards and their organizations

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Sovereign Advisory Inc. ("Sovereign") today announced it is officially open for business, serving the strategic communications needs of public and private organizations in Toronto, New York City and London.

Co-founded by communications industry veterans and proven entrepreneurs Wojtek Dabrowski and Morgan McLellan, Sovereign offers executives and board leaders a full suite of strategic communications services, delivered on demand and when it matters most, and augmented by artificial intelligence. Sovereign's service portfolio includes:

Crisis, issues and reputation risk management

Financial communications, across M&A, IPO, shareholder activism and family office communications

Corporate positioning, executive thought leadership and stakeholder and government engagement

Proactive PR, media relations, litigation communications and executive media coaching, training and profile enhancement

"Companies and their leaders today are coping with ongoing economic uncertainty, elevated market volatility, rapidly changing customer behaviour and an array of emergent business and reputational risks," said Mr. Dabrowski. "As a result, there has never been a greater need for incisive, real-time and outcome-focused strategic communications counsel. Sovereign will deliver precisely that."

"Sovereign brings to bear our decades of experience in journalism, business and corporate communications for our clients, anchored around expert advice and bulletproof execution on every mandate," said Mr. McLellan. "We've been thrilled with the market response to our launch thus far and are diving into a number of exciting and complex client files right out of the gate."

Walied Soliman, KC, the Canadian Chair of Norton Rose Fulbright and co-chair of the law firm's Special Situations team, said: "We have worked on a number of high-stakes business communications mandates with Wojtek and Morgan. We are thrilled they are back in the game."

About the Founders

Wojtek Dabrowski, Managing Partner

Mr. Dabrowski is an expert-level communications leader with a track record of protecting and enhancing global brands and delivering strategic communications counsel to senior executives and boards of directors. He most recently served as the Chief Communications Officer at Dye & Durham Corporation, a leading global legal technology company. Prior to that, he was founder and managing partner at Provident Communications Inc., an award-winning strategic communications and public relations firm based in Toronto. Before that, he served in a variety of progressively senior corporate communications and public relations leadership roles at Manulife Financial Corp., Royal Bank of Canada and TD Bank Group. Wojtek also has an extensive background in daily business journalism, having served in reporting and editing roles at Thomson Reuters, the National Post and The Canadian Press.

Morgan McLellan, Managing Partner

Mr. McLellan is a longtime communications expert with over a decade of experience working in journalism and strategic communications, notably focusing on crisis and issues management. Morgan has served in senior roles at CTV News, Navigator, Provident Communications and most recently as Vice President, Global Communications at Dye & Durham Corporation, a leading publicly traded global legal technology company.

About Sovereign Advisory Inc.

Sovereign is a strategic, financial and crisis communications advisory firm, built to meet the evolving needs of modern-day C-suite and board leaders. We work closely with the world's top-tier organizations and change makers, providing clear and insightful counsel that delivers tangible and meaningful impact. Our firm has decades of experience in crisis and issues management, capital markets advisory and strategic communications, enabling us to empower our clients to navigate critical situations with confidence. Sovereign has a global reach, serving clients in New York, Toronto and London. Learn more at www.sovereigncomms.com

