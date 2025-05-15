SOMA GOLD SUBSIDIARY ACHIEVES CARBON NEUTRALITY - A FIRST IN COLOMBIAN MINING

VANCOUVER, BC, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: SMAGF) (the "Company" or "Soma") is pleased to announce that its Colombian subsidiary, Operadora Minera SAS ("Operadora"), has achieved carbon neutrality for the 2023 reporting period. This milestone makes Operadora the first mining company in Colombia to be certified carbon neutral for Scope 1, 2, and 4 emissions under the internationally recognized PAS 2060:2014 standard. For clarity, Scope 1 refers to direct emissions from owned or controlled sources (such as fuel combustion), Scope 2 covers indirect emissions from the generation of purchased electricity, and Scope 4 includes avoided emissions resulting from the use of a product or service that displaces emissions elsewhere, such as improving energy efficiency through more sustainable practices.

The carbon neutrality certification, issued by Bureau Veritas – BVQI Colombia Ltd., is the result of a multi-year effort focused on measuring, reducing, and offsetting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Operadora's sustainability strategy includes a transition to 100% renewable hydroelectric power, major operational efficiencies, and verified offsets through REDD+ projects in the Amazon rainforest.

Héctor Meléndez, Soma's Colombia Country Manager, states, "We are proud to be the first mining company in Colombia to achieve carbon neutrality. This achievement proves that mining can be part of the solution to the global climate challenge and reinforces our commitment to environmental leadership."

Highlights of the Carbon Neutrality Milestone:

66% reduction in GHG emissions since 2021, equal to 2,812 tons of CO₂e.

since 2021, equal to 2,812 tons of CO₂e. Remaining emissions – totaling 1,345 t CO ₂ e in 2023 – fully offset using externally verified first-class carbon credits.

– fully offset using externally verified first-class carbon credits. The entire process was independently verified and certified by Bureau Veritas.

A Voluntary Alliance for Regeneration

In addition to achieving carbon neutrality, Operadora Minera has signed a voluntary agreement with CORANTIOQUIA, alongside three formalized small-scale miners, to promote environmental regeneration in areas affected by illegal mining. This agreement aims to restore ecosystems, rehabilitate water sources, reforest degraded land, and promote biodiversity through sustainable practices and education programs.

"This agreement reflects our life-centric values and our commitment to leaving a lasting legacy of environmental stewardship," said Héctor Meléndez. "We are proud to partner with local communities and environmental authorities to create a healthier future."

These achievements underscore Soma's long-term commitment to responsible mining, aligning with its strategy to reduce environmental impact, support biodiversity, and deliver long-term value to local communities.

Héctor Meléndez, Soma's Colombia Country Manager, states: "This milestone reflects the dedication and integrity of our entire team in Colombia. Achieving carbon neutrality across multiple emission scopes is no small feat. It's the result of years of hard work, innovation, and a shared vision for sustainable mining. I'm incredibly proud of what we've accomplished together."

ABOUT SOMA GOLD

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) is a mining company focused on gold production and exploration. The Company owns two adjacent mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia, with a combined milling capacity of 675 tpd. (Permitted for 1,400 tpd). The El Bagre Mill is currently operating and producing. Internally generated funds are being used to finance a regional exploration program.

With a solid commitment to sustainability and community engagement, Soma Gold Corp. is dedicated to achieving excellence in all aspects of its operations.

The Company also owns an exploration property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil that is currently under option to Ero Copper Corp.

