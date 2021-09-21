The Twelve Days Will Unfold Under the Theme "Take Action for Equality"

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The seventh edition of Peace Da y s , an initiative of the Peace Network for Social Harmony, will take place from September 21 to October 2. This edition's theme of "Take Action for Equality" asks us to be conscious of the fact that each of our individual and collective actions has a direct impact on our social fabric and our shared living environments.

Approximately 60 activities will be offered by many partners from the community, cultural, educational and philanthropic sectors, such as workshops, exhibitions, yoga sessions, concerts, conferences, panels, meditation and more. The 2021 programming addresses a variety of complementary topics, including: immigration, exile and hospitality; ethnocultural, religious and linguistic diversity; gender equality; Muslim, feminist and activist women; citizen action; intergenerational relations; the reality for people with disabilities; health; Indigenous Peoples; racism and systemic discrimination; and peace education and conflict prevention among children and youth. (Peace Days 2021 will offer both online and in-person activities.)

A virtual celebration (September 21, 11:00 am) marking the International Day of Peace, presented by the Peace Network for Social Harmony and the City of Montreal, will kick off the programming. The event will be dedicated more specifically to a reflection and discussion on Indigenous issues.

