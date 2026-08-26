The new Cadbury Dairy Milk x Biscoff Chocolate bar combines the classic creamy taste of Cadbury Dairy Milk with the signature caramelized crunch of Biscoff - celebrated with an immersive pop-up experience at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- A creamy melt. A caramelized crunch. Two familiar favourites, now together in one bar Canadians can keep coming back to. Cadbury Dairy Milk and Biscoff are introducing the new Cadbury Dairy Milk x Biscoff bar in Canada as a permanent addition to the Cadbury Dairy Milk lineup.

A pairing that belongs together

Some Things Just Belong Together: Cadbury Dairy Milk x Biscoff Arrives in Canada as a Permanent New Bar

The combination pairs the iconic creaminess of Cadbury Dairy Milk with the unmistakable caramelized crunch of Biscoff - a match that feels both exciting and instantly craveable, made right here in Canada.

"Canadians have an undeniable passion for the iconic creamy taste of Cadbury Dairy Milk and the caramelized crunch of Biscoff," said Jean Chalhoub, Senior Brand Manager, Mondelez Canada. "Bringing these two beloved icons together permanently is more than an innovation - it's the ultimate match. Two legends, one irresistible bar, created to delight Canadian taste buds."

The new Cadbury Dairy Milk x Biscoff bar is available now at participating retailers across Canada.

We Belong Together Experience

To celebrate the launch, the We Belong Together Experience will be open to the public on September 24-27 at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre. The experience will be anchored by Canada's largest chocolate fountain, where consumers can sample the product and enjoy some Cadbury Dairy Milk Biscoff desserts.

For more information and updates, Canadians can follow Cadbury Dairy Milk Canada on Facebook @CadburyDairyMilkCanada and Instagram @cadburycan to be among the first to know about future brand news.

About Mondelēz

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Ritz, Halls and Sour Patch Kids candy. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ.

About Lotus Bakeries

Founded in 1932 by Jan Boone Senior with the creation of the iconic Biscoff® cookie, Lotus Bakeries has grown into a global snacking company with a diverse brand portfolio. Today, the Group is led by the third generation, with Jan Boone, the founder's grandson, as CEO. Alongside its universally loved Biscoff® brand, the Group offers a range of better-for-you snacking brands, including nākd.®, TREK®, BEAR®, Kiddylicious®, as well as a range of local hero brands such as Lotus®, Suzy®, Dinosaurus®, Peijnenburg® and more. Headquartered in Belgium, Lotus Bakeries is a dynamic and internationally oriented company, with production facilities across Europe, the Americas, Asia and Africa. The Group is active in more than 70 countries, employs around 4,300 people and achieved a revenue of EUR 1,355 million in 2025. The majority of shares are owned by the Boone and Stevens families, complemented by a public listing on Euronext Brussels, where Lotus Bakeries is part of the BEL20 index and amongst the largest and financially stable listed companies in Belgium.

SOURCE Mondelēz International, Inc.

Media Contact: Camryn Chousky, Communications, [email protected]