Solving Canada's Underperformance Problem: "Productivity Now" Calls for Urgent Action to Address One of the Nation's Most Pressing Issues

Humber Polytechnic releases report on the polytechnic solution to Canada's Productivity Emergency

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Humber Polytechnic has released "Productivity Now," a report on how to address the nation's productivity emergency through its underutilized polytechnic model of education.

Authored by President and CEO Dr. Ann Marie Vaughan, "Productivity Now" argues that polytechnic education links theory to practice in ways that directly impact productivity, accelerate technology adoption and build end-to-end skills pipelines for sectors critical to Canada's future.

"The OECD predicts Canada will be the worst performing advanced economy from 2020 to 2030. We are at a critical time in this country, and we need the polytechnic approach to realize our potential and position us as the leaders we are," said Dr. Ann Marie Vaughan, president and CEO, Humber Polytechnic. "Polytechnics are directly connected to industry and are designed for speed, relevance, and impact. At Humber, we are meeting this moment, including creating 45 new programs last year alone in response to the changing needs of the economy and direct feedback from industry partners."

As Canada works to build a more resilient economy and diversify its international engagements, the country needs higher education institutions that can provide a form of servant leadership to the national economy, prioritizing its needs and empowering it to reach its full potential. Polytechnics offer precisely that.

Countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Finland made deliberate, sometimes difficult policy decisions to realign education with productivity, industry needs, and applied innovation. Central to their success has been the empowerment of strong polytechnic systems -- institutions explicitly designed to move at the speed of industry.

Polytechnics can impact forces that shape the national and global economies, serving as a catalyst for Canada's economic future. Solving Canada's productivity emergency requires more direct linkages between higher education and economic performance. To do so, "Productivity Now" calls for:

Direct, flexible industry collaboration, reducing the regulatory barriers that slow program development, research partnerships, and infrastructure development and investment.

The acceleration of program approvals by establishing fast-track mechanisms aligned with business decision-making timelines.

Increasing applied research funding from three per cent to 10 per cent of federal research grants to strengthen innovation capacity, de-risk technology adoption for SMEs, and support commercialization.

Read more in the full "Productivity Now" report.

About Humber Polytechnic

As Canada's largest and most comprehensive polytechnic, Humber builds what has yet to be imagined. With credentials from short-cycle diplomas to baccalaureate and master's degrees, polytechnics are designed for speed, for relevance, and for impact. Humber is able to adapt quickly, respond directly to industry needs, and convert knowledge into tangible outcomes for learners, employers, and partners. This combination of program relevance and applied research drives meaningful change in local and global communities. We empower our students to discover their edge and reach their full potential, Building Brilliance every day. Visit humber.ca to learn more.

SOURCE Humber Polytechnic

For more information, please contact: Chad Derrick, Media Relations and External Communications Specialist, Humber [email protected], 416.729.8940