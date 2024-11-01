Under the agreement, South Mill Champs will enter into a supply arrangement with Mountain View Mushrooms to ensure a steady flow of high-quality mushrooms for distribution across key markets in Utah, Nevada and California. Additionally, South Mill Champs will lease and operate MVM's packing and warehousing facilities and invest in enhanced distribution and growing operations.

"This partnership is an important step in reinforcing our distribution capabilities in western U.S.," said Mike Pia Jr, VP of Business Growth at South Mill Champs. "Mountain View Mushrooms has a strong reputation in the mushroom industry, and by contributing our operational and logistics capabilities, we will be able to better serve the growing demand for fresh, high-quality mushrooms in this region."

"We are excited to work with South Mill Champs on this collaboration," said Bart Adams, owner of Mountain View Mushrooms. "Their commitment to operational excellence aligns perfectly with our goals, and we are confident it will allow us to continue meeting our customer's needs in new and exciting ways."

South Mill Champs will expand the facility into a full distribution center, featuring the capability to provide customized packaging and labeling for mushrooms and other select produce items, such as citrus, kiwi, garlic and herbs. With its fleet of refrigerated delivery vehicles, regional growing facilities, and extensive distribution network, South Mill Champs is well-positioned to ensure on-time deliveries of fresh, high-quality mushrooms and other specialty produce.

About South Mill Champs

South Mill Champs is a leading vertically integrated grower and supplier of North American fresh mushrooms and functional mushroom foods. Headquartered in Kennett Square, PA, with growing and processing operations in British Columbia, Manitoba, Pennsylvania, and Maryland, South Mill Champs is an innovative, customer-focused supplier in the industry. The company offers mushrooms and other fresh food products, full-service logistics, and cold storage, and is known for superior quality and consistent supply. Its network includes highly efficient cold chain distribution centers across the United States, including Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Kennett Square, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Tampa, West Sacramento, and Winter Haven, Florida.

