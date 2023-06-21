LA GUADELOUPE, QC, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Soluroc team is very happy with the evolution of its growth plan and the launch of its new corporate brand. Soluroc intends to become the leader in abrasion resistant SOLUTIONS for the primary and industrial industry in North America. Our growth is based on the strength of our team and the breadth of our full range of products and services, including:

Flexarmor: Abrasion resistant rubber products



BCI: Rubber molding and custom machining



Abreco: Laminated chrome white iron wear parts and engineered systems



Waterloo Foundry: Custom cast iron parts



Steelguard: Abrasion resistant carbide coatings

The whole team shares the same values and is committed to bringing the Soluroc experience to life by helping our customers, listening to their needs and providing the best products and solutions to reduce the wear and tear on their equipment, increase productivity and thus reduce their total operating costs.

The last few years have allowed Soluroc to position itself as a leader in wear resistant solutions by acquiring Beauce Caoutchouc inc. (Flexarmor – BCI), Canadian Wear Technologies Ltd (Abreco, Waterloo Foundry) and Steelguard. In addition, following investments of nearly $8M, the production capacity of the rubber plant has more than doubled to meet the growing needs of our customers. Soluroc now has four production units in Eastern Canada and will pursue its growth plan by increasing its production capacities, developing its renowned products and brands and continuing to add products and solutions to its global offer.

"We are very pleased with the evolution of Soluroc, which continues to grow in North America. The new corporate image reflects the strength of our group and our commitment to delivering high quality products and services with the best delivery times, all for the benefit of our customers, partners and team members." declares Christian Gagnon, president and CEO of Soluroc.

You can find more information about the company and the scope of products and services by visiting our website at www.soluroc.com

About Soluroc

Soluroc designs and manufactures wear protection products and solutions to enable its customers to increase the efficiency of their processes, increase the life of equipment and increase their own productivity. Soluroc operates 4 plants in Quebec and Ontario: Flexarmor and BCI in La Guadeloupe, QC, Abreco in Cobourg, ON, Fonderie Waterloo in Waterloo, QC and Steelguard in Howick, QC

For further information: Soluroc: Christian Gagnon, [email protected]