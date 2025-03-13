Sovereign Advisory Inc. and Upstream Strategy Group Launch Strategic Partnership

Sovereign and Upstream bring together global-grade expertise across politics, governments, financial services, media and public relations to deliver incisive senior-level counsel

Strategic partnership will service clients across Canada on high-stakes issues at the intersection of policy, business and reputation

TORONTO, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Sovereign Advisory Inc. ("Sovereign") and Upstream Strategy Group ("Upstream") today announced a strategic partnership to deliver comprehensive communications and government relations advisory services to clients navigating complex policy and reputation challenges at a time of unprecedented economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

In today's volatile environment, driven by threats of crippling tariffs and political instability, there has never been a stronger need for senior-level, incisive counsel that Canadian business leaders can count on.

"We are thrilled to partner with Upstream to offer clients a seamless and strategic approach to high-stakes communications and advocacy," said Sovereign Managing Partner Morgan McLellan. "To succeed in today's rapidly evolving business and policy environment, organizations need a coordinated effort that aligns messaging with strategy. This partnership ensures our clients can influence decision makers while effectively engaging their key stakeholders."

Through this strategic partnership, clients from industries spanning health care, technology, energy, and financial services will benefit from tailored strategies that integrate government affairs expertise with insightful communications strategies.

Upstream Managing Principal Chris Chapin added, "The intersection of policy, business and public perception has never been more critical. By partnering with Sovereign, we are enhancing our ability to not only navigate legislative and regulatory challenges but also help our clients shape the broader narrative that drives public and political support."

About Sovereign Advisory Inc.

Sovereign is a strategic, financial and crisis communications advisory firm, built to meet the evolving needs of modern-day C-suite and board leaders. We work closely with the world's top-tier organizations and change makers, providing clear and insightful counsel that delivers tangible and meaningful impact. Our firm has decades of experience in crisis and issues management, capital markets advisory and strategic communications, enabling us to empower our clients to navigate critical situations with confidence. Sovereign has a global reach, serving clients in North America, Europe and the Middle East. Learn more at www.sovereigncomms.com

About Upstream Strategy Group

Upstream Strategy Group is a full-service government relations, public relations, and strategic communications firm. Upstream provides a range of tailored services to a variety of corporate and public sector organizations from coast to coast. Upstream speaks the language of government at all levels, we always work to find solutions where everyone can win. Learn more at www.upstreamgroup.ca

