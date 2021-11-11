MONTREAL, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The SAQ is launching its first-ever podcast today. Called Sous le bouchon, the podcast takes a unique, behind-the-scenes look at the beverage alcohol trade in Quebec. Through conversations with enthusiastic experts, it explores subjects related to the activities of one of the SAQ, one of the world's top buyers of wine and spirits and a government corporation that has been serving Quebecers for a century.

A three-episode mini-series looking at the environment and buying local

In the first episode, titled Vin et changements climatiques (wine and climate change), the podcast listens in on a conversation about the effects of global warming on wine-growing. Two SAQ experts – Gilles Goulet, head of purchasing for all products from France, and Marie-Ève Meunier, a beverage alcohol merchandising specialist, discuss how climate change will impact product availability and the product offer and, in turn, affect customers' buying habits in the years to come.

"With Sous le bouchon, we are opening the doors to the SAQ like never before," said Marie-Hélène Lagacé, Vice-President, Public Affairs, Communications and Social Responsibility. "At times serious, at times humorous but always relevant, our podcast gives listeners access to experienced professionals with an expertise unmatched in Quebec. We'll be candidly sharing not only news, analyses and opinions but also stories about an industry that Quebecers are passionate about."

The second and third episodes, Produits du Québec (Quebec products) and Verre allégé (lightweight glass), will be released on December 3, 2021. Sous le bouchon is available now (in French only) on SAQ.COM and on major podcast platforms: Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Production: SAQ x Magnéto

Original concept: Yann Langlais-Plante and the SAQ Public Affairs and Communications team

and the SAQ Public Affairs and Communications team Host: Yann Langlais-Plante

Director: Maude Petel-Légaré

Audio recording, editing, mixing and music: Antonin Wyss

Visual identity: CG3

About the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ)

Created in 1921, the SAQ imports, distributes and sells a broad range of wines, beers and spirits. Its sales network comprises 409 stores and 429 agency stores located throughout Quebec as well as a transactional website, SAQ.com. Driven by the passion and know-how of its 7,000 employees, the SAQ offers Quebecers a world of discovery, with nearly 44,000 products from 3,700 suppliers in 80 countries. In fiscal 2020-2021, the SAQ supported some 300 organizations and events and paid a dividend of $1.219 billion to the Quebec government, while also ensuring its business activities respected local communities and the environment.

SOURCE Société des alcools du Québec - SAQ

For further information: Media contact: Linda Bouchard, SAQ Media Relations, 514-916-0293, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.saq.com/

