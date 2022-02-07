Soneil Investments Surpasses $1B in Assets with Two GTA Industrial Acquisitions

"To grow from under $100 million in 2017 to over $1.0 billion today is a testament to our add-value growth strategy and ability to execute deals in a robust manner," says Neil Jain, President and CEO of Soneil Investments. "As the industrial market has continued its unprecedented level of growth, we have been able to stay disciplined, pursuing only the assets we see potential in."

Industrial has remained Soneil's largest investment asset class over the past two years and stands as the largest part of the company's portfolio. However, Soneil's uniqueness lies in its ability to remain flexible according to Neil Jain. "Our private structure allows us to pivot quickly to areas we feel are undervalued, whether that be suburban office or even retail".

"One billion in assets was always my biggest goal and I'm beyond proud to have reached it," says Sach Jain, Founder and Chairman of Soneil Group of Companies. "The next step is to continue this momentum towards two billion and beyond, and I have no doubt we will make it happen."

About Soneil Investments:

Soneil Investments is one of Canada's leading private real estate corporations with a portfolio of over three and a half million square feet. Soneil owns and manages industrial, office, and retail space across the Greater Toronto Area. Their core strategy lies in investing in assets with stable returns and uncovering opportunities to extract significant value. Soneil continues to seek further opportunities to invest in real estate investments and developments.

Related Links

www.soneilinvestments.com

SOURCE Soneil Investments

For further information: Public Relations, [email protected], +1 905 565 0360