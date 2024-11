SOMA GOLD CORP. PROVIDES UPDATE ON VOTING AT THE COMPANY'S 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: SMAGF) (the "Company" or "Soma") advises shareholders to cast their votes online or via telephone for the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for December 9, 2024. Due to the ongoing postal strike in Canada, and with the proxy cut-off deadline set for December 5, 2024, the Company encourages shareholders to utilize digital or telephonic voting options to ensure their participation.

The proxy form, which can be accessed via SEDAR+, provides detailed voting instructions. Registered shareholders are advised to contact Computershare at 1-800-564-6253 to obtain their control number, which enables them to vote online at www.investorvote.com or by phone at 1-866-732-8683. Shareholders who hold their shares through a brokerage account should contact their brokers for detailed voting instructions.

Soma Gold Corp. values its shareholders' engagement and is committed to ensuring their voices are heard despite the logistical challenges posed by the postal disruption.

ABOUT SOMA GOLD

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) is a mining company focused on gold production and exploration. The Company owns two adjacent mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia with a combined milling capacity of 675 tpd. (Permitted for 1,400 tpd). The El Bagre Mill is currently operating and producing. Internally generated funds are being used to finance a regional exploration program.

With a solid commitment to sustainability and community engagement, Soma Gold Corp. is dedicated to achieving excellence in all aspects of its operations.

The Company also owns an exploration property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil that is currently under option to Ero Copper Corp.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Geoff Hampson"

Chief Executive Officer and President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Soma Gold Corp.

For further information, please contact Andrea Laird, telephone: +1-604-259-0302