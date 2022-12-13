MONCTON, NB, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Soricimed Biopharma Inc., ("Soricimed" or "the Company"), a clinical stage company focused on the development and commercialization of first-in-class targeted cancer therapeutics, has appointed Dr. Siqing Fu, a North American leader in cancer research, to its Scientific Advisory Board.

"We are honoured to have Dr. Fu join our Scientific Advisory Board at this pivotal time for our company," said Robert Bruce, Chief Executive Officer of Soricimed. "He brings extensive experience to the research table including investigational cancer therapies – specifically in novel design for phase I and II clinical trials. Dr. Fu's expertise will help enhance the trajectory of our work as we look to continue to validate the efficacy of our targeting platform in treating solid tumour cancers."

"I am pleased to be joining Soricimed as a scientific advisor," said Dr. Fu. "Their platform, and the emergence of TRPV6 as a target in the treatment of cancer, have significant potential in multiple oncology applications. The results to date for Soricimed's targeting platform are promising and show that it could be a game-changing frontline therapy for this difficult disease."

Dr. Fu has over 20 years of experience in cancer research and is currently a professor in the Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics, Division of Cancer Medicine at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. His research interests include novel design for Phase I/II clinical trials and chemosensitization via biological targeting agents like epigenetic therapy as complementary medicine for cancer treatment. He received his MD from Tongji Medical University (Shanghai, China) and a Clinical Fellowship, Section of Hematology and Medical Oncology, from the University of Rochester in New York, United States.

About Soricimed Biopharma Inc.

Soricimed is a privately held clinical stage company focused primarily on the development of targeted, first-in-class cancer treatments. Soricimed was established following the discovery of a unique and proprietary family of paralytic and anti-cancer peptides. The Company is committed to translating this discovery into novel therapies that deliver powerful treatment options for those living with devastating conditions. Soricimed's clinical stage oncology drug candidate, SOR-C13, a targeted anti-cancer peptide, has been granted orphan drug status for the treatment of pancreatic and ovarian cancers by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In addition, a portfolio of targeted Peptide-drug Conjugates (PDCs) and Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapies (PRRTs) are in various stages of pre-clinical development. For more information, visit www.soricimed.com.

