WATERLOO, QC, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Soluroc team is very pleased to announce a significant investment in its foundry in Waterloo, Quebec. The objective of this investment is to improve the working environment of our team members, modernize the facilities and double the production capacity.

The first phase of investment completed in April aimed to become one of the first foundries in North America to use 100% ceramic molding sand, eliminating silica particulate into the air from conventional sand. We have also modernized the working environment with new lighting and a complete optimization of the molding line. The second phase, which will begin shortly, will involve significant investments in casting and finishing equipment with the purpose to double the foundry's production capacity.

Soluroc aims to become the leader in abrasion resistant SOLUTIONS for the primary and industrial industries in North America. Our growth is based on the strength of our team and the breadth of our full range of products and services, under the following brands:

Flexarmor: Abrasion resistant rubber products

BCI: Rubber Molding & Custom Machining

Abreco: Abrasion resistant parts and systems made of high-chrome white cast iron

Waterloo Foundry: Custom Cast Iron Parts

Steelguard : Abrasion resistant carbide and other metallic overlays

The entire team shares the same values and is committed to providing the Soluroc experience of helping our customers, listening to their needs and developing the best products and solutions to reduce wear and tear on their equipment, increase productivity and thus reduce their total operating costs.

"The team members and I are very pleased with the modernization of the foundry, which allows us to offer the team a greatly improved work environment for the well-being of all," said David Coté, General Manager of Soluroc – Waterloo Foundry.

"We strongly believe in the quality and potential of our foundry, which leads us to invest for our team members and our production capacity in order to meet the demand for our cast." said Christian Gagnon, President of Soluroc.

About Soluroc

Soluroc is a manufacturing company that designs and manufactures innovative wear solutions and products to enable its customers to increase the efficiency of their processes, increase the life of their equipment and improve their productivity. Soluroc operates 4 plants in Quebec and Ontario.

