BTS is sharing a taste of their Korean roots through a new OREO cookie they created

The OREO cookie offers a taste of BTS's home with a hotteok-inspired brown sugar–pancake flavour, while our first-ever purple wafers honour BTS fans

Marking their first-ever global snacking partnership, BTS designed all 13 unique cookie embossments to honour 13 years of BTS

unique cookie embossments to honour 13 years of BTS Inspired by the letters BTS and BTS Fans exchange with each other, the OREO brand is inviting fans to submit "love letters" for a chance to have their letter featured on a global stage

TORONTO, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - OREO and BTS fans, get ready for an OREO cookie BTS made just for you. That's right: RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook are joining forces with the world's #1 cookie to drop the Limited-Edition OREO & BTS Cookies, a brown sugar–pancake flavoured OREO cookie created by BTS and dedicated to BTS fans. This collaboration will kick off a playful global movement across 80+ markets with BTS and the OREO brand.

The OREO Brand & BTS Movement is On! Introducing the Limited-Edition OREO & BTS Cookies (CNW Group/Mondelēz International, Inc.)

This partnership is the latest expression of the OREO brand's strategy to disrupt the competitive snack market by curating collaborations that only the OREO brand can deliver on. Together with pop royalty BTS, we're turning our iconic cookie and delicious flavour into a global conversation that brings our playfulness to life, sparks fan excitement, and ultimately leads culture.

The result is a deeply personal flavour creation brought to a global audience: the Limited-Edition OREO & BTS Cookies are filled with a sweet creme that remixes the flavours of hotteok, a warm, brown sugar–stuffed pancake popular in Korean street food markets. BTS has fond childhood memories of eating not just hotteok but also OREO cookies, making this a deeply meaningful collaboration that places a piece of their Korean heritage inside an iconic cookie they've always loved.

"For OREO to be the first snacking brand we've collaborated with globally is a huge honour. We ate them as kids, we eat them in the studio, and now OREO is helping us share a taste of home with the world," said BTS. "We're just so proud to add our own chapter to OREO's amazing story."

BTS poured their love for BTS fans into the outside of their OREO cookies, too. As the band celebrates its 13th anniversary, the Limited-Edition OREO & BTS Cookies feature 13 unique embossments BTS designed for their fans, including the band member names, a BTS light stick, and three OREO cookies that form a special message to BTS fans. Collect the Limited-Edition OREO & BTS Cookies to unveil the message!

While the unique OREO cookie embossments celebrate the BTS fandom, the design on the Limited-Edition OREO & BTS Cookie Packs is a vibrant homage to South Korea's iconic street market culture--a bustling tapestry of sights, sounds, and delicious food like hotteok. From the moment fans hold the pack, the OREO brand is inviting them to get a taste of the energy and excitement that is such a key part of the South Korean experience.

This special message is the start of a global movement the OREO brand created for fans. Inspired by the fandom's letter-writing tradition, we're rallying OREO and BTS fans to help create the world's largest love letter to BTS. To join the movement, scan the QR code on the Limited-Edition OREO & BTS Cookie Pack to write a playful digital letter to BTS. As letters pour in from around the globe, fans can read each other's words to BTS as the largest love letter prepares to come to life in the real world.

"This collaboration is a perfect example of how the OREO brand continues to show up at the center of culture in bold, playful and unexpected ways," said Peter Verlinden, Director Cookies, Mondelēz Canada. "BTS brought so much heart and intention into creating these cookies, from sharing a taste of their Korean roots through the hotteok-inspired flavour to designing special embossments dedicated to their fans. We can't wait for Canadians to experience this one-of-a-kind OREO cookie and join the global movement celebrating BTS and their fandom."

The Limited-Edition OREO & BTS Cookies will be available for presale starting on June 1st at 12am EST at https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0GZLKHT1R. The OREO cookies will begin rolling out at retailers starting on June 8, 2026, and will be available only for a limited time, while supplies last.

For more information and updates on the Limited-Edition OREO & BTS Cookies, fans can follow OREO on Facebook @oreocanada1, and Instagram @oreo_canada to be among the first to know about future brand news.

About OREO® Cookie x

OREO® is the WORLD'S FAVOURITE COOKIE®, available in more than 100 countries around the globe. Over 60 billion OREO® cookies are sold globally each year, and an estimated 500 billion OREO® cookies have been sold since the first OREO® biscuit was developed in 1912. For more information, follow OREO on Instagram @oreo_canada.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2025 net revenues of approximately $38.5 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, RITZ, LU, CLIF BAR and TATE'S BAKE SHOP biscuits and baked snacks, as well as CADBURY DAIRY MILK, MILKA and TOBERLONE chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices, formerly Dow Jones.

Sustainability Indices. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ.

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and their deep connection with fans, the band has established a legacy as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), earned six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME's Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards. Released in March, 2026, BTS' massively successful fifth studio album ARIRANG debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with its lead single "SWIM" also debuting at No. 1. The group has since launched their 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG,'' marking a powerful new chapter that continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.

SOURCE Mondelēz International, Inc.

Media Contact: Camryn Chousky, Communications, [email protected]