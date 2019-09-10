Solstice Montréal - The construction has started

Michel Guilbault, Vice-President of Development of the QMD-Ménard Consortium, said: "Today this official ground breaking constitutes the first step of building an ambitious and memorable project in the heart of a unique and remarkable city. With the team in place, we are joining forces to build Solstice Montréal. I know it will confirm Montreal's architectural prominence and our expertise in delivering a luxurious project, with human-scale details. Solstice Montréal is the city's best kept secret… Not for long!"

Designed by award-winning NEUF architect(e)s, this 44-storey, 339-unit development will be located on the prestigious de la Montagne Street, south of René-Lévesque. Solstice Montréal is moving into an established and premiere neighborhood, revitalizing the ground on which it will stand. The building will have a distinctive contemporary design – its red brick base, inspired by and incorporated within the fabric of Montréal's urban heritage, will be dominated by a tapered glass tower elegantly surmounted by a unique architectural crown overlooking the St. Lawrence River.

Characterized by the warmth of the materials, attention to detail and inclusion of artworks both inside and outside the project, Solstice Montréal is the quintessence of the sought-after Montréal lifestyle. The project proposes units with particularly bright interior layouts, offering six corner units per floor rather than four, by means of an innovative approach; all offer at least one balcony. Combining style, warmth and efficiency, Solstice Montréal provides one-, two- or three-bedroom units as well as spectacular penthouses with high-end finishes boasting stunning views. Needless to say, Solstice Montréal is all about design, lifestyle, function and luxury.

Common Areas

Solstice Montréal will feature communal living areas infused with the finesse of the city's traditional luxury residences. The space, modern and warm, features both natural and elegant materials: oak wood, Montréal stone and copper. A homely owners' lounge, an optional private cellar with access to a tasting room, indoor swimming pool, thermal spa, exercise and yoga rooms and electric vehicle stations will supplement the whole. Patrick Moreau, Project Sales Director, has much to say about Solstice Montréal: "It is simply a dream to work on this project. People who already have bought a unit tell us that there is a completely different feel to it. We are building a community of people who truly appreciate Montréal's lifestyle: here we live fast, work hard, travel yet we want a home that feels like home, where we can take care of ourselves. All that the project has to offer will help the residents keep a balanced lifestyle. Solstice Montréal is a perfect match for a community of like-minded individuals with epicurean tastes who appreciate the finer things in life."

The Art of Development

The development of outstanding projects is an art which requires finesse and the delicate balancing of key elements. Through integration of artworks in the distinctive and refined design of Solstice Montréal and in the public space, the makers of the project demonstrate a passion for beauty and excellence.

Three major art pieces will take roots in Solstice Montréal. World-renowned ceramic artist Pascale Girardin will install a first piece, visible from the street, overhanging the lobby and welcoming residents and visitors alike. Girardin's second creation will flourish on a full wall adjacent to the pool, spa and gym, making the overall experience even more breathtaking. The artist's past collaborations include the Four Seasons Hotels, Nobu restaurant in New York, Printemps Haussmann in Paris and Le Germain in Calgary.

The project's east-west promenade, reminiscent of the New York High Line, will not be left out. Designed by Vanessa Harden and by David Gardener from Wild Flag Studios, this interactive sculpture, a 1.8-metre diameter spherical art piece resting on a 2.9 metres base, built of metal and fixed to a circular base, will harness the light from the sun to cast intricate shadows during the day. At night, the sphere is internally lit, glowing ambiently and throwing light patterns on surrounding surfaces thus creating a magical atmosphere.

Vanessa is an award-winning designer focused on creating meaningful experiences through multi-sensorial art installations while David is both a design engineer who creates large scale interactive sculptures and a multi-instrumentalist who specializes in the composition of electronic music and video direction. Together they develop thought provoking design aimed at stimulating the human senses that sits at the intersection of art and innovation.

For Benjamin Sternthal, Development Manager, this linear park will become an important legacy for all Montrealers: "We are proud of what we are creating with Solstice Montréal. Not only are we revitalizing a piece of land, we are building something utterly beautiful and as unique as a fingerprint. We are working with artists from Montréal who understand its essence and lifestyle. We are creating living spaces but also meeting places, inside and outside the project. All Montrealers will gain something and this is great!"

The Team Behind Solstice Montréal

Solstice Montréal, a project led by the QMD-Ménard Consortium, will be the result of harnessing the forces of key players: Les Entreprises QMD inc., Les Habitations Sylvain Ménard inc., Harden, Kastello Immobilier inc. and Gestion S.J.-S.F. inc. Working closely with NEUF architect(e)s, Kodem, MP1, and SIX, they will provide clients with a residence of unrivalled quality.

solsticemontreal.com

