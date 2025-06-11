SOMA GOLD INTERSECTS VENUS GAP VEIN AT DEPTH WITH 7.5 g/t Au OVER 6.0 m, EXTENDING ZONE BY 135 m

The Cordero Deposit is hosted in the El Carmen Stock and consists of coarse-grained tonalite, diorite, and gabbroic phases. The quartz veins form as laminated fault-fill veins within a sinistral brittle-ductile shear zone. They are interpreted as conjugate shears within a steeply dipping, north-striking regional shear zone. The controlling shear zone also hosts the Los Mangos Deposit, located 2.8 kilometres to the north. The quartz veins in the Cordero Deposit form a series of en echelon segments that consistently step to the right along strike. The veins have been repeatedly reactivated and exhibit three distinct phases of development: early barren quartz veins, sphalerite + galena + pyrite + gold mineralization controlled by microfractures, and brittle fracturing along the margins of the veins filled with quartz + pyrite + tellurides + gold. Gold mineralization occurs during the latter two phases of vein development. The final stage of brittle fracturing and micro-breccia is commonly associated with 'bonanza' gold grades. Subsequently, the veins are crosscut by aphanitic mafic dykes and numerous brittle faults. The brittle faults are generally dextral and offset the quartz veins from <1.0m to 10s of metres. The late brittle faults commonly dismember the mineralized veins into short strike-length segments, the continuity of which is difficult to discern from drill data. The Cordero Deposit is informally divided into five main zones: Athenas, Cordero, Venus, Venus Gap, and Victoria Ramp zones (Figure 2).

Table 1 Composited assay results from Lower Venus Gap Zone



Hole ID From

(m) To (m) Length (m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t)



RVICDDH-24-030 158.8 160.3 1.5 6.4 17.7



including 159.7 160.3 0.6 15.9 42.9



RVICDDH-24-031 141.5 143.7 2.2 6.7 8.4



including 141.5 142.3 0.8 7.3 6.9



including 142.3 142.7 0.4 14.9 23.0



RVICDDH-25-032 184 185.65 1.65 9.2 15.7



including 184 184.6 0.6 18.8 30.3



RVICDDH-25-034 154.45 156.55 2.1 11.9 31.8



including 154.45 155.1 0.65 32.5 92.1



RVICDDH-25-035 193 194.7 1.7 3.6 4.7



including 194 194.7 0.7 6.5 7.9



RVICDDH-25-036 204.1 205.1 1 1.4 1.9



RVICDDH-25-037 no significant results



RVICDDH-25-038 no significant results



RVICDDH-25-039 138.9 140.2 1.3 0.5 1.3



RVICDDH-25-040 176.6 182.6 6 7.5 10.2



including 177.25 177.9 0.65 9.3 21.4



including 180.05 180.55 0.5 67.8 39.7



RVICDDH-25-041 no significant results



RVICDDH-25-042 169.4 172 2.6 6.7 9.9



including 171.4 172 0.6 19.5 33.8



Note:

all intervals are presented as drilled width. True width is approximately 80%-90% of the drill interval.

Soma's Vice President of Exploration, Chris Buchanan, stated, "Drilling in the Venus Gap Zone continues to return the broadest, high-grade intervals in the mine. Extending this zone down dip adds resources to the mine plan and supports development of deeper levels of the Venus and Venus Gap veins."

Table 1 presents the composited assay results from twelve drill holes at the Venus Gap Zone. Assays in the drilling range from below detection to a maximum grade of 67.8 g/t Au. The drilling currently covers approximately 150 m of strike length between the southern-most drill intercept (RVICDDH-25-035) and the northern-most intercept (RVICDDH-25-040). RVICDDH-25-036 extends the known dip of the vein system 135m down dip from the 0770 level, the current mining operations. Like other parts of the Venus Gap Zone, wider zones of mineralized stockwork in the footwall of the principal gold-bearing quartz veins and in enclaves of wall rock between anastomosing vein segments were intersected. RIVICDDH-25-040 intersected the widest interval of gold mineralization in the lower Venus Gap with a total width of 6.0 m and an average grade of 7.5 g/t gold (Plate 1). Three of the drill holes intersected quartz veins but did not return significant gold assays (Table 1). This is attributed to the nuggety nature of the gold distribution observed across the Cordero Deposit.

A long section of the drill intercepts is presented in Figure 3. The high-grade intercepts delineate multiple segments of the vein system that are separated by cross-cutting faults and late mafic dykes. Selected highlights from the 2024 drill campaign on the upper Venus Gap vein are presented in Table 2 (see news release dated November 12, 2024). Underground drilling is ongoing in this area to determine the strike and dip extents of the lower Venus Gap quartz veins. The vein segments are located proximal to existing mine workings in the Victoria Ramp and Venus Vein areas. Access to the lower Venus Gap is planned from the Victoria Ramp workings and is expected to intersect the veins in Q4 2025.

