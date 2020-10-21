Soroc supporting IGM in enhancing its IT capabilities as part of company-wide digital transformation journey

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Soroc Technology (Soroc), a leading information technology services firm that helps large businesses manage their IT needs, today announced a partnership with IGM Financial Inc. (IGM), one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies.

As part of this relationship, Soroc is managing all of IGM's day-to-day mobile, laptop, collaboration and IT support requirements for the company's 10,000 employees and financial advisors.

Soroc has already begun delivering a full suite of IT services and offerings, including procuring hardware, software and other computing supplies and servicing employee and client technical support issues that arise. This has resulted in faster turnaround times at IGM for equipment repairs and more choice when it comes to hardware and software needs.

Soroc's services are playing a key role in IGM's ambitious five-year digital transformation initiative, which it began implementing in 2018.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with IGM and to play a role in helping them deliver even better service to clients," said Rudy Cheddie, Founder and President of Soroc Technology. "This partnership, which sees us working with one of the largest wealth and asset management distribution channels in the country, allows us to harness our extensive experience and combine all of our IT services into a single offering – delivering a much richer and more holistic service experience."

Mike Dibden, Chief Operating Officer, IGM Financial Inc., says the partnership has provided a modern technology experience for employees and financial advisors and allowed the company to continue providing a smooth work-from-home experience for its people.

"At the core of digital transformation is the infrastructure Soroc is providing, like laptops, phones, software and more," he said. "Partnering with Soroc has already helped us successfully navigate through COVID-19 in terms of making the transition to working from home and allowing us to continue to be there for our clients when they need us. We look forward to continuing to work with Soroc to provide our employees, advisors and clients with a great experience."

About Soroc:

Soroc Technology is a full-service IT firm that works closely with its clients to achieve whatever is necessary to develop, set up, and maintain full IT services. Our goal is to help our clients realize their best through the most appropriate technology. For nearly 35 years, Soroc Technology has been delivering cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to its clients. We have built trust and earned and sustained our position among the leading IT solution and service providers by expanding our knowledge and skill and continually growing our business to support our client's needs. Our services span the entire inception to completion process, and we can support any stage of the IT infrastructure lifecycle. We handle planning, procurement, deployment, support services and environmental disposition.

SOURCE IG Wealth Management

For further information: Media Contact: Anthony Barager, Senior Vice-President, Soroc Technology, 647-588-4922, [email protected]