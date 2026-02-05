OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - The Société Économique de l'Ontario (SÉO) is undertaking a major reorganization aimed at increasing its impact within Ontario's francophone economic ecosystem. This process marks a pivotal moment for the organization and seeks to strengthen its ability to fully carry out its mission in the context of a rapidly evolving economic landscape.

"Our approach is guided by a clear commitment: to streamline our actions, optimize our resources, and maximize tangible benefits for the businesses and individuals we support, as well as for our partners," said Catherine B. Bachand, Chief Executive Officer the SÉO. "By focusing on high value-added initiatives, we will be better equipped to deliver on our core mission--strengthening the economic vitality of Ontario's francophone communities."

Greater efficiency and impact

The reorganization aims to break down silos across SÉO teams, enhance operational consistency, and strengthen cross-functional leadership by consolidating activities under two new vice-presidencies: Programs and Operations, and Corporate Services.

As part of this approach, the SÉO will also create a single business unit bringing together all employment access services--an organizational first--while also optimizing and consolidating business support activities, including economic missions and high value-added programs for employers in Northern Ontario, such as Recrute Nord.

An ongoing process

"This reorganization should be seen as the beginning of a thoughtful, evolving process," said Ms. Bachand. "It represents a crucial step in our strategic planning exercise, which will take place later this year."

The francophone and bilingual workforce contributes nearly 12% of Ontario's GDP--more than the manufacturing sector--and Ontario is home to over 64,000 francophone businesses. "This significant contribution to collective prosperity calls for a clear and concerted commitment. The francophone economic ecosystem deserves the support of a strong and resilient organization capable of assisting community stakeholders in fully seizing the opportunities available to them, both locally and internationally," she concluded.

About the Société Économique de l'Ontario

Founded over 25 years ago, the Société Économique de l'Ontario (SÉO) actively contributes to the economic vitality of Ontario's francophone and bilingual communities. With a team of approximately 40 employees across the province, the SÉO supports the creation of new businesses and the growth of existing ones, facilitates the integration of francophone and bilingual newcomers into the labour market through access to quality employment, assists employers with their recruitment needs, and fosters community economic development through a wide range of initiatives and programs.

