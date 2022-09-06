Michael Dubowec to lead the business in vision and strategic growth

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Sonoma Capital Corp. announced that Michael Dubowec has been appointed as the new President of the company effective today. With his wealth of knowledge and business acumen, Mr. Dubowec will work with Interim President & CEO, Randy Smyth, to oversee a smooth transition in responsibilities while Randy Smyth remains on as CEO.

Mr. Dubowec is an industry executive, with over 30 years of working in the Canadian Equipment Leasing industry, including several leadership positions within a Canadian bank's leasing division. Throughout the years, his vision and financial focus on performance, combined with his dedication to building award-winning teams, led to his success in overseeing a portfolio valued at over $2B.

Sonoma Capital Corp. announced today that Michael Dubowec has been appointed as the new President of the company. Tweet this

"Since Sonoma launched in May 2022, we've been extremely fortunate to attract some of the most talented & passionate people within the small ticket lease industry, in the entire organization. With a strong team in place, we needed an equally talented President to lead the business while energizing our growth plans, driving profitability and seizing the opportunities ahead of us. Over the past couple of decades, I personally watched Mr. Dubowec lead and impressively grow a bank-owned leasing business through several economic cycles. This was the caliber of President we knew Sonoma needed. I am looking forward to working alongside and learning from Michael as we continue to scale the business," said CEO Randy Smyth.

"I am elated to be back to the industry after, a brief hiatus, to join Sonoma Capital. The team Randy has created is passionate and successful in dominating their markets, while never losing sight of the people behind it. Even though I began my career over 30 years ago with an independently-owned leasing company, and eventually transitioned to being the President of a Financial Institutional Leasing company, this opportunity is the most exciting. As a private lender, I look forward to serving our staff and delivering flexible solutions to our clients, " said President, Michael Dubowec.

About Sonoma Capital Corp.

Sonoma Capital is a coast-to-coast Canadian equipment financing and leasing provider offering a full range of financing services to equipment sellers in the prime credit space. Sonoma is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with an office in Montreal, Quebec and a Canada-wide sales force and broker network.

SOURCE Sonoma Capital

For further information: Rich Walker, Geminus Acquisition & Management Inc, +1-403-200-4487, [email protected]; Martin Gagnon, Sonoma Capital Corp, +1-514-945-9525, [email protected]