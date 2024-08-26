SOLLUM CONTRIBUTING TO ADVANCING THE SCIENCE FOR THE BENEFIT OF ITS GROWING PORTFOLIO OF CANNABIS PRODUCERS

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Sollum Technologies is thrilled to contribute to a significant expansion of the Cannabis Research Coalition's (CRC) research capabilities through a groundbreaking partnership. This collaboration marks a major milestone in the cannabis cultivation research sector, as CRC introduces Sollum®'s dynamic lighting solution into its new facilities.

Celebrating a groundbreaking partnership: Sollum Technologies and the Cannabis Research Coalition unite to advance cannabis cultivation research with dynamic lighting solutions. On this photo, left to right, Matthew Bonavita (Sollum), Ashley Manning (CRC), Allison Justice (CRC) and Honorine Lefevre (Sollum). (CNW Group/Sollum Technologies)

During a recent site visit, Sollum Technologies and CRC celebrated the ongoing development of 1900 sq. ft. of research space, including 16 dedicated R&D chambers. These chambers will be fully equipped with Sollum's dynamic LED lighting, including AI-powered SF-PRO™ fixtures connected to Sollum's SUN as a Service® platform. Both work together to simulate the cycle of natural sunlight and provide precise control over light spectrums to optimize cannabis growth conditions and achieve desired product qualities.

"Due to limited university funding, the CRC stands as one of the few reliable sources for science-based cannabis research," said Allison Justice, PhD, CEO of CRC. "The generosity and support of our industry partners have been crucial in expanding our research initiatives. With Sollum's partnership, we aim to conduct cultivation research that makes the cannabis industry more sustainable, profitable, and safer."

"Sollum Technologies is excited to partner with the Cannabis Research Coalition in their pursuit of advancing cannabis cultivation research," said Matthew Bonavita, Sollum's Senior Sales Director for the U.S. market. "By integrating our state-of-the-art dynamic LED lighting solution into CRC research facilities, we are confident this will yield significant insights and innovations. Together, we aim to set new standards for sustainable and efficient cannabis cultivation, benefiting the entire industry."

This partnership underscores the importance of collaboration between industry leaders and research institutions in advancing the field of cannabis cultivation. The enhanced facilities will enable CRC to push the boundaries of cannabis science, providing immediately applicable insights for cultivators and leading to more sustainable cultivation methods and protocols.

About Sollum Technologies

Sollum Technologies designed the only 100% dynamic LED lighting solution that modulates the full spectrum of the Sun's natural light to illuminate closed environments such as greenhouses, research centers and laboratories. Sollum's award-winning, turnkey solution consists of internet of things, AI-powered light fixtures that are controlled by Sollum's proprietary SUN as a Service® cloud platform. Sollum's distinctive proposition is a fully scalable cleantech solution that evolves with business needs and multi-zone light management, with each zone benefiting from automatic dimming of an unlimited number of light recipes; this is why it provides unparalleled value in terms of energy savings and, additionally for greenhouse growers, increased productivity, and superior produce quality.

Founded in 2015, the company is headquartered in Montréal (Québec, Canada), where its design, development, and manufacturing activities are concentrated, and has a representative office in Leamington (Ontario, Canada). For more information, visit sollum.tech.

About the Cannabis Research Coalition

Founded in 2022 by Dr. Allison Justice and Ashley Manning, the Cannabis Research Coalition (CRC) partners with academia and cannabis industry stakeholders to advance the exploration of the cannabis plant. Their mission is to implement science-based research to develop sustainable, efficient, and profitable cultivation techniques.

For more information, visit www.cannabisrc.org. If you are looking to support cannabis research, consider donating or becoming a member.

