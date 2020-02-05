SOS Plan de garantie résidentielle, the first organization entirely dedicated to buyers of new homes and condos, is born in Quebec

MONTREAL, Feb. 5, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - SOS Plan de garantie résidentielle has just been launched in Montreal. Entirely dedicated to buyers who are covered by the Guarantee Plan for New Residential Buildings, the new organization offers free information and support services to help buyers protect their rights. The services are offered throughout Quebec.

The Regulation on the Guarantee Plan for New Residential Buildings, which came into force in 2015, has brought many improvements in the area of new residential construction in Quebec. However, some difficulties remain. "The idea of SOS Plan de garantie résidentielle was born from a clear observation: buyers of new homes rarely know their rights and, in the event of contractor default, are often lost as to the solutions available to them", comments Gina Baroni, Director of SOS Plan de garantie résidentielle.

In addition to helping buyers understand the Guarantee Plan, SOS Plan de garantie résidentielle wishes to become THE reference for them in the event of difficulties. The organization offers a toll-free telephone line for all their questions, free support from a legal expert and, for specific cases, free assistance from a legal advisor.

"We want to support all buyers, wherever they are in their buying cycle! There are things to know before you even sign a sales contract or move in. There are also a range of possible options when buyers face challenges with their contractor... and you need to know about them! This is where we can make a difference", said Ms. Baroni.

To learn more about SOS Plan de garantie résidentielle, visit www.sosplandegarantie.ca or call 1-866-249-9722.

About SOS Plan de garantie résidentielle

The Service officiel de soutien au Plan de garantie résidentielle (SOS Plan de garantie résidentielle) is an independent non-profit organization entirely dedicated to buyers of new homes who are covered by the Guarantee Plan for New Residential Buildings. It offers free information and support services to help buyers protect their rights throughout their purchase process and the duration of their Guarantee Plan.

