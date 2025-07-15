SOMA GOLD CORP. ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF AUDITOR

VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: SMAGF) (the "Company" or "Soma") announces that it has changed its auditor from Doane Grant Thornton LLP ("Former Auditor") to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("Successor Auditor" or "PwC"), effective July 5, 2025. The change in auditors was approved by the Board of Directors to better align audit and advisory services with the Company's growth strategy and evolving operations.

The appointment of PwC will be submitted to shareholders for approval at the Company's next Annual General Meeting, scheduled for December 2025.

The Former Auditor's reports on the Company's financial statements for the two most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, did not contain any modifications or reservations, and there were no reportable events as defined in National Instrument 51-102 (Continuous Disclosure Obligations) in connection with their audits through to the date of change.

Greg Hayes, Chief Financial Officer of Soma, commented: "We thank Doane Grant Thornton for their professionalism and service over the past several years. Their support was instrumental during a period of significant development for Soma. As we expand our operations, we look forward to working with PwC to support our next phase of growth."

In accordance with NI 51-102, the Company has filed a Notice of Change of Auditor along with the required letters from both the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor on SEDAR+.

ABOUT SOMA GOLD

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) is a profitable mining company focused on gold production and exploration. The Company owns over 43 sq. kilometers of mineral concessions following the prolific OTU fault in Antioquia, Colombia and two fully permitted mills located within 25 kilometers of each other, with a combined milling capacity of 675 tpd. The El Bagre Mill operates at 450 TPD and the El Limón mill is slated to restart operations in Q3 2025. Internally generated funds are being used to finance a regional exploration program.

With a solid commitment to sustainability and community engagement, Soma Gold Corp. is dedicated to achieving excellence in all aspects of its operations.

The Company also owns an exploration property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil that is currently under option to Ero Copper Corp.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Geoff Hampson"

Chief Executive Officer and President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Soma Gold Corp.

For further information, please contact Andrea Laird, telephone: +1-604-259-0302