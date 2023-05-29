Sophie Boisvert Named Outstanding Woman at Les Mercuriades 2023

The tenacity, audacity and commitment of Sophie Boisvert, Vice-President Resources, Industry and Solutions, were recognized at the prestigious Les Mercuriades gala. She received the Leadership, Outstanding Woman - Large Company category award.

QUEBEC CITY, QC, May 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Norda Stelo is proud to announce that Sophie Boisvert, Vice-President Resources, Industry and Solutions, has won the "Sun Life Leadership, Outstanding Woman - Large Company" award at the 43rd edition of Les Mercuriades competition. This prestigious award recognizes the exceptional contribution and career path of this businesswoman throughout her professional career and within the engineering sector.

Les Mercuriades, launched by the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec, is unanimously regarded as the most prestigious business competition in the province of Quebec. It honours the excellence of the province's entrepreneurs and businesses, celebrating their innovation, ambition and entrepreneurial spirit.

The "Sun Life Leadership, Outstanding Woman" category recognizes the exceptional journey of a businesswoman who has demonstrated boldness, influence and leadership throughout her professional career and within her industry.

"Receiving this prestigious award, highly regarded in the Quebec business community, is a priceless honour," said Sophie Boisvert. "This recognition celebrates not only my career, but also the individuals who have shaped it and those who accompany me today. It is thanks to their unwavering support that I continue to pursue my passion. They are also the ones who continually encourage me to push my limits. I am very grateful to them." she adds.

A Career Influenced by a Sustainable Vision

Sophie Boisvert's leadership and tenacity has led Norda Stelo to develop its vision of asset sustainability for the common good, the environment and the planet. When she joined Norda Stelo in 2011, she built a team of internationally renowned asset integrity and reliability management experts.

Since 2021, she has led the new Solutions and Innovation Group at Norda Stelo, which is dedicated to designing innovative engineering and technology solutions focused on asset sustainability and ESG.

STELAR, the Solutions and Innovation Group's first SaaS technology solution is based on Norda Stelo's expertise in asset sustainability and advanced technology development. It is intended as a powerful decision-making support tool for asset managers, while positively contributing to environmental preservation and community well-being.

"Sophie doesn't use her knowledge and innovative vision to put herself forward, but rather to contribute to the collective knowledge," said Alex Brisson, President and CEO of Norda Stelo, "Her authenticity, ingenuity and determined vision make her an admired leader, whose outreach contributes greatly to the advancement of women in engineering."

Norda Stelo, Finalist in the "Promutuel Employer of the Year" Category

Norda Stelo was also a finalist in the "Promutuel Employer of the Year - Large Company" category. This category rewards a company, which has a forward-thinking strategy in the implementation of innovative practices in human resources management, whether in recruitment, talent retention, skills development, motivation or diversity and change management.

"Being a finalist in the "Employer of the Year" category is a tremendous tribute to how far we've come. It is also a testament to the remarkable dedication of all our talents in making Norda Stelo an environment where professional development, balance, diversity, inclusion and impact take on their full meaning. We can only be proud of this!", added Alex Brisson.

About Norda Stelo Inc.

Established in 1963, Norda Stelo is a privately held Canadian multi-disciplinary engineering consulting firm operating worldwide. The head office is in Québec City and the firm operates 17 offices across Canada, the United-States and New-Caledonia, including operations in Madagascar. The company employs close to 700 people and carries out projects in over 50 countries.

Norda Stelo specializes in the delivery of integrated projects and assists its clients at all stages of the mandate, from planning to operations, including design, implementation, and construction management. Norda Stelo is a proven leader in optimizing asset performance and management, as well as providing clean technology solutions.

Norda Stelo relies on its extensive expertise in port, rail and road transportation infrastructures, buildings or any other type of physical asset, as well as on its in-depth knowledge of the causes of aging components to offer an approach to asset sustainability that addresses technical, economic, operational, environmental and governance constraints.

Its mission: Driving engineering through innovation. Together. Sustainably.

Its vision: Mobilizing our collective intelligence towards the sustainability of our partners' assets, our communities and the planet.

SOURCE Norda Stelo

For further information: Christine Sauvageau, Communications and Marketing Director, Norda Stelo Inc., [email protected], www.norda.com