South Mill Champs and Sprouts Farmers Market Partner on Sustainable Mushroom Packaging

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., April 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- South Mill Champs ("SMC"), a leading North American mushroom grower and supplier, has partnered with Sprouts Farmers Market in Denver, Colorado, to introduce flow-wrapped bamboo tills for their mushroom products, becoming the first retailer to stock South Mill Champs' mushrooms in this innovative, eco-friendly packaging.

South Mill Champs, 2025

"We are dedicated to continuous improvements in our sustainable growing practices," says Sandy Malouff-Quintana, Vice President of Fresh Sales at South Mill Champs. "Our responsible production methods allow us to grow and produce wholesome mushroom products for consumers, foodservice, and retail."

The new packaging system features flow wrap made from BOPP (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene) film and bamboo tills, offering several advantages over traditional plastic mushroom tills. The BOPP film perforation allows for natural evaporation—helping to maintain optimal quality, extending shelf life, preserving the fresh appearance by preventing discoloration from condensation, and reducing the risk of spoilage caused by excess moisture. Additionally, the flow wrap technology minimizes material waste as the film is precisely cut to fit each product.

Unlike traditional plastic tills, the new bamboo tills are recyclable and biodegradable. Bamboo is a rapidly renewable resource that uses less water than trees and can be harvested without over-harvesting. Naturally heat resistant with minimal moisture absorption, our bamboo tills currently use no chemical coatings and are produced without fossil fuels.

"As a business which focuses on responsibly grown mushrooms, from start to finish, we are uniquely positioned to help our customers practice sustainability and inspire others," says Malouff-Quintana. "Packaging can be a powerful tool—using eco-friendly materials sends the message that we are serious about helping the environment."

This initiative is a crucial step for South Mill Champs, who are focused on nourishing responsibly by finding packaging solutions that move away from heavy plastics. Moving away from heavy plastics and non-recyclable packaging will reduce their overall carbon footprint and further support their retail partners with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions.

The new 8oz flow-wrapped bamboo tills will be on shelves at Sprouts stores in April 2025.

About South Mill Champs

South Mill Champs is a leading vertically integrated grower and supplier of North American fresh mushrooms and functional mushroom foods. Headquartered in Kennett Square, PA, with growing and processing operations in British Columbia, Manitoba, Pennsylvania, and Maryland, South Mill Champs is an innovative, customer-focused supplier in the industry. The company offers mushrooms and other fresh food products, full-service logistics, and cold storage, and is known for superior quality and consistent supply. Its network includes highly efficient cold chain distribution centers across the United States, including Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Kennett Square, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Tampa, West Sacramento, and Winter Haven, Florida.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 440 stores in 24 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit sprouts.com/about .

