Teaming up with hockey stars Nazem Kadri and Marie-Philip Poulin, Cadbury makes hunger the number to beat.

TORONTO, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Cadbury makes hunger the number to beat with the launch of Make Every Bite Count, a national campaign encouraging Canadians to turn everyday chocolate purchases into meaningful support for those in need. As part of its continued commitment to supporting Canadians in need, Cadbury is contributing a total of $200,000 to Food Banks Canada and select affiliate food banks. Through the campaign, a portion of proceeds from Cadbury product sales between April 6 and May 18 will be donated, up to $100,000. Additionally, Cadbury will be making a direct donation of $100,000 to Food Banks Canada.

Cadbury Invites Canadians to Make Every Bite Count in New Campaign Supporting Food Banks Canada. (CNW Group/Mondelēz International, Inc.)

Inspired by hockey culture, Make Every Bite Count transforms jersey numbers into real numbers and staggering stats behind food insecurity in Canada, "Canadians love hockey, and they also care deeply about their communities," said Pierina DeCarolis, Head of Communications and Community Impact, Mondelēz Canada. "With this campaign, Cadbury is striving to be a real force in the fight against food insecurity, using our brand to drive meaningful change. By bringing together a shared love of hockey with a shared commitment to giving back, we're making it simple for Canadians to take action. When you buy a Cadbury product, you're helping donate a meal to someone who needs it."

To rally fans nationwide, Cadbury has once again partnered with the NHLPA and hockey standouts Nazem Kadri and Marie-Philip Poulin, who are bringing their leadership and community spirit to the campaign, inspiring Canadians to unite, show their pride, and make an impact.

"Seeing the number, seeing my number being a part of the stats is something that's really eye opening to me," said Marie Philip-Poulin. "I think it's a basic right. Every person in Canada should be able to have food on their table."

"I'm proud to be back supporting Cadbury and the incredible work they're doing behind the scenes to help families facing food insecurity," said Nazem Kadri. "When you see kids and young families struggling to find their next meal, it really hits home. You might think buying one chocolate bar won't make a difference, but when a lot of people come together to give a little, it can go a long way."

Canada's need for food banks is at an all-time high, with nearly 2.2 million visits to food banks each month.

"Food bank visits in Canada continue to grow at a record pace," said Erin Filey-Wronecki, Chief Development and Partnerships Officer at Food Banks Canada. "Campaigns like Make Every Bite Count are vital in helping us respond to increasing demand across the country. We're grateful for Cadbury's continued partnership and for the people in Canada who choose to turn small, everyday actions into meaningful support for their neighbours."

Mondelez Canada, parent company of Cadbury, is a long-standing partner of Food Banks Canada, having helped donate more than 22 million meals since 2013. Canadians can support Cadbury and Food Banks Canada in their mission by making every bite count with the purchase of their favourite Cadbury product.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2025 net revenues of approximately $38.5 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices, formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ.

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada is the leader in addressing food insecurity in Canada. Our mission is to provide national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast to coast to coast. For over 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping people living in Canada with food insecurity. Over 5,500 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours, who -- this year -- made close to 2.2 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCount report. Since 2010, Food Banks Canada has shared over $1 billion in food supports and over $275 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity--while, backed by leading research, advocating for meaningful actions from governments to counter hunger and its root causes. Our vision is clear: to create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

SOURCE Mondelēz International, Inc.

Vanessa Bower, APEX PR, Phone: 416.845.0719, Email: [email protected]