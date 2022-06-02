Soricimed Appoints Nationally Recognized Scientific and Academic Leader, Dr. Rodney Ouellette, to its Scientific Advisory Board

MONCTON, NB, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Soricimed Biopharma Inc., ("Soricimed" or "the Company"), a clinical stage company focused on the development and commercialization of first-in-class targeted cancer therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Rodney Ouellette, MD, PHD, to its Scientific Advisory Board ("SAB").

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Ouellette to our SAB," stated Robert Bruce, Chief Executive Officer of Soricimed. "Rodney has dedicated his life's work to cancer research, recently leading the construction of New Brunswick's first hospital research center, where he is helping turn biological discoveries into potential cancer therapeutics. Given Soricimed's origins and therapeutic focus, Rodney is a perfect complement to our SAB, and we stand to benefit from his extensive industry expertise and strong relationships in both academia and the private sector."

Dr. Ouellette commented, "Soricimed's story exemplifies the translation of a biological discovery into a cancer therapeutic, which has long been a focus of mine. I am excited to join the Company's SAB at this pivotal stage and am looking forward to working with the team as it advances the development of SOR-C13 for late-stage solid tumor cancers towards a phase 2 trial."

Dr. Ouellette is the founding Scientific Director of the Atlantic Cancer Research Institute ("ACRI") and founding director of the Molecular Genetics and Sequencing Laboratory at The Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital in Moncton, New Brunswick. He is also adjunct professor of biochemistry at Université de Moncton. Dr. Ouellette has been active on numerous advisory boards and committees including the Governing Council of the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, the Science Advisory Board of Health Canada and the inaugural advisory committee of the Terry Fox Research Institute. He served as Founding Board Member and later Chair of the Board of Directors of the New Brunswick Health Research Foundation, former Co-chair of the Terry Fox Research Institute Atlantic Node as well as Board Member of the New Brunswick Innovation Foundation and Prostate Cancer Canada Research Advisory Board among others. He is currently a member of the Executive Committee of the Digital Health and Discovery Platform and the Research Committee of Exactis Innovation.

For the past 20 years, Dr. Ouellette has led numerous large-scale research initiatives that have led to the development and commercialization of new cancer treatments. Under his leadership at ACRI, he has spearheaded the emergence of health and biomedical research in New Brunswick, attracting world-class researchers and more than $75 million in research grants and investments to-date. Dr. Ouellette's work also led to the recent construction of the NB Center for Precision Medicine; the province's first hospital research center. He received bachelor and master's degrees in biochemistry from Université de Moncton; and MD and PhD degrees in Molecular and Cellular Biology from Université Laval before completing his residency in Family Medicine from Université de Sherbrooke.

About Soricimed Biopharma Inc.

Soricimed is a privately held clinical stage company focused primarily on the development of targeted, first-in-class cancer treatments. Soricimed was established following the discovery of a unique and proprietary family of paralytic and anti-cancer peptides. The Company is committed to translating this discovery into novel therapies that deliver powerful treatment options for those living with devastating conditions.

Soricimed's clinical stage oncology drug candidate, SOR-C13, a targeted anti-cancer peptide, has been granted orphan drug status for the treatment of pancreatic and ovarian cancers by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In addition, a portfolio of targeted Peptide-drug Conjugates (PDCs) and Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapies (PRRTs) are in various stages of pre-clinical development. For more information, visit www.soricimed.com.

