MONCTON, NB, Jan. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Soricimed Biopharma Inc., ("Soricimed" or "the Company"), a clinical stage company focused on the development and commercialization of first-in-class drugs for the targeted treatment of cancer, and Orano Med, a nuclear biotech company developing innovative therapies in oncology, are pleased to announce they have entered into an agreement focused on the development of a novel Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy ("PRRT") to treat solid tumour cancers.

Radiotherapeutics, or the use of radioactive isotopes for the treatment of disease, is an important and rapidly evolving area of cancer therapy. PRRT relies on peptides for the targeted delivery of isotopes that emit highly energetic particles to cancer cells, leading to their destruction while minimizing collateral damage to healthy surrounding cells.

The companies will use Orano Med's unique radioactive alpha emitter, lead-212 (212Pb), conjugated, or linked, to Soricimed's TRPV6 cancer receptor-targeting peptides to investigate the use of this novel approach to cancer treatment.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Orano Med, an industry leader in the application of rare alpha-emitting radioisotopes, to create a potentially potent PRRT cancer treatment," said Robert Bruce, CEO of Soricimed Biopharma. "This collaboration is another important step in Soricimed's overall strategy to work with innovative partners to develop effective targeted conjugates that deliver anti-cancer agents from different therapeutic classes with different mechanisms of action to target tumours."

Julien Dodet, CEO of Orano Med, commented, "This collaboration with Soricimed is an exciting opportunity for Orano Med. We believe that 212Pb conjugated to Soricimed's cancer targeting peptide has tremendous potential to advance the treatment of solid tumour cancers. We applaud and share Soricimed's commitment to continuous innovation and look forward to the results of our joint efforts."

About cancer receptor-targeting peptides

Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy is a new application of Soricimed's investigational TRPV6 (transient receptor potential, Vanilloid family, number 6)-targeting peptide platform. TRPV6 is a calcium channel that is important in the development and progression of most solid tumour cancers, such as pancreatic, prostate, ovarian, colon, lung and breast.i Overproduction of TRPV6 in cancer cells contributes to protective mechanisms that allow cancers to thrive in the body.ii

Soricimed's proprietary peptides provide targeted delivery of various anti-cancer agents, including radioisotopes, to malignant tumour cellsiii by specifically binding to TRPV6, a calcium ion channel present at high levels in the membranes of solid tumour cancer cells.

About 212Pb

Orano Med's 212Pb is a unique alpha emitter that provides high energy delivery over a shorter distance than other radioisotopes used in cancer treatment. The high energy associated with alpha particle radiation causes non-reparable breaks in double stranded DNA. As a result, the enhanced tumour targeting of the PRRT construct may allow 212Pb to provide greater efficacy at lower doses with less damage to non-cancerous tissue.

About Soricimed Biopharma Inc.

Soricimed is a privately-held clinical stage company focused primarily on the development of targeted, first-in-class cancer treatments.

Soricimed was established following the discovery of a unique and proprietary family of paralytic and anti-cancer peptides. The Company is committed to translating this discovery into novel therapies that deliver powerful treatment options for those living with often devastating conditions.

Soricimed's clinical stage oncology drug candidate, SOR-C13, a targeted anti-cancer peptide, has been granted orphan drug status for the treatment of pancreatic and ovarian cancers by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In addition, a portfolio of targeted Peptide-drug Conjugates ("PDCs") and Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapies (PRRTs) are in various stages of pre-clinical development.

For more information, visit www.soricimed.com.

About Orano Med

Orano Med's ambition is to develop a new generation of targeted therapies against cancer using the unique properties of lead-212 (212Pb), a rare alpha-emitting radioisotope and one of the more potent therapeutic payloads against cancer cells. Despite considerable advances in oncology research in recent years, high unmet needs remain in a wide variety of cancer types. Our approach, known as Targeted Alpha Therapy (TAT), has the potential to bring significant benefits where conventional therapies have failed to treat patients.















