Table 2: Selected highlight intersections from the upper

Venus Gap vein (see press release dated November 12, 2024)









Hole ID From

(m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t)



BAZUDDH-24-018 52.45 57.65 5.2 16.1



includes 52.45 53.25 0.8 94.3



includes 55.3 55.65 0.35 4.8



RVICDDH-24-018 71.6 73.1 1.5 6.6



includes 71.6 72.6 1 8.8



and 134 135 1 12.5



and 138.4 140.8 2.4 5.4



includes 139.4 140.1 1.4 8.5



and 144.55 145.55 1 2.7



RVICDDH-24-021 46 47 1 3.3



and 76.5 77.5 1 13.7



includes 77.1 77.5 0.4 34.3



and 81.5 82.5 1 11.2



includes 82.1 82.5 0.4 27.6



and 128.2 132.7 4.5 9.3



includes 128.8 129.4 0.6 8.3



includes 130.95 131.8 0.85 27.8



RVICDDH-24-024 71.6 74.6 3 8.9



includes 71.6 72.45 0.85 10



includes 74.2 74.6 0.4 45.1



and 140.4 147.95 7.55 13.9



includes 140.4 141.7 1.3 24.7



includes 146.5 147.95 1.45 48.6



and 151.5 153.3 1.8 4.5



includes 152.3 153.3 1 6.4



VICDDH-23-006 100.1 101.8 1.7 4.1



and 151.15 154.65 3.5 10.7



includes 151.15 151.8 0.65 9



includes 151.8 152.8 1 21.3



includes 152.8 153.65 0.85 10.7



and 158.4 161.2 2.8 1.7

















Note: Intervals are composited to a 1 m minimum stope width for

conventional mining. The drillholes are targeted to intersect the vein

orientation as perpendicular as possible. The true width is approximately 70% to 90% of the drilled width.





In addition to supporting mining operations at Cordero Mine, Soma's exploration team continues to evaluate numerous small-scale mines near Machuca. Drilling is ongoing at the Colossa and Colossa 2 informal mines (Figure 4). Three high-priority Au anomalies close to informal mines were identified in the regional soil survey. Additionally, the copper anomaly identified on the soil grid is the focus of infill soil sampling and geological mapping. These targets are scheduled for detailed geological mapping and drilling in the second half of 2025. Soma also continues to work with the local communities on the Machuca Property as part of its ongoing ESG program.

The Otú fault system ("Otú Fault") extends for over 100 km, from Aris's Segovia-Remedios mines (TSX:ARIS) in the south to Nechi in the north, where it is buried beneath younger sedimentary overlap sequences. Soma's property holdings now cover more than 56 km of this regional structure. High-grade gold mineralization occurs along the entire strike length of the Otú Fault. The high-grade gold occurs in brittle-ductile to brittle quartz veins formed during the later stages of deformation along the Otú Fault. Across the district, the quartz veins typically display orientation patterns that suggest the veins form in conjugate faults associated with brittle faulting on the Otú Fault. Notable deposits along this trend include Segovia-Remedios, La Aurora, El Limon, Le Ye, Los Mangos, and Cordero. The Machuca Property is located along a critical segment of this regional fault structure and displays multiple indications of high-grade gold mineralization.

QA/QC Statement

Soma follows a comprehensive QA/QC program to ensure the reliability of assay data collected from its exploration programs. All samples are sawn or split in half, with one half being returned to the core box for storage. The second half-core is placed in a labelled plastic bag with a tag, document, and sealed for shipment. Batches of samples are shipped to Actlabs Colombia SAS (Actlabs) in Rio Negro with security tags and documented chain of custody.

Pulps of each sample are prepared in Rio Negro. Pulp samples are then shipped to Actlabs Canada for multi-element analysis. All samples are analyzed using package 1E3, an ICP-MS analysis that provides the concentration of 51 elements. Fire assay analysis for gold and Silver is completed by Actlabs in Rio Negro. Thirty-gram aliquots of each sample are analyzed for gold using a standard fire assay with an atomic absorption finish, package 1A2. Overlimit samples are subjected to an additional fire assay with a gravimetric finish, package 1A3-30, to determine the gold concentration.

A comprehensive QA/QC program has been implemented to monitor the reliability of assay data collected during exploration programs. The program includes the regular insertion of certified blanks, duplicates, and certified OREAS standards. Assays of the QA/QC samples are automatically compared to the certified value and standard deviations in the database.

Qualified Person Statement

Mr. Chris Buchanan, P.Geo, is Soma's Vice-President of Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Buchanan has reviewed the technical information disclosed in this press release.

