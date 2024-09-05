Delivers exciting line up of events dedicated to the art & craft of music creation.

Week-long celebration kicks off with the 34th annual SOCAN Awards and wraps with Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony honouring music legends Sarah McLachlan, Tom Cochrane, Diane Tell, and Jim Cuddy & Greg Keelor of Blue Rodeo.

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Song & Score Week presented by RBC Foundation returns to honour the brilliance and creativity of the music industry's most celebrated and emerging songwriters, composers, and music publishers. The three-day program recognizes their outstanding achievements and invests in the future of music creation through dedicated educational programming.

Song & Score Week Returns to Toronto, September 25 - 27 (CNW Group/SOCAN)

Uplifting the next generation of music industry leaders, Song & Score Week bridges the knowledge and skills gaps of emerging music professionals through access to workshops, craft development sessions, networking opportunities, and industry panels.

Song & Score week is bookended by star-studded celebrations – the 34th annual SOCAN Awards and the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Marquee events include:

2024 SOCAN Awards – Sept. 24

The SOCAN Awards will celebrate the exceptional accomplishments of Canada's top songwriters, composers, and music publishers. This year, the awards will be held at the renowned Toronto venue, HISTORY, offering an unmatched musical experience as winners take the stage alongside unforgettable performances.

2024 Screen Composers Guild of Canada Canadian Screen Music Awards (CASMA) - Sept. 25

Now in their third year, the CASMAs are a celebration of excellence in scoring original music for the screen, honouring composers for their outstanding work. These accolades are the first to be juried and awarded by fellow screen composers in Canada.

Black Music Songwriters' Circle presented by SOCAN, ADVANCE & The Remix Project – Sept. 26

An unforgettable evening where creativity and culture collide! Various genres that encompass Black music are explored and songwriters take the stage to give a glimpse into the creative process and stories behind their songs.

SOCAN and CSHF Songwriting Masterclass presented by RBC Foundation in collaboration with Ontario Creates – Sept. 27

This exclusive event will offer a rare opportunity to learn directly from the creative minds behind some of your favourite hits. Visit www.songandscoreweek.com for an upcoming announcement of the esteemed chart-topping songwriters who will be sharing their expertise and experiences, bringing a unique perspective and a wealth of knowledge.

2024 Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony presented by Amazon Music – Sept. 28

Canada's grandest night in songwriting returns to the iconic Massey Hall in Toronto honouring Sarah McLachlan, Tom Cochrane, Diane Tell, and Jim Cuddy & Greg Keelor of Blue Rodeo. The event will be hosted by Marie-Mai and will feature tribute performances by some of the most sought-after artists from Canada and around the world. Visit cshf.ca to see the full lineup.

Tickets to the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, September 28th, are available through Ticketmaster.

Exclusive Industry-only Education and Workshop Panels include:

**visit www.songandscoreweek.com for programming updates or changes.

Sept. 25

Robert Kraft in conversation with Oscar, Golden Globe, and Emmy winning screen composer Mychael Danna presented by SOCAN & Screen Composers Guild of Canada.

Tips and tools for navigating mental health in the music industry presented by The Unison Fund.

Sept. 26

Music Tech Summit showcasing music technology companies from around the world presented by Music Publishers Canada.

SOCAN Foundation Showcase featuring SOCAN Foundation supported artists.

Sept. 27

Equity is Everything presented by SOCAN, ADVANCE, and Women in Music Canada.

Your Voice Matters: Navigating Songwriting, the Recording Studio, and Business presented by CMRRA & Women in Music Canada.

Live Co-writing Experience with Mike Schlosser and Sarah Bolton and NXT Gen Mixer by Music Publishers Canada and Songwriters Association of Canada.

Toronto Metropolitan University x School Night putting the spotlight on amazing artists from Toronto Metropolitan University presented by SOCAN Foundation.

Song & Score Week is organized collectively by the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, Music Publishers Canada, the Screen Composers Guild of Canada, SOCAN, SOCAN Foundation, and the Songwriters Association of Canada in collaboration with other industry partners.

Song & Score Week is proud to acknowledge the support of RBC Foundation, Ontario Creates, and the Lewitt Family Foundation.

For the full schedule and details on Song & Score Week, go to www.songandscoreweek.com.

ABOUT RBC Foundation

RBC is proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

Through RBC and RBC Foundation, over $130 million has been invested in charities and not-for-profit organizations to support more than 44,000 artists establish and grow their careers since 2004. RBC Foundation is a Canadian Registered Charity and Private Foundation. Solely funded by RBC, RBC Foundation provides donations exclusively from RBC's annual earnings, not from third party or client donations.

ABOUT SONG & SCORE WEEK

Song & Score Week is dedicated to helping emerging songwriters, composers and music publishers achieve and share their musical and career goals. By providing educational programing to build skills, support industry growth, and deliver opportunities to connect, Song & Score Week works to bridge knowledge and skills gaps for music creators. Song & Score Week is organized collectively by the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, Music Publishers Canada, the Screen Composers Guild of Canada, SOCAN, SOCAN Foundation, and the Songwriters Association of Canada.

SOURCE SOCAN

Media contact: Nicole Van Severen, [email protected]