Soneil Investments Closes 2024 with $100M+ Mississauga Industrial Portfolio Acquisition

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Soneil Investments has successfully acquired a portfolio of seven industrial properties in the Greater Toronto Area for over $100 million. The properties, acquired in a single transaction from an institutional investor, are located at 6665-6725 Millcreek Drive in Mississauga, ON and contain 325,000 square feet of rentable area on 20 acres of land.

Millcreek Portfolio (CNW Group/Soneil Investments)

"These assets represent our core focus - small bay industrial buildings in a prime GTA location, featuring clear heights of over 20 feet and configurations that cater to the shipping needs of a diverse range of tenants, from small businesses to large corporations," said Neil Jain, President and CEO of Soneil Investments. "They provide an ideal balance of strong in-place cash flow while offering opportunities for long-term value enhancement."

This acquisition marks the second completed transaction for Soneil this year, both of which have been financed by Royal Bank of Canada. The company remains optimistic about Toronto's real estate market potential, with plans to leverage the momentum from this purchase to pursue an aggressive acquisition strategy into 2025.

"2024 has proven to be one of the most challenging years in recent memory for completing transactions, due to significant shifts in the economic and political landscapes of Canada and the U.S.," commented Sach Jain, Founder and Chairman of Soneil Group of Companies. "As someone whose been investing in real estate for nearly 40 years and navigated various market cycles, I'm proud to see our team take these headwinds into account while still maintaining our long-term growth vision."

About Soneil Investments:

Soneil Investments is one of Canada's leading private real estate corporations with a portfolio of over five million square feet. Soneil owns and manages industrial, office, and retail space across the Greater Toronto Area. Their core strategy lies in investing in assets with stable returns and uncovering opportunities to extract significant value. Soneil continues to seek further opportunities to invest in real estate investments and developments.

Related Links

www.soneilinvestments.com

SOURCE Soneil Investments

Public Relations, [email protected], +1 905 565 0360