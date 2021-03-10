SOMA Upgrades US listing to OTCQB and Increases Liquidity in US Markets

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) (OTCQB: SMAGF) (WKN: A2P4DU) (the "Company" or "Soma") is pleased to announce that, effective March 10, 2021, its common shares are trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol OTC: SMAGF.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the Company's OTCQB sponsor. B. Riley Securities is a full-service investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc., based in Los Angeles with offices across the United States, that provides corporate finance, research, sales and trading services.

The Company's new listing significantly enhances both the access to and liquidity of Soma's shares for US-based investors.

Geoff Hampson, Soma's Executive Chairman of the Board, states, "The upgrading of the Company's OTC listing is a significant step in the transition of Soma from a development stage company to a full gold producer. This is a positive step in our plan to materially grow our investor base across multiple markets."

The OTCQB Venture Market is the premiere marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Participating companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find all real-time quote and market information at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SMAGF/overview. The Company is DTC eligible with The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for electronic settlement and transfer of its common shares in the United States.

The Company's shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the symbol TSX-V: SOMA.

ABOUT OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.:

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market, and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, the OTC Markets Group connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. OTC Markets Group enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empowers companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

ABOUT SOMA GOLD:

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) is a mining company focused on gold production and exploration. The Company owns two adjacent mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia with a combined milling capacity of 675 tpd. (permitted for 1,400 tpd). The El Bagre mill is currently operating and producing. Internally generated funds will be used to finance a regional exploration program.

The Company also owns an exploration and development property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

